HDFC Bank launches campaign to fight cyber frauds

The ‘Mooh Band Rakho’ campaign curated by Leo Burnett India aims to increase awareness about cyber frauds and the ways to prevent them

HDFC Bank Ltd. has launched the “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign to increase awareness on cyber frauds and preventing them. The bank will be conducting 1,000 workshops in the next 4 months across the country.

Following simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, Expiry Date, OTP NetBanking/ MobileBanking Login ID & Password over Phone, SMS, email and social media can help general public keep their money safe. This campaign will talk about this and more.

It supports the International Fraud Awareness Week 2020, the global movement to minimise impact of fraud which is being held from November 15 – 21. This is the 2nd year HDFC Bank is participating in this. The “Mooh Band Rakho” campaign was initially launched by the Bank to fight COVID 19 and it has now been extended to fighting cyber fraud. For more information, click here.

The campaign was launched by Retd. Lt General Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, Government of India and Jimmy Tata, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank.

“This campaign is the need of the hour as more and more individuals are accessing banking services online. This has gathered momentum during the pandemic,” said Tata. “As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we regularly organise Secure Banking workshops for customers and general public across the country. Through this campaign we are aiming to take it to the next level by involving all stakeholders including investigating agencies.”