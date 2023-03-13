Gullak launches new brand campaign, Ab Gold dega 11 nahi 16 return
The campaign has five short films
Fintech app, Gullak money, launched their new brand campaign, “Ab Gold dega 11 nahi 16” to communicate their latest proposition of extra 5% returns on Gold, only on Gullak Gold+. With this proposition, Gullak is set out to change the way Gold investments are perceived in India.
The 15-second ads use humorous plotlines which clearly focus on the one strong value proposition - 16% returns on Gold with Gullak Gold+. The 5 short videos with their quirky messaging & a catchy hook of 11 nahi 16 convey the brand’s proposition in a way that sticks.
Through this campaign, Gullak aims to bring awareness to the high returns one can now make on Gold & break the misconceptions around Gold being a low return asset class or an old school asset class. Individuals are constantly on the lookout for investments that provide high returns & Gullak Gold+ does just that. Gullak Gold+ offers an extra 5% Gold every year to its users on top of historical Gold returns of 11%, making Gold a 16% asset class.
Commenting on the ad launch, Naimisha Rao, Co-Founder of Gullak, said “The challenge we took upon when creating the ads was to rebrand Gold. Some look at Gold as a hedge, some associate Gold with jewellery, some look down on Gold by assuming that the returns are low & now some have started to term Gold as old school. With this film, we set out to communicate one thing clearly that now Gold will give high returns of up to 16% p.a & the ads seem to have communicated that point clearly”
“Making extra returns on Gold is a concept that existed in the offline market but was limited to a very few. With this launch, we go another step further in democratising wealth creation” adds the Co-Founder
Iodex Ultra Gel promises only relief and no odour in new animated campaign by GREY group
A series of 5 short films have been created by the group specifically for YouTube and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
We are all too familiar with the pungent smell that follows the application of various pain relief
gels. Whilst one may or may not get relief from the pain, the smell is a certainty and can be off
putting. Iodex Ultra Gel addresses exactly that, Pain relief without the usual smell, and so does this
campaign.
A series of 5 short films in a distinctive animation style, is created by GREY group India specifically
for digital-first audience for platforms like YouTube and Instagram.
Speaking about the campaign, Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent,
Haleon said, “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations with a strong
portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm. Leveraging the insight that applying
regular pain gel leads to social embarrassment due to a characteristic smell associated with such
gels, Iodex Ultragel with its emulgel formula provides pain relief without any smell. Targeting the
consumer cohort of working professionals, a series of digital films have been created for everyday
situations that we hope will resonate with the audience.”
“Most pain gels in the market have an odour and the odour doesn’t bother the sufferer as much as
it bothers the people around. That was the premise we worked with and what came of it were five
fun films that highlighted a relatable moment and the efficacy of the product. The animation style,
choice of colours and writing behind each film were crafted to make the films sticky and fun”
Averred Arjun Bhimwal and Piyush Jain, Group CD’s, GREY Group India.
Brief was as sharp as the product proposition. Convey the unique benefit of No smell, only relief’ in
an engaging and entertaining way. At the heart of every story is the product benefit, each anchored
by a strong insight, and it also manages to put a smile on your face. That’s what makes these short
films special’ said Rahul Pahwa, Sr. VP and Head (North) GREY group India.
ASCI: Will monitor IPL ads for violations
ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor told e4m that the regulator has started monitoring the commercials during WPL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 1:40 PM | 1 min read
ASCI has said it will be checking if advertisements are violating guidelines during IPL.
The regulator will be working with the consumer affairs ministry.
When asked if any violation was noted during WPL, ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor told e4m, "We have just started monitoring it. Let's wait and see."
As exclusively reported by e4m last week, 55 brands have signed the deals for sponsorship with the Disney Star. They are largely from categories like fantasy gaming, beverage, telecom, Fintech, Insurance, Auto, Online delivery, Consumer Durables, Paints, FMCG and travel.
Layers’ campaign puts spotlight on house work division
The campaign was launched with a thematic film, a couple of days before Women’s Day
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Layers, the bed linen brand from Indocount, has launched its latest digital film, #DoYourPart to throw light on how housework has been perceived over years. The film released last week on the occasion of International Women’s Day, showcases a thought-provoking take on how women are seen to be the only ones responsible for household work. And yet, men are placed on a pedestal, even if they share that with the woman.
The campaign was launched with a thematic film, a couple of days before Women’s Day. It was then followed up with 3 testimonial films with men doing their part in the household work, without making a fuss about it. This digital film, followed up with a set of testimonials makes it clear to all, that household work is equal responsibility of the man and woman of the house.
Says Rajiv Merchant, President of Indocount, “From olden times, looking after the house has been considered a woman’s responsibility. This is not news to us. However, today, women have entered boardrooms, and led revolutions, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts. We are proud to be part of a progressive society, and we appreciate the strides that women have taken in their own fields. And yet, handling household chores remains a woman’s domain. So, the question remains. Are we truly as liberal as we like to think? This campaign makes us question our pre-set notions.”
Renu Somani, National Creative Director of Thought Blurb Communications, the agency behind this campaign, says, “Almost all cultures showcase a clear division of labour in terms of breadwinning and caregiving, associated with each gender. But the truth is that while women now share responsibility at the workplace with men, we have not distributed responsibility of the household with her male counterpart. This inequality of perception is what the Layers #DoYourPart campaign brings to light.”
