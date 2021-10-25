Havells launches new campaign ‘mahaul banaye rakhna'

Havells India Limited has launched a new marketing campaign – ‘Mahaul Banaye Rakhna’ for its consumer lighting category. Through this campaign, the brand is taking a higher ground when talking about the role of lights in our everyday life. The campaign has been conceptualised and created by the creative agency, BBH India.

“The brand resonates the thought that a house is just four walls and a roof. It’s the people who live in them, their stories, their personalities, their little touches that turn these four walls into a home. Our film emphasizes all the ways people can use Havells lighting solutions to create homes that feel personal to them. It celebrates the nuances of different kinds of homes and the people who live in them. Thus, showing our audience that lighting has the power to transform their homes and create the vibe that they want,” said the company.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Parag Bhatnagar, Executive Vice President & SBU Head, Havells India Ltd. said, “The campaign thought of ‘Mahaul Banaye Rakhna’ aims at taking a high ground and thought leadership in the category, which is above product and feature based advertising. It aims to establish a deeper connect with the audience and how Havells Lighting will play a role in keeping the vibe of their homes alive. The poetic narration is further enhancing the gravitas of the thought and creating a clutter breaking communication”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)