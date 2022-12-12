HUL comes clean about Vim Black: 'It was a joke'
Netizens were confused by the dubious product and its over-the-top ad targetted at men, encouraging them to wash dishes
A recent ad by dishwashing liquid brand Vim from Hindustan Unilever left the internet frothing at the mouth. The creative was for the brand's dubious Vim Black product, supposedly targeted at men, which left netizens in disbelief due to its sheer cheekiness.
"Probably the world's first dishwashing liquid for men," read the copy accompanying the ad, which enticed men with bragging rights after performing the simple task of washing dishes.
There was also a link to the product on HUL's ecomm page, but it was supposedly sold out. Unlike its regular counterpart, the "manly" version of the product was enclosed in a black bottle complete with a set of instructions to use the liquid.
The company also released a spot with Milind Soman, schooling a "gym bro" bragging about doing dishes.
The initial impression of the ad left the internet confused, with one half claiming that it was a case of "woke washing" gone wrong and others saying that it was obvious satire.
"Seriously, Hindustan Unilever? This is not an April 1 joke launched way too early in December? A pre-cursor to a new campaign about gender bias in doing the dishes?" wrote communications and strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan on LinkedIn.
"A topic that everyone has a point of view on… just saying. Can’t remember the last time this happened for dishwashing," replied Namita Liz Koshy.
"God forbid a man used the female vim and transformed into a woman. Made it black to see better?!" read another comment.
"It’s about evoking the sense of pride in doing things. Also dopamine when you end up doing a job well irrespective of who is seeing you do it. If men can take pride in changing a bulb, they can surely take pride in making a greasy utensil squeaky clean ( need elbow grease for that). And as marketing professionals, we can definitely bring about this change in perspective no?" wrote one.
"But hasn’t Vim been harping on changing perspective on gender roles for sometime now? Even the arranged marriage film spoke about “soch badlo”. At some level this new iteration carries that journey forward. It’s a courageous move by a Unilever brand to get audiences to sit up and listen. The outrage of netizens on the gender bias at home is exactly what they are trying to make you wake up and notice!" said another.
Reminiscent of the reaction to AU Bank's ad on gender role reversal, Twitter users were far from sold with some users also calling for a boycott.
Thanks for spreading gender hate. You just lost another customer.#vimblack #completeboycott#MensRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/a32FXihpcJ— Bikramajit Mallick (@bikramajit11) December 11, 2022
Wth is this black vim gel?how does that even make a difference in washing dishes?the fact that the company and ad makers are sexualizing a chore and making a product to promote "equality" is insane..also sexualizing colours #vimblack— Huhrsh/Trhaash (@Harsh_Halankar) December 11, 2022
What is this cringe product & ad targeting men for #vimblack by @HUL_News ? What is different in this product from usual product? Why do they need to have different product if men were to do their dishes? Heights of stupidity! pic.twitter.com/2daJvvZe04— Abhishek Gupta (@abhishek6801) December 11, 2022
It’s useless marketing strategy by #vimblack— حثنين حاشيم علي قان (@HasnainHashim) December 11, 2022
@Unilever has made an Ad campaign with a fake product launch.— Bharath Vipin (@bharathv27) December 11, 2022
This seemed like a campaign to encourage men to wash dishes. It caught us off guard with its unique marketing strategy.
Negative publicity gets more reach and gets the message across#unilever #Vim #vimblack pic.twitter.com/w86hmtrrdA
Vim eventually decided to come clean and confessed that the whole thing was a joke, aiming to stir a discussion on gender and household chores.
The brand had earlier broached the subject of marital partnership in its pandemic ad with Virendra Sehwag where he was seen washing dishes.
The over-the-top tone of the ad was an obvious giveaway that it was meant to be a satire. The cliched "black means masculine" product design was another.
However, given instances of brands turning increasingly woke, it's no surprise that people were confused.
BCCI and Mastercard launch #HalkeMeinMattLo campaign to promote women’s cricket in India
The campaign showcases the incredible game that women play and exhorts the viewers to support the women’s cricket team
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 7:23 PM | 2 min read
Mastercard and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have jointly launched #HalkeMeinMattLo (don’t take it casually) campaign as part of their ongoing endeavor to support gender equality on and off the field. The films developed under the campaign depict the journey of top Indian women cricketers Shafali Verma, Harleen Kaur Deol and Renuka Singh, highlighting their struggle, hard work and determination to do well.
In India, where cricket is still seen as a ‘men’s game’, the #HalkeMeinMattLo campaign is designed to break the stereotype by presenting the achievements of women cricketers at both national and international levels and highlighting their commitment and passion towards the game. The campaign will run during the India-Australia Women’s T20 series to be played in Mumbai from December 9-20, 2022.
