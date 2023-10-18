Himalayan’s film for its Kashmiri Saffron offering promises purity
The campaign is conceptualized by Schbang
Himalayan, a premium brand from the House of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), recently announced its entry into the Kashmiri Saffron segment. The brand has now taken its signature source inspired storytelling style to showcase its latest Kashmiri Saffron offering. The campaign conceptualized by Schbang weaves the brand promise of providing 100% pure Kashmiri Saffron in an elegant packaging wherein each pack comes with a QR code.
The new advert beautifully captures the essence of Kashmir and weaves the brand proposition in a heart-touching story with a lady wandering through the picturesque hills of Kashmir, serenaded by the melody of local folk tunes by a lakeside. She shares a moment with a young Kashmiri girl who vanishes, leaving behind a precious saffron flower. Continuing her journey, she encounters the same girl at the end of a lane, who silently beckons her to follow. The lady follows her to a breathtaking saffron field in full bloom. There, she picks another saffron flower and places it in a box that later transforms into vibrant red Kashmiri saffron strands adorned with saffron flower motifs.
The ad also throws light on the rampant adulteration in the saffron industry, leading to trust deficit issues in the category. Himalayan known from it’s purity and quality credentials is offering consumers a first of its kind experience within the saffron category of sharing with consumers the quality and purity report of their pack
Commenting on the new brand film, Vikram Grover, MD, NourishCo Beverages Ltd said, “Himalayan Saffron is more than just a product; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to authenticity and quality. We embarked on this journey with a vision to bring the mystique of Kashmir to your plate, ensuring that every strand of saffron is a reflection of the land it originates from. With each pack, we aim to share the rich heritage and culture of Kashmir, where the saffron blooms with unmatched purity. Himalayan Saffron represents a bridge between our brand's ethos of premium, affinity for nature, and the enchanting world of saffron. It's a way to transport consumers to the heart of Kashmir and allow them to experience the magic of this Grade 1 certified, 100% pure Kashmiri saffron, a spice that carries with it centuries of tradition and excellence.”
Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang added, "At Schbang, we've harnessed the power of storytelling under creative leadership of Manish Kinger to bring the journey of Himalayan Saffron to life. It's a tale of purity and passion that resonates with the soul of Kashmir, and we're thrilled to share it.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
McDonald’s Diwali campaign encapsulates the essence of familial bonds and joy
The #ForYourOtherDiwali campaign is created by DDB Mudra group
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
This festive season McDonald's India (West & South) is all set to add an extra spark to the celebrations. Launching its new brand campaign, #ForYourOtherDiwali, the brand brings alive occasions where McDonald’s is the ideal companion to every moment of joy during the festive season, be it with family, friends, or other acquaintances. Based on this insight, the brand has unveiled a new TVC creatively crafted by DDB Mudra Group.
The TVC encapsulates the essence of familial bonds and joy. The setting is a late-night discreet Diwali card party among cousins – a common Diwali tradition. A McDelivery executive arrives to deliver a McDonald’s package. Just when he is about to ring the doorbell, a hushed request from a girl prompts him to silently pass the package through the window instead. Curiously peeking in, he discovers a gathering of cousins engaged in an enthusiastic card game under dim lights The film ends with the delivery person wishing Diwali to the girl and leaving happily. The cousins go on to enjoy a quintessential McDonald’s moment, enjoying the iconic fries and burgers.
Arvind RP, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's India (W&S) said, “The festive season is not about just one celebration. There are actually several festive moments, be it with cousins, friends, colleagues or neighbours and so on, ‘multiple other moments enjoyed with multiple other families. #ForYourOtherDiwali campaign brings alive this insight very well. Through this campaign, we aim to enhance all festive occasions, big and small, for our fans and create unforgettable memories with McDonald's great-tasting burgers and fries. We believe McDonald’s India will be integral, anytime, anywhere through McDelivery, to add joy and convenience to these festive gatherings, ensuring that every celebration is truly special”.
