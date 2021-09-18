Hrithik Roshan urges all to forge deeper connection with self for Zed Black’s festive ad

The TVC retains the catchphrase ‘Manthan Zaroori Hai’

Updated: Sep 18, 2021 6:00 PM
Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH)-owned Zed Black has launched its festive campaign with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan.

The TVC shows Roshan urging masses to believe in the deeper connection with oneself through the catchphrase Manthan Zaroori Hai. 

“Agarbatti consumption increases by about 40-50 per cent during the festive season, as this is the time when the nation celebrates and prays together. We believe the demand will grow during this festival season also", said Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH.

"Zed Black has brought the Zed Black Manthan Dhoops Sticks at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year. The bamboo less Dhoop variant is the market leader across the country and North India predominantly," the company said in a statement.

