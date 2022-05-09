Hindustan Times celebrates the spirit of motherhood that knows no boundaries

Hindustan Times has rolled out a heart-warming message echoing the spirit of motherhood through a short film on the occasion of Mother's Day. Conceptualized by Dentsu Impact, the film is shot in Istanbul. It aims to bring out the sentiment that motherhood is bound by neither geopolitical borders nor blood and biology.

Aparna Bhawal, Vice President, Marketing at Hindustan Times, said, "Mothers are the epitome of resilience and strength. Motherhood is an emotion unbound by any restraints and is not defined by borders or birth. We found Mother's Day to be the most fitting occasion to celebrate this very spirit of motherhood and its soft yet strong nature. This video is our tribute to the beautiful bond marked by unconditional love and solicitude."

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner & National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact, quoted, “The world needs more mothers. Because mothers work ceaselessly to keep humanity and hope alive, wherever they are. With all that is happening in the world today, we believe only a mother can lead us on the path of kindness, love and empathy. It is a mother’s spirits to make the world a better place that #HTSalutes. And this film is our humble attempt to celebrate this spirit.”

Bob, Director, Good Morning Films, commented, “The story when narrated to me by Anu, had such a different take on motherhood and was so boundless that I immediately got excited to do the film. Also hats off to the team at Hindustan Times, to do a film which potentially arouses various sentiments within the system and beyond. This happens around us; that we sometimes forget that motherhood is not just a state of being, but also a spirit. Through this film, we have captured the spirit of motherhood that knows no boundaries, and also have broken the format of normal stories set in a native context. Ours is a classic story which can be felt across borders.”

