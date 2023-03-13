Gullak launches new brand campaign, Ab Gold dega 11 nahi 16 return

Fintech app, Gullak money, launched their new brand campaign, “Ab Gold dega 11 nahi 16” to communicate their latest proposition of extra 5% returns on Gold, only on Gullak Gold+. With this proposition, Gullak is set out to change the way Gold investments are perceived in India.

The 15-second ads use humorous plotlines which clearly focus on the one strong value proposition - 16% returns on Gold with Gullak Gold+. The 5 short videos with their quirky messaging & a catchy hook of 11 nahi 16 convey the brand’s proposition in a way that sticks.

Through this campaign, Gullak aims to bring awareness to the high returns one can now make on Gold & break the misconceptions around Gold being a low return asset class or an old school asset class. Individuals are constantly on the lookout for investments that provide high returns & Gullak Gold+ does just that. Gullak Gold+ offers an extra 5% Gold every year to its users on top of historical Gold returns of 11%, making Gold a 16% asset class.

Commenting on the ad launch, Naimisha Rao, Co-Founder of Gullak, said “The challenge we took upon when creating the ads was to rebrand Gold. Some look at Gold as a hedge, some associate Gold with jewellery, some look down on Gold by assuming that the returns are low & now some have started to term Gold as old school. With this film, we set out to communicate one thing clearly that now Gold will give high returns of up to 16% p.a & the ads seem to have communicated that point clearly”

“Making extra returns on Gold is a concept that existed in the offline market but was limited to a very few. With this launch, we go another step further in democratising wealth creation” adds the Co-Founder