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Diwali isn’t just a day in our country, it’s a festive season. So, you end up celebrating many Diwalis before that one auspicious day. Be it with your best mates, your colleagues, your neighbours or just about anyone who is important to you. And as a brand that’s for everyone, we wanted to be a part of all these celebrations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Happydent hosts stand-up comedy show for the hearing impaired
On World Smile Day, Happy Dent got comics like Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq, Anirban Dasgupta and Shreeja Chaturvedi to perform for the hearing impaired with the help of sign language translators
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 1:28 PM | 2 min read
Happydent hosted a one of its kind stand-up comedy show “Sign to Smile” in Mumbai on World Smile Day for the hearing impaired, breaking the barriers and embracing inclusivity.
The show witnessed some of India’s favourite stand-up comedians taking the stage including Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq, Anirban Dasgupta, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shashwat Maheshwari, Madhvendra Singh along with three sign language translators who played a pivotal role in translating the show seamlessly. It also featured Shubham Chaudhary, an ISL (Indian Sign Language) performer and actor, who added a unique comedic dimension to the show while making it accessible to all.
Commenting on this initiative, Gunjan Khetan, Chief Marketing Officer, Perfetti Van Melle India stated, “On World Smile Day, we brought smiles that radiated from ear to ear. Happydent is all about sparkling smiles, and our unique event “Sign To Smile” exemplified our commitment to enabling smiles. We are proud to partner with India Signing Hands in creating an unforgettable evening of humor and inclusivity.”
Alok Kejriwal - Founder & CEO, Indian Signing Hands (ISH), expressed their pride in being part of the 'Sign to Smile' show. They said, "Translating humour for the hearing-impaired audience is a rewarding experience, and 'Sign to Smile' by Happydent exemplifies the power of a smile in breaking down barriers. We are delighted to have contributed to this one-of-its-kind initiative, making smile accessible to all and fostering inclusivity through sign language."
Harshil Karia, Founder and MD of Schbang, the creative, media, and technology transformation company that partnered with Happydent on the 'Sign to Smile' campaign, shared his thoughts, stating, " Our collaboration with Happydent for the 'Sign to Smile' campaign has been an inspiring journey into the realm of creativity and inclusivity. This initiative celebrates laughter's universal appeal and aims to make humor accessible to everyone, breaking down barriers and uniting people from all walks of life. Happydent has entered a territory where humour becomes a universal language, and we're excited for more innovative collaborations in the future."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Mastercard releases World Cup anthem for fans to relive 2011 triumph
In the campaign, brand ambassador MS Dhoni lays emphasis on the role that fans play in the game
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 12:58 PM | 2 min read
As the Indian cricket team continues its winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Mastercard has released a special anthem to enable millions of cricket fans across the country to relive the 2011 triumph.
The anthem features World Cup-winning captain and Mastercard’s brand ambassador, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recalling the moments leading to the historic win 12 years ago at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. It shows scores of fans cheering for the Men in Blue as the team chased down Sri Lankan team’s 275-run target to lift the coveted trophy.
Powered by Mastercard’s iconic Sonic brand tune, the anthem has been designed on the theme of ‘Har fan hai priceless’ (every fan is priceless). It includes the former Indian skipper emphasizing that every cheer by cricket fans goes a long way in lifting the spirits of players. It further shows Dhoni remembering the moment when all Indian fans in the stadium began chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.
“This anthem is a tribute by Mastercard to millions of India’s cricket fans who breathe life into the game. As ICC’s global partner for this year’s World Cup and a brand which has a strong connection with Indian cricket, Mastercard is committed to providing memorable opportunities and experiences to fans. The undying spirit and depth of emotions exhibited by fans in every match that India plays is simply priceless,” said Julie Nestor, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Zomato captures Durga Puja’s spirit in new campaign
The ad film captures the culinary treasures that make Durga Puja a gastronomic delight
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Zomato has launched its Durga Puja campaign. Celebrating the spirit of Durga Puja and the magic and foods of pandals, Zomato’s latest captivating ad film captures the spirit of the festival by showcasing the culinary treasures that make Durga Puja a gastronomic delight.
In its ad film, Zomato pays a heartfelt tribute to the essence of this sentiment - the magic and delectable cuisine of the pandals. It narrates the story of someone who, despite being stuck at home, enjoys the festival's culinary delights, all thanks to Zomato.
