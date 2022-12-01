HUL adjudged Brand of the Year at Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022

The FMCG giant has been honoured for its impactful campaigns across categories

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was honoured with the ‘Brand of the Year’ award at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022.

The FMCG giant won accolades for their campaigns across different categories. HUL’s Boost campaign #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming won gold in the Best FMCG Campaign category. The same Boost campaign won golds in the Best Gaming Campaign category and ‘Best Use of YouTube’ category. The campaigns were conceptualised and curated by Mindshare.

HUL’s Brooke Bond campaign ‘Brooke Bond 3 Roses - Idhu Namma Tea(m)’ won gold under the ‘Most Effective Moment-Marketing’ category. The brand’s Boost campaign #GameStaminaKa - A movement against Gender Norms in Cricket won gold under the ‘Most Effective Campaign for ROI’ category.

The brand’s ‘Accha Muh, Acchi Baat’ campaign for Pepsodent won gold under the ‘Most Creative Influencer Marketing Campaign’ category. HUL’s boost campaign continued the winning spree and bagged gold for its #GameStaminaKa - A movement against Gender Norms in Cricket under the ‘Best Cause-Led Campaign’ category and also in the ‘Best Use of Short Video Platforms’ category.

Apart from the gold, the FMCG giant has also won silver and bronze for some of its impressive and insightful campaigns.

The Impact Digital Influencer Awards recognizes and celebrates brands, agencies and individuals for their influencer-driven content. This was the second edition of the awards.

