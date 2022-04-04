Hirect India’s new film depicts the struggles of job aspirants

Hirect, the chat-based direct hiring platform, has rolled out the second campaign of the #BeyondHiring series celebrating the roller-coaster journey of job seekers from their struggle to get a job to later becoming successful in life.

The film revolves around the journey of a job aspirant who is trying to get a job after completing his/her studies. The story is narrated in the form of a poem that explains the never giving up spirit of a candidate who struggles after college to get a job placement to work his way up in life by overcoming all the tough circumstances, and external distractions through dedication, and perseverance.

Abhishek Singh, Sr. Vice President of Marketing, Hirect India said, “The campaign is an out of the box initiative by the in-house team. The film portrays the determination, passion, and perseverance of a candidate towards getting a good job and making it big in life. Hirect’s constant endeavour is to understand the pulse of the jobseeker and to help them with the right job opportunity to make it count in life. With such a solid insight the campaign “Mai Ban Gaya, Tu Bhi Banjayega” was born.”

The journey to success is a bumpy road that requires the best effort and better guidance. The film highlights how a candidate brustles through these hurdles to climb up the step to success. Hirect thus aims to become an enabler and be a part of the job seekers’ professional growth in helping them gets the right job opportunity and to help them grow professionally in their life.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)