Havells launches a new campaign #SahiPaaniKaSignAlkaline

Fast-Moving Electrical Goods and consumer durable company Havells India Limited has announced the launch of a new campaign titled ‘Sahi paani ka sign, Alkaline’ to promote its range of Gracia alkaline water purifiers.

“The core thought behind the idea is that people go through a lot of indications and signs in their day-to-day lives. There is a sign that tells you if someone is happy, a sign for the correct left turn. But is there a sign for the right kind of water?,” the company said.

The campaign 'Sahi paani ka sign alkaline' tends to answer that very question through a juxtaposition of the signs in our daily life while focusing on the fact that alkaline is the sign for right kind of water.

The campaign’s first video begins with a woman sitting at a dinner table with a variety of junk food spread around her while she chooses to eat a healthy salad bowl over junk food. Moving on, she chooses to drink water, which is alkaline. While the second video talks through a similar narrative through physical workout, communicating a healthier way of life. The series started in August and shall be promoted till the end of September on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and will be amplifi­ed on digital platforms.

Rajiv Kenue, Executive Vice President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India, said “The India water purifier market is one of the largest in the Southeast Asian region and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.27% during 2022-2027. We have introduced a new range of Gracia alkaline water purifiers keeping in mind that the consumers take a more hands-on approach to health these days and our product is the right fit in the entire ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Marketing Havells India Ltd. said, “There have been a lot of conversations around immunity and health. Water being one of the most basic commodities in our daily lives, the conversation around it being intrinsically safe is very relevant. Through this narrative, we intend to bring more awareness to our Gracia range of alkaline water purifiers. And to communicate the benefits, we have used the plot of 'signs' as people today are consciously choosing healthier options in life, like opting for a salad or jogging, which is an indication of healthy living, while using them creatively to convey the top-of-mind recall for our product range.

He further adds, our intention is to bring closure the association of the Gracia range in the water purifier category, which is already cluttered, by offering a differentiated product from the house of Havells.”

The first phase of the campaign is promoted via display advertising on digital mediums and the second phase comprises of two videos to reinforce the overall campaign thought.

