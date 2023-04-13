HDFC Mutual Fund launches investor education campaign
The ‘Zindagi ke liye SIP’ film talks about SIP
HDFC Mutual Fund has launched its new investor education campaign that aims at educating potential investors about Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).
“SIP is an investing approach that has the potential to create wealth for millions of Indians but its true potential has not been achieved. We have made it easy for a first-time as well as potential investors to understand its relevance in their lives. Through this investor education campaign, HDFC mutual fund aims to educate investors on the true potential of an SIP by decoding its finer nuances in a manner that’s understood by every investor.
The investor education campaign has been launched across India and will span diverse platforms including television, print, outdoor, social media and other digital platforms.
Speaking about the campaign, Amaresh Jena, Head-Marketing & Digital Business, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd said, "We humans are generally progressive and always seek to find out ways to better ourselves every day. When it comes to savings and investments, we are always on the lookout for reliable and trustworthy ways to create wealth and cater to our life stage financial needs. In this regard, we believe an SIP is not only one of the simplest and most hassle-free ways to grow one’s investment and accumulate wealth, but also compliments our way of life. It brings discipline through investments at regular intervals of time while leveraging the power of compounding and rupee cost averaging. It also gives flexibility on the investment amount. Just like we give everything in our everyday lives for a better tomorrow, an SIP employs these simple tenets to help investors create wealth over the long term.
As an organization, through this Investor Education Initiative, we aim to educate a wider audience and increase its awareness about SIP, which would result in increased mindshare and penetration for SIPs in the industry.”
The campaign is part of HDFC MF's ongoing efforts to promote investor education and financial literacy in India. The company has always been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in the country and believes that investing in mutual funds is an important step towards achieving your financial goals.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ananya Panday to appear in Skechers’ Go Walk campaign
The film promotes walking as a workout
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:43 PM | 2 min read
Skechers has announced that actor and Skechers ambassador Ananya Panday is appearing in the global performance and lifestyle footwear brand’s latest TV campaign for its Skechers GO WALK collection. The commercial will help launch the newest styles in its widely popular GO WALK range: GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker, designed to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable walking experience.
The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city. As she strives to promptly reach her destination, she decides to walk instead of waiting for her car. With a bounce in her step, she dons the latest GO WALK Speed Walker and reaches her destination on time while adding to her step count for the day. The campaign’s message “make walking your workout” calls out to India's growing interest in walking as a form of exercise, and highlights how a good walking shoe like Skechers GO WALK can help walking play a healthy role in our everyday lives.
Speaking on Skechers’ partnership with Panday and the Company’s GO WALK styles, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "Since her first campaign in 2020, Ananya has been an incredible ambassador for our brand—helping us connect our styles and technologies with consumers across India. We are thrilled to have her star in our newest GO WALK campaign, which is not only a significant part of our product portfolio but also marks an important performance milestone in our brand’s history. At Skechers India, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and experiences, and the GO WALK collection is no exception.”
“Walking is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stay fit and healthy—it’s already part of our daily lives, and adding steps to our routine is an easy way to stay active,” added Ananya Panday. “I’m proud to take part in this growing movement towards popularizing walking in India, and show millions the incredible Skechers comfort innovations that make it more fun than ever.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Julia Roberts features in Lancôme's global La Vie est Belle campaign
Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins and Pénelope Cruz also appear in the film
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:25 PM | 4 min read
Lancôme's has launched a campaign for La Vie est Belle with several actresses. Z b“La Vie est Belle has enjoyed world-wide success among women for its empowering affirmations of freedom and optimism. This year, for the first time, Lancôme calls its family around La Vie est Belle and its muse Julia Roberts in a path-breaking and emotional celebration of women supporting and inspiring each other,” the compny said.
The new campaign showcases Lancôme's strong bond with the La Vie est Belle family world-wide. Lancôme invites their all-star community of ambassadors to stand together for a united declaration of happiness: Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins, Pénelope Cruz, and Zendaya Coleman join her along with two new muses: Aya Nakamura and Hoyeon.
