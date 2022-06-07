Himalaya inspires consumers to adopt preventive health care through new campaign

Himalaya Wellness Company has launched a new equity campaign that inspires consumers across age groups to prioritize health and wellness. The campaign brings to life Himalaya’s vision of “Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart.”

Over the past nine decades, Himalaya has been championing health and wellness, which consumers across the globe want to embrace. Himalaya believes that the world will be a happier place if each of us prioritize our health and wellness. The new campaign aims at drawing attention to the shift in our lifestyles and the importance of preventive health care for good health and well-being.

Speaking on the campaign, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director - Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, says, “At Himalaya, we believe that wellness is the real happiness. This brand film reiterates our commitment to creating awareness on the role of wellness for healthy and happy living. Himalaya has pioneered and developed a range of head-to-heel consumer products, reinforcing our vision of Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart.”

Damodaran Nair, President & Head of Office, FCB Ulka Bangalore, says, "Over the past couple of years, we’ve all realized the importance of health and wellness in some way or the other. It was the right time for a brand like Himalaya, which has pioneered wellness and built its legacy for over 90 years, to reiterate the role of wellness in our daily lives. The old saying ‘health is wealth’ has never been truer, and Himalaya goes one step further to say, ‘wellness is true happiness’."

Romit Nair, Executive Creative Head, FCB Ulka Bangalore, says, "With the demands of an active lifestyle, consumers have realized the importance of adopting preventive health care for their happiness and well-being. Everyone, at some point in their life, has said ‘kaash’ (if only), when they realize, they could have done something to avoid a difficult health situation. The Himalaya equity campaign is based on this consumer insight."

