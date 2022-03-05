HUL’s #BinBoy inspires India to segregate waste for a better tomorrow

Every day in India, thousands of tons of waste end up in the landfills, rivers, and the oceans. While there are positive steps being taken towards developing waste management solutions, a lot more needs to be done when it comes to collective citizen action. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has launched a campaign that looks to inspire individuals to segregate household waste at source and ensure that waste stays out of the environment and in the circular economy.

The ‘Bin Boy’ campaign through its child protagonist ‘Appu,’ aims to drive behaviour change among citizens and urge them to segregate waste at homes and residential societies. Through an engaging narrative and thought-provoking dialogue, the campaign draws attention to the seriousness of mixed waste disposal and need for immediate action.

Speaking on the campaign Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd says, “The need for urgent action on the issue of waste segregation has never been greater. At HUL, we recognize our role in this context and have been working with leading agencies in the space and the Government to drive what is a simple, positive action that each of us could do. We work towards empowering communities to reach the goal of swachhata and a zero-waste circular economy. Children are the strongest advocates of change in society and are also the strongest drivers. We believe that our latest campaign with a child protagonist will inspire and unite citizens to create a waste-free, greener tomorrow’’



The film shows Appu - protesting in a unique way. He is seen sitting on an unsorted heap of waste in a household dustbin refusing to get out. This action surprises Appu’s parents, neighbours, and the community at large. After repeated questioning, Appu says – if you do not sort your waste into wet and dry at home, you are putting my future into the trash bin. This comment startles everyone around and inspires Appu’s parents to separate their waste.





Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)