The film captures the essence of Durga Puja, where food transcends mere sustenance to become a symbol of love, unity, and tradition.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
MRF taps brand loyalty with #MRFSuperFan campaign
The campaign, started during the Asia Cup and now ongoing during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, encourages fans to tell their personal stories with MRF and be crowned as the #MRFSuperFan
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 11:29 AM | 3 min read
For any cricket enthusiast, it would have been near impossible to have missed the ongoing customer engagement campaign, #MRFSuperFan undertaken by the tyre manufacturer major. The campaign - started during the Asia Cup and is ongoing during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup - encourages fans to tell their personal story with MRF and be crowned as the #MRFSuperFan, with an opportunity to witness Team Blue in action during the World Cup.
Building an Iconic Legacy
MRF has built its brand salience with top-of-mind brand recall, on the back of traditional media advertising for over 60 years. However, a challenge the brand faced was that beyond the MRF brand name, consumers were not aware of any of the benefits/features that the tyre offers to the user or the sub-brands in the portfolio amongst others. Another focus area for MRF was to make the brand relevant to new-gen consumers and make them aware of the reasons to buy (RTBs).
Purpose of the Campaign
The objective of the campaign #MRFSuperFan was to create a mass-scale interactive contest, which forces consumers to think beyond just the MRF brand name and instead focus on the benefits/features the tyres offer them. The brand utilized social media platforms to spread the message and create virality and leveraged its sponsorship of the major cricket tournaments, Asia Cup and World Cup to amplify the contest. With cricketer Virat Kohli as the MRF brand ambassador, and with partners’ Star Sports and Hotstar, MRF created video and static promotions asking viewers of the Asia Cup to share their favourite experience with MRF Tyres on their social media pages - Facebook, Insta or X - using the hashtag #MRFSuperFan.
The consumer entries were tactically used to create four testimonial features that are being run during the World Cup. The winners' back-stories and reasons for loving MRF have been packaged into feature videos, including their journey to watch the World Cup match, and these feature videos are being run during the World Cup as well as on social media.
Traditional TV meets Digital
An innovative strategy adopted by the legacy brand for its campaign was to integrate traditional, linear TV with an interactive digital activation. This was achieved by linking the TV campaign to a social media-based Call-To-Action. The results have been overwhelming for MRF with customers sending in stories of how MRF tyres have helped them in their driving/riding lives with the testimonials of four fans running on Hotstar during the World Cup.
Meet the #MRFSuperFan
The heartwarming testimonials of the #MRFSuperFan include offroading enthusiast Ramesh Krishnamoorthy who says that. “even on the trickiest of roads we never lose our grip”; passionate biker Prathamesh Avachare who says that MRF Tyres’ helped conquer his nerves of offroading on a bike and with a “great grip and no skidding.. now I zoom around the hills on my Harley tension free.” For MRF Loyalist Dhruv Majethia, MRF has been part of his family for generations and as the tyres “are so durable and comfortable and they make my family trip a breeze,” while for ESG and Sustainability Consultant, Moni Bajaj it was MRF Tyres’ eco-friendly credentials that made her a loyalist. She says, “After I learnt that MRF is a responsible company that offers eco-friendly options, I decided I will go only for MRF.”
Winner - Ramesh Krishnamoorthy:
Winner - Dhruv Majethia:
Winner - Moni Bajaj
Winner - Prathamesh Avachare
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BBH India wins creative mandate for upGrad’s upcoming campaign
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch process
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
BBH India has secured the creative mandate for upGrad, a learning skilling and workforce development company, for its upcoming brand campaign scheduled this year. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch process.
Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & MD, BBH India, stated, “Partnering upGrad is a matter of immense pride and excitement for us. upGrad comes with a legacy of great brand & business building. However, this new journey that promises ‘Career Acceleration’ to a wider cross-section of Indians, is an extremely powerful moment in the brand’s lifestage. We are committed to delivering the power of ‘Zag’ creativity for upGrad and accelerate upGrad into next orbit of growth and fame.”
Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad said, "upGrad has built a strong brand identity among working professionals in the last 8+ years and it's critical we talk about our evolved portfolio that addresses individuals' entire learning value chain from the time they exit school and become domain experts or thought leaders. Our partnership with BBH India goes beyond creative synergies to inspire New India including working professionals and students alike, to accept constant upskilling as a Lifelong learning event. This will also mark a fundamental step in the nation-building process and shall prepare an army of market-ready professionals, equipped to tackle any industrial challenges."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp