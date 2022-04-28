HUL crosses Rs 50 K cr turnover in FY '22

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has reported a Rs 50,000 crore turnover in FY'22.

As per media reports, HUL spent Rs 1,296 crore as ad spends in Q4FY22, 8.6% more than the previous quarter.

For the full financial year, HUL saw 10.9% hike in profit to Rs 8,818 crore.

In the March quarter of 2022, the compnay's turnover grew 10%. "We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares. EBITDA margin at 24.6% remained healthy despite very high inflationary headwinds. Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 9%," the company has said.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director said: "In challenging circumstances, we have grown competitively and protected our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range. I am also pleased that we have become a Rs 50,000-crore turnover company in this fiscal. Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business. While there are near term concerns around significant inflation and slowing market growth, we are confident of the medium to long term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and remain focused on delivering a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth."