The leading fragrance, La Vie est Belle EDP, is a gourmand yet elegant composition of floral and fruity notes centred on natural and simple beauty. With Top notes of Black Currant and Pear; middle notes of Iris, Jasmine and Orange Blossom; base notes of Praline, Vanilla, Patchouli and Tonka Bean. The fragrance is an outlook on Life inspired by joy and pleasure in small things. This iconic cast of happiness activists echoes the intensity of the scent and the infinite smile adorning its bottle.
Speaking on the new campaign, American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman says, "Life is about finding your voice, figuring out who it is that you are or you want to be, and I think there is nothing wrong with taking your time in finding that. I think we all have it; sometimes it starts a little quiet, a little small, but if you find it and hear it, embrace it and don't be afraid to share that voice with the world. La vie is beautiful."
Commenting on the campaign Shradha Nichani, Director: Luxury Department at Loreal says: "For the first time, we are bringing together the La Vie est Belle family to celebrate women supporting and inspiring each other. 'Make Life beautiful' is a campaign about feeling loved, beautiful, strong and empowered. As a brand, Lancôme is all about inclusivity, and the campaign reflects our values and how we see the world. India is one of our key markets and a country that embraces and understands diversity. Our campaign will see Lancôme partner with 50+ Indian women who influence lives nationally and globally. We would encourage women from all walks of Life to partner with us and share their interpretation of what makes their life beautiful.”
The La Vie est Belle campaign introduces a series of stunning photographs by legendary fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti who signs the pictures of this iconic campaign. The film is shot by rising director Emmanuel Adjei who celebrates the unstoppable power of the female sorority. The campaign's soundtrack features the powerful, world-renowned song 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong, sung by women and for women, as an anthem of happiness. The video portraits showcase the ambassadors' authentic and spontaneous vision of Life and what makes it beautiful to them. As they authentically open their hearts, they invite each La Vie est Belle community woman to use her voice and participate in this world-wide celebration of the beauty of Life.
With its all-star campaign, Lancôme aims to spread the message of happiness and positivity, empowering women worldwide to embrace their choice of freedom and optimism. La Vie est Belle - Life is what you make of it, but it is what you make of it. Together. "Life is running towards your dreams no matter what happens, what comes your way, what people say. Never stop going, never stop moving and always believe in the impossible because, at the end of the day, there is only one you, and your voice matters, so, don't let anyone silence it! Life is…I don't know…beautiful." says, American actress Lily Collins.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Freecharge fields Jaideep Ahlawat in new IPL campaign
The new ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
Freecharge has launched its new ad campaign "Pay Kar Befikar" for Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16. The Ad features actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who appeared in multiple series in 2022 and was highly praised for his performance in the web series Paatal Lok and popular Bollywood films.
The new TVC of Freecharge featuring Bollywood/OTT star Jaideep Ahlawat was launched during the IPL and the Ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms. In its latest Ad,
Freecharge unleashed an unseen 'Shayrana Andaaz' of the action hero Jaideep Ahlawat. From memes to brand engagement to discourse on social media, with its launch, the campaign name "Pay Kar Befikar" has become a trending hashtag on social media platforms.
Jaideep is shown in the commercial sharing the benefits of Freecharge UPI & Pay Later and encouraging customers to use the products to claim cashback and rewards. With the new Ad campaign, Freecharge aims to deepen customer engagement of its holistic offering across payments & lending products and instil confidence in customers to live 'Befikar' without worrying about payments.
Shweta Singhal, CMO and Head of Growth at Freecharge said; “IPL has always been an excellent platform for brands to grab cricket fans' interest. This is a great time to interact with customers to foster brand awareness. We are extremely excited with our association with actor Jaideep Ahlawat as a new face for our Ad campaign, around the theme 'Pay Kar Befikar'.
The campaign talks about the easy payment and credit options offered by Freecharge to its consumers and the product's versatility across QR, POS, and online channels. I believe the TVC will resonate with our customers, fuelling the growth of UPI and Pay Later products. This Ad Campaign during IPL will help us to position Freecharge as one-stop solution for payment and credit needs. “
Freecharge will also be introducing several contests on its social media handles for its customers and the lucky customers will get a chance to win exiting gifts & cashback.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Foods brand Yu launches quirky campaign with Hardik Pandya
The brand video will be live across Jio Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google Ads during the ongoing IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Homegrown consumer foods brand Yu launched a witty new ad campaign today. Featuring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, the #AbNoCompromise ad campaign is an interesting spin on funding platforms and investor pitches, showcasing Yu as a proud ‘Make in India’ brand that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country.
Founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur say, “We are very excited that Yu’s maiden ad campaign is finally out. Inspired by the increasing popularity of reality shows based around startups and 'real investor pitches', we wanted to showcase how Yu is a proud Make in India brand set to revolutionize the instant food space in the country. Together with Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand, it’s a quirky campaign that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship while furthering our brand philosophy of making packaged foods healthier.”
Sooraj Bhalla, Founder & Director, 91 Films, said, “Yu is a clutter breaker in the instant foods category and collaborating with Yu’s brand launch campaign has been stimulating. Bharat and Varun’s innovative vision of zero preservatives, healthy meals using natural ingredients is revolutionary. Top that with youth icon and Indian cricket star - Hardik Pandya and you have a winner. Hardik with his flamboyance and charm is natural in front of the camera and directing him along with Bharat and Varun, who also feature in the ad, was exciting. One master brand film along with five fun shorties builds a strong launch campaign. Yu is a Make In India brand and we at 91 Films are happy to partner them in this journey.”
The brand video will be live across JIO Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook as well as Google Ads during the course of IPL 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prajato Guha Thakurta is Jury Chairman of Brand Activation & Promotion at The Abby Awards
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
The Abby One Show Award 2023 Governing Council has appointed Prajato Guha Thakurta, Co-founder and CCO of Manja as Jury Chairman of Brand Activation & Promotion category.
His last stint was at Leo Burnett where he drove the agency’s creative culture as its National Creative Director and helped turn it into one of the most awarded offices in the country. His portfolio there included brands like McDonald’s, Jeep, Google, Bajaj Auto, Isuzu, Abbott and PhonePe.
Over the years, his work has won him several awards, both national and international, including Cannes Lion, D&AD, One Show, Adfest, Spikes and Effies.
Prajato says “I am absolutely chuffed to be a part of the Brand Activation & Promotion Jury at the Abby One Show Awards. This is arguably one of the most exciting categories, and I’m really looking forward to seeing work that is truly immersive, engaging, brave and brilliant.”
Advertising aside, he’s a voracious reader, (self) published author, trained classical pianist, budding organic farmer, hands-on dad to two kids and set-piece specialist in a fourteenth-division football team. The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Swiggy takes 'Match Day Mania' to the court with Neena Gupta
The food delivery platform has released two TVCs to communicate the special offers and discounts for the ongoing cricket season
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 11:32 AM | 4 min read
Attuned to the country’s undying love for food and cricket, Swiggy is back with two witty television commercials (TVCs) to communicate the special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing cricket season. This multi-platform campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.
In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.
In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused; “it’s a court order, not a Swiggy order” the judge reminds him. She then proceeds to offer him a “Pizza” to which he responds, “No objection your honour.”
Swiggy has a penchant for coming up with witty ads with a hilarious take on real-life situations. After successfully integrating cricket commentary in their ads in the previous years, the latest TVCs, with their tongue-in-cheek courtroom humour, reel the viewers into the storytelling and clearly communicate the campaign’s proposition. The 25-second ads will run in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
Commenting on the new campaign Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. For years now, Swiggy has been enhancing this further with discounts and special offers. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy. ”
Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! said “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
Pandiyaraj, Creative Director of Mind Your Language! adds “Be it any serious situation, food makes it immediately lighter. And when you add an exciting offer like Swiggy Match Day Mania to mix, the fun is even more.”
Recently the platform was in the news when a post showing an elevator full of Swiggy delivery partners during a Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match went viral on social media. The user had shared the picture with the caption “No. of Swiggy guys in a building is directly proportional to how interesting the match is.”
With the cricket season underway, Swiggy’s Match Day Mania is back with offers valid from March 31 to May 28. Customers can avail of great deals during match hours across Swiggy’s food delivery services.