Priyanka Singh, Group Brand Solutions Director, Thought Blurb Communications shares, “Layers as a brand is always looking for a fresh perspective to lend their voice to. They are willing to push the envelope, as they have done with last year’s Women’s Day campaign as well. This year is no different. With the Layers #DoYourPart campaign, we were aiming to create a subtext to a popular conversation, and thereby bring about a change in thinking.”
Eveready shows how its digiLED makes ‘Sabkuch Bright’
The TVC has been conceptualised by Rediffusion
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Eveready Industries India Limited has launched its latest TV campaign for its lighting division this weekend over five languages and key digital mediums.
Targeting the picture-perfect obsession, this new campaign is a delightful take on our never ending search for the perfect lighting. The newly launched ‘Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright’ TVC showcases the luminosity of the digiLED collection and positions the brand as the category leader.
Conceptualised and crafted by Rediffusion Dentsu Young & Rubicam for Eveready, Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright is inspired from present-day situations, when every moment is an occasion for exhibitionism.
Speaking about the brand’s leadership, Mohit Sharma, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head - Lighting & Electricals, stated “As a brand that is rooted in Innovation, Eveready has been a consistent player across business units. The lighting segment too is no exception. We are constantly endeavouring to deliver products that are game changers in the market and our digiLED range is pegged to raise the bar. This product is performance oriented and known to brighten up homes. The new TVC will enable us to further growth and awareness for this category. We are certain that our new campaign will strengthen our leadership position while attracting new consumers for our brand.”
Prashant Shukla, Senior Manager-Marketing and Communications, Lighting & Electricals, further added, “As a brand Eveready Lighting has earned consumer trust given its superior quality and performance. Our new TVC, ‘Is Light Se Sabkuch Bright’ integrates relevance, quality and innovation. The campaign is reflective of what our products actually are – bright and luminous. Its modern appeal and interesting take on the need for good light in a hyperactive social media age will surely strike the right chord and build recall. The TVC will appeal to all generations especially to the GenZers and Millennials. We are confident of strengthening the brand’s position in the market as well as our relationship with our TG through the campaign.”
Lotus Herbals unveils campaign for Women’s Premier League
Lotus Herbals is the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Lotus Herbals, the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians team, for the first edition of the Women’s Premier League, has unveiled a campaign focusing on sun protection.
Featuring Mumbai Indian women cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia and Natalie Sciver, the campaign will run across social media and OTT platforms.
Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, “We are proud to be the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians WPL team and support the talented women cricketers who are breaking boundaries in sports. Our brand values combined with the prowess of these women cricketers resonates strongly with our loyal consumers in India and overseas markets. Our new campaign on Sun protection focuses on India’s first sports sunscreen which is specifically designed to provide the ultimate sun protection under extreme conditions. As the market leader in the sun protection category, we continue to innovate and bring cutting-edge products that are scientifically researched and crafted with natural actives.”
Shraddha Kapoor masterminds 'fashion's greatest heist' in new AJIO ad
The TVC for AJIO All-Star also stars Shruthi Hasan, Guru Randhawa and Abir Chatterjee
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 9:18 AM | 2 min read
AJIO has launched a new ad for its All-Star sale, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the mastermind of "fashion's greatest heist" who brings together four cool con artists, from each corner of the country, to raid AJIO’s treasury of global international brands. The much-awaited AJIO All-Star sale is back with top fashion brands at unbelievable offers.
Each celeb had a hand in the haul. Shraddha Kapoor was cast as the kingpin – or the queenpin --- of the show. Shruthi Hasan, the expert safecracker who cracked open the codes. Rapper Guru Randhawa, the getaway guy with the wheels. And Bengali superstar Abir Chatterjee, complete the gang, with his bunker of disguises.
The loot includes brands Adidas, Nike, Superdry, Steve Madden, Levis, Mark & Spencer, Armani Exchange, Mavi, Ritu Kumar, W, Masaba, Muji, among others. But it doesn’t stop there, with daily prizes and multiple offers, this All-Star Sale is set to be one of the biggest yet. Additionally, AJIO promises superfast delivery, doorstep refund and easy exchange. India’s hottest fashion destination, AJIO is bringing over 1.2 million styles across 5000+ international and Indian brands available at 50-90% discounts.
AJIO CEO Vineeth Nair adds, “We have always been the house of global brands. The All Stars Sale is all about the real stars of the AJIO sky – the big brand names. And that’s why we bring together a galaxy of superstars like Shraddha Kapoor, Shruti Hassan, Guru Randhawa and Abir Chatterjee to ‘raid’ the loot. The idea of the Heist, which was born from a collaborative ideation process seemed like a cool, slick way to stand out from the clutter.”
The heist campaign sparked online frenzy when Karan Johar dropped a teaser trailer on Instagram, and can be seen all over Television, Youtube, Instagram, and other social media. So go ahead, download the app and grab your piece of the loot.
Watch the full film here.
According to Robbie Anthoney, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the agency - Phantom Ideas, “When you get the best brands at these prices, it’s a steal. We just took that idea and put a quintessentially AJIO spin on it – slick, cool and a bit mad. The language and tone of the film is an ode to the classic crime caper.”
This 360-degree campaign will run across India on TV, OTTs, social, digital, print and radio.
e4m Chill Out: Infectious Advertising's Ramanuj Shastry has calligraphy on his mind
In this fun chat with e4m for Chill Out Season 2, Shastry, Co-founder and Director of Infectious Advertising, tells us about his weekend routine, hobbies, vices and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 8:46 AM | 1 min read
