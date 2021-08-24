Hindware launches second leg of ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’ campaign

Bathware brand Hindware has launched the second leg of its marketing campaign - ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful.’ The campaign features Hindware’s newly launched touch- free products including sensor-based faucets and water closets that have been designed to enable better safety and hygiene in households across India amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“Featuring touch-free products, the new TVC focus on showcasing innovative performance-led product solutions that offer convenience to consumers. The films build further on the premise of the earlier campaign bringing together design and functionality, to offer uber chic technological solutions that are designed to ease the consumer’s life,” the brand said.

Sandip Somany, Chairman & Managing Director, Brilloca Limited said, “As a company, we are centered around innovation and strive to create unique product offerings that can add value to our consumer’s lives. During the pandemic, there has been a shift in consumer preferences and hygiene and safety have become the leading points of consideration. Consumers are now more interested in buying smart solutions when it comes to bathware and faucets as there is a greater focus on health and hygiene. Besides this, as consumers become more environment conscious, there is also an inclination to opt for products that are more sustainable and conserve water."

Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath Business, Brilloca, said, “Hindware is known for its innovative approach, functionality and visual appeal. But as the times change and the world around us rapidly evolves, we are also seeing an accelerated demand for touchless and contactless products, to enable better safety across homes. In the past the adoption of such products has been more from commercial ventures or businesses, but as safety concerns rise, and consumers become more aware, we anticipate a shift in the demand for such solutions to be more from households in the coming future. With this new campaign, we want to make new age consumers more aware of the variety of innovative and efficient solutions we at Hindware offer, to make their lives easier.”

The campaign features a series of multilingual films across languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali to reach consumers in the country. To further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including TV, digital, online, social media channels.

