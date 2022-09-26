HDFC Life’s campaign takes a look at term life insurance from the eyes of a survivor

The campaign is based on a real-life experience and makes one think about the need to secure their loved ones

HDFC Life’s latest campaign focusses on term life insurance. The film is based on the real-life story of Shail Gaurav, who is a Covid-19 survivor and also a policyholder of HDFC Life.

The company has portrayed the story of a father who is seen talking to his toddler about his recent experiences. He was hospitalised even as his little one was about to be born – which made him realise that life can throw surprises anytime. During that moment of uncertainty, he wrote a heartfelt letter to his unborn child and family fearing that he may not be around to see his child grow up.

Surviving this incident gave him the opportunity to look closely at the uncertain nature of life, thereby enabling him to appreciate the need to be prepared with a comprehensive term life insurance.

This campaign is based on the insight that individuals often avoid purchasing term life insurance because it involves facing an unpleasant truth. However, life is full of uncertainties and term life insurance can actually enable an individual and their family to stay financially secure when faced with such challenges.

Research indicates that India’s mortality protection gap at 92.2% is very high which leaves most individuals and families financially vulnerable. While the awareness around term life insurance has increased due to COVID-19, people procrastinate when it comes to purchasing the term life insurance.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Vishal Subharwal, CMO and Head E-commerce & Digital Business, HDFC Life, said "Enabling the family’s financial security in one’s absence is an important task. Recent experiences of untimely deaths have accentuated this need. The purchase of term life insurance is linked to a harsh reality, and it is human nature to avoid unpleasant conversations. Through our campaign, we see the product from the eyes of a survivor. We believe this could be a wake-up call for those individuals who have not yet realised the criticality of term life insurance or are still procrastinating about having one. We also encourage the young working Indians to secure themselves and their families financially at a nominal cost”

Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said "HDFC Life has always focused on the importance of planning to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances. Our latest film reiterates this message. Taking inspiration from a true story, the film narrates through a heart-warming father-child moment, no matter how uncertain the future maybe, you can secure your loved ones through timely financial planning.”

The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital and OTT.