Speaking about the campaign, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, “India and Australia are among the top teams in world cricket and the contests between these teams have been quite thrilling. Each of their last few games has gone down to the wire and I am sure we will get to witness some top-quality cricketing action in Mumbai as the two teams meet again. We are happy to partner with Mastercard for the campaign, which will bring out the stories of hard work, sacrifices and dedication. We want to encourage young girls to pursue cricket as a passion and a career option.”
Julie Nestor, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, said, “Mastercard has been striving to make sports more inclusive globally. Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India. We commend the BCCI for its inclusive pay policy and are delighted to actively support women’s cricket as part of the overall sponsorship of the BCCI home series matches. Collaborating with the BCCI to promote women’s cricket is an extension of Mastercard’s larger commitment to address gender biases and encourage women’s participation in sports.”
Asian Paints dust-proofs a wedding house in new Ogilvy ad
The new TVC is for Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 1:58 PM | 2 min read
The exteriors of a house are often exposed to heat, dust and harsh weather conditions which diminish the beauty of the walls when the paint fades or wears off. Asian Paints Apex DustProof checks all boxes in preventing any loss or damage to the beauty of a home’s exterior walls. The new campaign by the paint and décor giant drives home this point with wit. The commercial focuses on how Asian Paints Apex DustProof emulsion is the ultimate paint solution to fight off any dust storm and to protect home walls from harsh weather conditions. The application of it would shield homes from inclement weather conditions keeping it new and unblemished for years.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the TVC depicts a couple's wedding ceremony marred by an unexpected dust storm when the bride makes an entry and how Apex Dustproof steps in to save the day. The ace product resists dust from settling on walls and retains the paint for longer owing to its Dust Pick-up Resistance (DPUR). Asian Paints highlights this proposition in the commercial with a touch of humour making it real and relatable. This water-based exterior wall finish also offers 5-year performance guarantee.
Speaking on the new TVC, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Every individual endeavours to maintain the beauty of their homes throughout their lives. However, accumulation of dust can detriorate the exterior of ones homes leading to fading of colour. With Asian Paints Apex DustProof, consumers can protect their home exteriors from the effects of dust while retaining its beauty for a longer period of time. Through the new film for Apex Dustproof, this product proposition has been communicated in a humorous way."
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Mumbai, added, "The film takes a dig on dust, humorously. The plot is set in a wedding where everything seems to fall apart because of dust. It is here that Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof comes to save the day and the wedding.”
Please find below the link to the new TVC for Asian Paints Apex Dustproof Emulsion:
Aer Media Group launches Fluttr
Fluttr will connect branded content to commerce, making influencer content an end-of-the-funnel activity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Aer Media Group has launched Fluttr, a technology platform for the influencer marketing industry.
Fluttr is a highly automated and data-driven system that will solve for two key constraints of influencer marketing - budgets and ROI. It will connect branded content to commerce, making influencer content an end-of-the-funnel activity in addition to its current role in creating awareness and consideration.
Atin Sharma, Founder & Ceo says, "Our vision is to create the largest creator economy ecosystem in India and Fluttr is our newest initiative in that direction. Our unique blend of marketing and technology expertise position us for market leadership as we witness this unprecedented boom in influencer marketing and the creator economy."
Pooja Doshi Sharma, Co-founder says, "Our clients remain central to how we think of innovation and scale. It is through working with them have we seen a real need for a product like Fluttr. Our growth has always come from focusing on solving the real issues faced by our clients."
Vinay Anand, Co-founder says, "We are built around the creators and influencers. With Fluttr, we aim to work with and empower not just the top-of-the-funnel creators but have a lot of focus on the macro and nano influencers. We believe that's how we can drive the growth of this ecosystem from the grassroots."
Sara Ali Khan shares her Christmas list for Ferrero Rocher Moments
#MakeEveryMomentPerfect is a digital campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 8:34 AM | 1 min read
Ferrero Rocher Moments, a premium gifting brand by Ferrero India, has released a new ad film featuring actor Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming digital Christmas and New Year campaign #MakeEveryMomentPerfect. This digital campaign aims to portray a sense of happiness and joy, during the festive season of Christmas and New Year.
In the new digital film, Sara Ali Khan shows us her “Nice List” that has the names of all the people she has spent special moments with during this year and to whom she plans to gift something memorable for Christmas
The campaign builds on the premise of connecting with loved ones and creating perfect memories.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Christmas fills the air with happiness and excitement for the coming year, so this is a novel way of thanking everyone who has contributed to your memorable moments during the year by doing something special for them. Ferrero Rocher Moments is a premium affordable brand that offers great taste and enjoyment which can be a perfect gift that one is looking for their friends and family. This new marketing campaign featuring Sara Ali Khan is innovatively designed, to bring alive these precious and unforgettable moments with their loved ones for the New Year.”
#MakeEveryMomentPerfect is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms.
Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty play the part in Doritos’ ‘sizzling hot’ TVC
The campaign has been created by Leo Burnett
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 8:34 AM | 3 min read
Staying true to its bold narrative, Doritos has unveiled a ‘stunt-tastic’ TVC campaign to introduce its hottest new flavour – Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot.
Featuring brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, and director Rohit Shetty the campaign film – #ChipsNahiFire brings alive the intense heat of Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot.
The film is a beautifully shot and fresh “behind the scenes” take on Rohit Shetty directing Kartik Aaryan in the Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot commercial.
Speaking on the launch, Kartik Aaryan said, “When the brand team told me they’re introducing a super spicy new flavour called Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the nachos! As soon as I tried Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot, my reaction was quite similar to what you see in the TVC, the spiciness and cheesiness of the product elevated the taste to an entirely new level. The added bonus has been the wonderful experience of working with Rohit (Shetty) sir for the first time in front of the camera. This is personally my favourite Doritos film!”
Talking about the brand film, Rohit Shetty, said, “Everyone knows that I love the bold action genre, so I was very happy to collaborate with Doritos, who also believes in embracing boldness. I had a blast shooting for this project with Kartik Aaryan and bringing the Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot proposition to life via our blazing ad film. Look forward to entertaining the fans with the perfect combination of spicy bold and crunchy.”
Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India shares the brand’s inspiration for the campaign, “Boldness is at the heart of everything that we do at Doritos, and when Doritos launched Sizzlin’ Hot, we were sure we wanted a product that really challenges the heat tolerance of our spice loving audience! Once we had the perfect product, the next step was to design a campaign that tells the audience in the boldest possible way how spicy this flavour really is – that’s where the campaign idea of #ChipsNahiFire was born. The campaign does a fantastic job of establishing Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot and we hope that the fiery duo of Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty leaves the audience wanting to see the TVC again and again.”
Further discussing the campaign, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer (South Asia) – Leo Burnett said, “Our newest campaign for Doritos is literally an ad within an ad. The central idea of #ChipsNahiFire has been brought out beautifully in the story telling and both Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty have literally and figuratively sizzled on screen! The film practically challenges the viewers to go try this super bold flavour – Doritos Sizzlin’ Hot!”
Not limited to a TVC, the latest campaign will continue with a robust 360-degree surround spanning multiple platforms just for the fans.
HDFC Life’s annuity campaign talks about 'salary after retirement’
The campaign also has additional short films featuring the same characters
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 8:34 AM | 2 min read
HDFC Life’s latest campaign aims to create awareness about securing life after retirement with annuity. The film looks at retirement through the lens of a fifty-plus couple who outline their expectations and fears about what lies after retirement.
The campaign is based on the insight that after retirement, most individuals tend to miss the comfort of a monthly income.
Through this campaign, HDFC Life has focused on the story of an endearing couple as they prepare for life after retirement. Throughout the film, various conversations between the husband and the wife convey their thoughts on retirement and how they finally come to the realisation that by planning with Annuity, they can continue to lead a life of pride, with guaranteed monthly income even after retirement.
The campaign also has additional short films featuring the same characters who further speak about the benefits offered by HDFC Life’s Annuity products.
Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Head E-commerce & Digital Business, HDFC Life, said: "Retirement planning is not an easy process. What is even more critical is ensuring that the retirement corpus is utilised in a manner such that it meets the individual’s financial needs in a regular, uninterrupted way. The part most individuals find challenging is that of managing their retirement corpus. What one needs is a regular, guaranteed stream of income similar to the salary that one received during their working years. By choosing Annuity products, one can secure their income even after retirement.
With increasing lifespan and the rise in nuclear families it is necessary for individuals to secure themselves financially in their golden years. Through Annuity it is possible to take care of various needs such as daily expenses, medication and even leisure activities such as weekend outings, etc. HDFC Life has a suite of annuity products that are designed to provide regular income after retirement.”
Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said, “HDFC Life always encourages people to plan today, for a better tomorrow. HDFC Life Annuity plans offer a steady income post-retirement, almost like a monthly salary, this helps alleviate the fear of life after retirement. In fact, it encourages people to continue planning their dreams and goals even after retirement.”
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital and OTT.
Publicis’ Maurice Lévy & Arthur Sadoun put the spotlight on HPV-related cancer
The group is leveraging the impact of its ‘annual wishes film’ to drive awareness around the Human Papilloma Virus
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read
2022 has been a stellar year for Publicis on every front. But rather than celebrate those achievements, the group is leveraging the impact of its Annual Wishes film to drive awareness around the Human Papilloma Virus.
This is a particularly personal theme for Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun as he was diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.
Joining Maurice and Arthur in this year’s Wishes is a special guest, who also went through HPV-related cancer, to encourage everyone at Publicis, and hopefully beyond, to protect themselves and their loved ones from this preventable illness.
Publicis Groupe’s 2023 Wishes film was created by Le Truc, in partnership with Prodigious.
