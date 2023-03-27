Himalaya Wellness launches campaign for Himalaya Ashvagandha

In the wake of rising stress levels, Himalaya Wellness Company has launched the campaign “Ab Stress Nahi, De-stress Kijiye” to raise awareness about the impact of unaddressed stress, while focusing on natural ways to handle multiple stressors in life.

“Modern lifestyle has its own stress triggers that often go unnoticed or seem common. But this leads to stress that affects one’s body, thoughts, feelings, and behavior. Building on this insight, the campaign brings these triggers into the spotlight and emphasizes the role of Himalaya Ashvagandha in minimizing stress in daily life and helping bring calm to chaotic stress,” the company said.

With three digital advertisements, the campaign focuses on the lifestyle of three individuals from diverse backgrounds who struggle to cope with stress. The advertisements highlight the after-effects of stress, where the protagonists experience sleeplessness, anger, and tiredness, respectively, when exposed to certain stressors regularly. The communication is reinforced by the doctor talking about the benefits of Himalaya Ashvagandha in helping manage stress better. Ashvagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been used for centuries to help the body cope with stress and promote relaxation. It improves energy levels and helps relieve stress and anxiety.

The campaign is strategically amplified via radio, internet, and digital media, to raise awareness about the impact of stress on individuals' lives and motivate people to take action on managing stress effectively.

Dr. Sanjiv Shah, an eminent endocrinologist and diabetologist from Mumbai, shares, "Common aberrations like ‘anger, sleeplessness, and tiredness’ are often ignored by many. Most lifestyle disorders are also commonly triggered by stress. According to research, over 70% of adults in India report experiencing stress daily. Stress has emerged as a major issue for many people. Unmanaged stress can have a negative impact on an individual's health, including sleeplessness, fatigue, anxiety, and depression. Making a few simple lifestyle modifications such as walking, exercising, pursuing a hobby, and avoiding smoking and drinking can help manage stress better."

Vikas Bansi, who heads the OTC business at Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, "With this campaign, we want to highlight the fact that stress is the most common trigger and can lead to physical, emotional, and behavioral changes, which over a period may result in lifestyle disorders. The integrated radio and digital campaigns are expected to build awareness for Himalaya Ashvagandha and how Himalaya Wellness Company is committed to promoting natural healthcare solutions that help individuals lead healthier and happier lives. The Company's products are developed using natural active ingredients and are designed to be safe, effective, and affordable. We aim to encourage more and more people to take steps to manage their stress effectively and consider Himalaya Ashvagandha as a supplement in their daily routine and, at the same time, promote better health and wellness across India."

“We recently conducted an e-CME titled ‘Stress and Metabolic Disorders,’ where Dr. Sanjiv Shah emphasized the rising incidences of stress-related metabolic disorders. The e-CME was attended by more than 500 doctors, highlighting that the issue has become extremely critical and occupies the center stage in doctors’ practices today," he added.

