HDFC Life unveils #KaroPooriTaiyaari with TV actors Manish Raisinghan & Mansi Parekh

HDFC Life as a responsible company has constantly endeavored to create greater awareness about life insurance amongst consumers. Intending to encourage Indians to plan and secure their life’s goals with their superior savings and insurance plans – HDFC Life Sanchay Plus and HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage – HDFC Life unveils its new campaign, #KaroPooriTaiyaari.

The campaign stars renowned television actors Manish Raisinghan and Mansi Parekh in the roles of Aditya and Pooja who, along with their two kids, take us through the different savings and returns options available with HDFC Life Sanchay Plans through goals and aspirations.

#KaroPooriTaiyaari communicates to the audience that life can take an uncertain turn at any point, and the best way to take care of one’s responsibilities even in such times is through timely and strategic financial planning.

Further, #KaroPooriTaiyaari explains the multifold benefits of HDFC Life Sanchay Plans and how they can enable one to achieve the life they aspire. It aims at encouraging the audience to take charge of their responsibilities, or ‘zimmedaari’- be it their family’s future security or their dreams and aspirations – and plan for life’s important milestones well in time.

Commenting on his vision for this campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Head – Marketing, Digital Business & E-Commerce at HDFC Life, said, “This campaign is our attempt at communicating the importance of timely financial planning to our audience and offering them the choice of options that can enable them to fulfil their responsibilities, while never having to compromise on the joys of life. #KaroPooriTaiyaari does just that, in a light-hearted manner that is relatable to the audience.”

The conceptualization of the campaign was undertaken by Logicserve Digital. Manesh Swamy, Senior Vice President – Creative & Social Media, remarks on the conception and curation of the campaign, “Financial planning for responsibilities is an important aspect of life. The task at hand was to communicate that to the audience in a simple and relatable way. With these series of films, we aim to convey that proper financial planning, and a positive attitude can enable individuals to deal with life's uncertainties.”

Further amplified through strategised activities on social and other digital media, the campaign #KaroPooriTaiyaari aims at encouraging the audience to own up to their ‘zimmedaari’, when it comes to the most important things in life.