Swiggy has also launched the “Pick your Team” campaign, a limited period offer that began on March 25 and got over half a million registrations in the first week of its launch. Once users choose their respective team, they receive reminders on the app on the days their team is playing so that they may pair those games with great offers. The maximum number of users have chosen Chennai as their favourite team so far, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai.
“Match Day Mania” has over 40,000 partner restaurants to satisfy the food cravings of fans during the cricket season. With Swiggy Dineout, users can watch live screenings of matches and cheer their favourite teams while dining at the top restaurants in their city – all this while saving up to 40 per cent on their food bill. Team pickers additionally get coupons worth Rs 200 on food bills of Rs 2000 and above. On Instamart, “Match Day Mania” offers discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected collections during match hours. Those who pick a team get an additional 10 per cent off on the days their team plays.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cannes Lions: Virtual influencer bags speaker opportunity
Among the list of eminent speakers from across the globe is a Singaporean virtual influencer Rae
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 12, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
In the age of AI, can the concept of virtual influencers be that far behind? For the uninitiated, they have already been ruling the advertising world, influencing buyer choices and driving sales.
Virtual influencers Lil Miquela, Guggimon and Lu Do Magalu have millions of followers and have worked with some of the biggest global brands. To further cement their relevance in the ad world, Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this June will feature virtual influencer Rae as one of the speakers for the event.
Created by CGI technology and powered by AI, Rae is a Singaporean digital artist who treads the lines between fantasy, technology and reality.
Rae is one of Asia's top virtual influencers. Her fanbase on Instagram and Weibo has crossed one million since her debut in 2019, media reports say. Her collaborations range from cult music labels to fashion designers to global brands like ASUS.
View this post on Instagram
Rae shot to the limelight recently by launching an NFT collection to raise funds for more girls to pursue careers in tech. This is her second NFT project after she sold out her first collectable animated NFT series, Take a Byte, in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
The topic of her session and time slot at Cannes Lions is still unclear. It is also not known whether she would hold a question-answer session post her speech. E4m has asked Cannes Lions to share details in this regard. Their response is awaited.
Rae is among a group of virtual influencers across the globe who are redefining influencer marketing. While Singapore itself has a lot of virtual influencers, Rae’s contemporaries like Lil Miquela, Barbie, Guggimon, Any Malu, Noonoouri and bee_nfluencer are spread worldwide.
Some like Lu do Magalu have millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. A few of them have attended global events as well. For instance, Miquela attended the Prada FW18 fashion show in Milan in 2018.
India has its own meta avatars such as Kyra who describes herself as “India’s first meta influencer, Dream chaser, model and traveller”. She has more than two lakh followers on Instagram and has partnered with top brands like MG Motors and Budweiser.
While virtual influencers are not a typical approach to influencer marketing yet, they can help your brand to stand out among all the other real influencers. Most importantly, they can transform themselves quickly to represent any brand or product, experts say.
Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech, GroupM, considers the move as a sign that the industry is starting to recognize the potential of virtual influencers as powerful marketing tools.
“Rae, like other virtual influencers, is able to engage with audiences on a highly personalized level, thanks to the power of AI and machine learning algorithms that enable her to understand and respond to user interactions. This could be especially useful for brands looking to target younger demographics or to experiment with new, more immersive forms of marketing,” he added.
"Right from Lil Miquela now all the way to Rae, seeing virtual influencers grow has been fascinating, especially since virtual celebrity culture isn't entirely new: superfans of animated film heroes right from Despicable Me's Gru to the Flintstones to Velma from Scooby Doo are proof. Virtual celebs represent a fascinating new way to think about community building & craft for social. Apart from attending Rae's session, I'm looking forward to meeting the team behind Rae (from dentsu SGP) and picking their brains on what "creating a celebrity" from scratch takes," said PG Aditya, Co-founder, Talented.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity kickstarts on Monday, 19 June 2023. The list of speakers from India this year includes Talented's PG Aditya and Gautam Reghunath, Ogilvy’s Sukesh Nayak, L'Oréal's Asmita Dubey and Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube