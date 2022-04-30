Hamdard Cinkara ad makes a comeback

The ‘zindagi ka josh har dum’ campaign claims that Cinkara’s nutritional value is beneficial for all age groups

Hamdard Laboratories has rolled out two new marketing campaigns Zindagi ka josh har dum and a Ramdan special campaign for its brand Cinkara, urging people to start the day (Sehri) and break the fast (Iftaar) with Cinkara since it can keep them energized.

To prevent the sweltering summers from becoming an obstacle in everyday work, the new campaign encourages people, especially those who are fasting, to start the day with Cinkara and do their Iftar by consuming Cinkara. The campaign stresses on how its nutritional value is beneficial for all age groups.

At Hamdard, it’s our constant endeavor to provide products that are targeted at holistic wellness and keep us energetic to fight life challenges. Cinkara campaign is the testimony of providing holistic healthcare to all age groups,” said Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division).

