Govt not looking to do paid advertising for its I-Day campaign: Apurva Chandra
Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help amplify the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, said
The central government has launched ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.
I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said, “The campaign is much more ambitious than the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will continue, but this is another level to that campaign.”
Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, added, “Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help actively in amplifying this campaign. Using our radio and broadcast channels, we will try to take this campaign to every corner of the country.”
On the marketing budget of the campaign, Chandra said, “This is the 75th year of independence and we are not looking to do paid advertising for it. This is a social movement and we want every Indian to be a part of it. Hence, just like the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, we are not looking at any budget as such for this.”
As part of the campaign, citizens can offer tributes to the ‘mitti’ of motherland India. They can also take ‘mutthi bhar mitti’ and/or ‘maati ka diya’ to offer their respects to bravehearts who have made the country’s freedom and progress possible.
Neurobion Forte launches campaign about Vit B deficiency
The campaign highlights what a person suffering from nerve damage goes through daily
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
Neurobion Forte has launched its new campaign film ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ to continue its efforts on raising awareness around Nerve Health and B-Vitamin deficiency. Launched with the intent to spread awareness around the importance of identifying the early signs of nerve damage, the campaign effectively highlights what a person suffering from nerve damage goes through daily.
The campaign film has been conceptualized by Flirting Vision and narrates the story of a father who misses out on the critical moments of family life because of the symptoms that he experiences owing to nerve damage.
Vijay Kumar Pampana, Marketing Director, P&G Health India said, “We are thrilled to launch the ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ campaign under our flagship brand - Neurobion. As a leading nerve care brand, it is our continuous endeavor to empower consumers to recognize the early symptoms of nerve damage and take the necessary actions to mitigate the effects. Symptoms of B Vitamin deficiency like tingling, numbness, and burning sensations in the hands & feet are often ignored by people and restrict them to enjoy the small moments of joy in their daily life. With this campaign, we have tried to use local verbatims to make these symptoms more relatable, reinforcing how timely diagnosis is important. Through campaigns like ‘Ab Feel Karega India’, we will continue to nudge the masses to take the symptoms of nerve damage seriously and not let them restrict the moments of joy and delight in their life.”
Commenting on the campaign film, Benaifer Mallik, Creative Director, Flirting Vision shared, “Ab Feel Karega India is a very powerful campaign idea and through the film we aimed to deliver the creative energy via compelling storytelling to enhance the senses of the viewer. Our team worked to shape a campaign narrative that we believe can form a one-on-one relationship with the consumer and positively impact the lives of millions of Indians.”
Revathi & Anant Mahadevan show their quirky side for Dr Agarwals
The campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, aims to challenge the societal tendency of taking senior citizens for granted
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Lowe Lintas has set its sights on a fun and emotionally resonant campaign for Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Group.
The campaign, featuring Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, aims to challenge the deep-rooted societal tendency of taking senior citizens for granted, while also highlighting the transformative impact of Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries on their lives.
In a society where some may view our grandparents and parents as mere caretakers and advisors, Lowe Lintas takes centre stage, aiming to challenge this perception with humour and wit. Often taken for granted without considering their own aspirations and desires - from being the go-to creche option for new parents to the assumption that they will always be available for support and advice. The campaign champions the notion that age should never dim the sparkle of one's aspirations.
Commenting on the campaign, Ayushman Chiranewala, Chief Marketing Office, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals said, “The importance of fun in old age cannot be overstated. It translates to their emotional well-being, which relies largely on their quality of life. And nothing hampers the quality of life than poor eyesight. By restoring vision, we also enable them to gain back their positive outlook on life. This message has been carefully crafted by Lowe Lintas, and we really do believe that ‘what you see and what you don’t should be your choice’.”
Sharing his thoughts about the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, Head of Creative (Copy), Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “Old people want to have fun just as much as youngsters. But often, weak eyesight holds them back. Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries offer them a new lease on life and let them enjoy old age on their own terms. Using the delightful pairing of Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, we wanted to deliver this message in a way that empowers senior citizens and opens their eyes to the possibilities out there.”
India is the fourth largest market for us: Jack Swayne, mSix&Partners
mSix&Partners, one of the youngest GroupM agencies, has shown a 300% growth in India in the last 5 years. Its Global CEO talks to us about its journey and what makes mSix&Partners different
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 3, 2023 11:26 AM | 6 min read
Jack Swayne, the Global CEO of mSix&Partners, spoke to exchange4media about how the India market is one of the fastest-growing at present. He also shared the challenges of being a new agency and the client categories that he is scouting for.
Edited excerpts:
What brings you to India?
India is a very important market for us. It is perhaps the fastest growing market in the globe for us right now. It is grown 300% in the last five years. We have come to India to meet clients to understand the market dynamics more significantly spend time with our team here. Moreover, take the learnings from here and scale them up in other markets around the globe.
What are these learnings? What is it that the India team is doing differently than other markets?
The clients in India are obsessed with business outcomes and the ROI that media marketing drives. Moreover, the clients are consistently tracking brand and media metrics which significantly help them in amplifying overall ROI. A few other markets sometimes get lost in the brand metrics which impacts the client’s business. I believe that we can take that to more markets around the world.
What is it that the India team needs to learn from other markets?
Our proposition of bringing diverse thinkers, talents, and creators together to reinvent the way brands are built is what Indian market can explicitly learn from us. I think when we best show up to solve clients’ issues, we are thinking about media and content. Now, the India team has done that a lot with content and increasingly with commerce. I think we could do more of that here because that has been very successful for mSix&Partners in other parts of the world, particularly in EMEA and North America. I also believe that the opportunity here is being able to show up in a more joined up way to reinvent all of the brands that we work with by thinking about media and content.
Your journey in India is less than a decade old? What are the challenges of being a new agency?
I think there are a lot of advantages and that's shown in our growth, because when you're a new agency, you don't have any legacy and you're setting something up for the needs of clients today, and that is, if I had to boil it down, is that's to be as sort of digital as possible? I think that's been the advantage of being newer that’s why mSix&Partners grew during COVID. We have been consistently growing for the last five years.
Now, the disadvantages of being a new agency, normally, are that you don't have the sort of scale and presence. But we are very lucky as mSix&Partners have the backing of both Mindshare and Group M that give us not only the scale but also the access to the tools, talent and experience that help us grow. I think we've been lucky that we can offer our clients and our people as a new agency, sort of the best of both worlds.
Going through your client list, you have a mix of categories from FMCG to cosmetics. What more categories would you like to add?
We are planning to bring auto and consumer electronics into our business. Being a newer agency, there's a lot of headroom for growth for us across a whole number of categories. Beyond exploring categories, we are always willing to work with clients, who believe in faster growth and adding more digits to a number in a stipulated time. If I think about the work that we're currently doing with a number of our clients, the thing that's shared amongst them all is this desire for fast growth. Being newer and more agile we can deliver fast growth.
How significant is the Indian market for you? What would be India's contribution to your global numbers? What's been the growth in the last eight years?
Indian market is our fourth largest market after UK, USA and Germany. There ambition is to be even higher. In a years’ time they will be number one. India has been growing exponentially over the years and will surpass other countries in terms of growth and performance in the upcoming years. As we are a newer agency in the market, we think that leveraging sheer market size, velocity and speed in terms of market growth, can differentiate us in the market.
When we're looking at all of our global forecasts, we're seeing that globally, we're probably predicting 5.9% of growth in ad expenditure, where it's more like 12% here in India. And so it carries on that velocity. There's a real opportunity to grow it quicker. We have grown double-digit every year, including the more difficult times of 2020. We feel very optimistic about this market and the growth potential.
What are your plans for mSix&Partners India?
We are ardently mapping how to accelerate growth and expertise in content to foster our presence across the Indian market. The launch of &Studio powered by technology is the perfect example of how we are segmenting and structuring our content while making deals with clients.
I think clients are pretty happy with the single TVC asset that they get that we can push out at the top of the funnel. But where the real pain point tends to be in the thousands of iterations needed for more performance-focused commerce assets, whether that's across Amazon, Google and Meta. We've created a piece of technology that allows us to take a single asset and turn it into thousands of different iterations with different calls to action, sizes, and formats for all of the different platforms.
When was it launched in India?
We launched it two months ago and rolling that out now and I believe in the next six months, be able to come back and talk about the brilliant results that it's done because we're talking to all of our clients about it now. I believe that our salient marketing mix makes us who we are today by synchronising media and content together. I think it'd be really important for our clients because it's solving one of their key pain points at the moment.
Advertisers want 'fair share' in rebates earned by media agencies, seek full agency audit
ISA’s model agency agreement puts forth 'Right to Audit the entire agency turnover including its entities and vendors', a demand that may rattle agencies
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 3, 2023 9:29 AM | 12 min read
Amid economic headwinds when every dollar is being accounted for, advertisers have asserted that they must get a “fair share" in rebates that media agencies receive from TV channels and other media houses.
Rebates are usually referred to as Agency Volume Benefits or AVBs. They usually range from 2-5 per cent of the media spend, largely in the form of free ad spots. Advertisers assert that they are entitled to get back the “entire volume discounts” and the agency has no right to keep the discounts in their own pockets.
The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) on Wednesday announced the official launch of the “ISA Media Charter” in Mumbai. The charter encompasses six crucial areas, one of which is the template of the “ISA Model Media Agency Agreement” which lists out precise clauses in the contract for better transparency in financial matters and to fix accountability for ad frauds, issues pertaining to programmatic and inventory media, brand safety considering the substantial media flow in digital. It also proposes “penalty” for violation of clauses and “periodical review and revision” of the contract.
“The advertisers that do choose to address these issues with their agency partners in a water-tight contract, one that’s regularly reviewed and updated, are those that prosper and thrive,” says ISA.
The model agreement emphasizes on the “Right to Audit" clause that doesn’t only cover the “whole of agency turnover” to arrive at the ABVs figures, but it seeks to include agency vendors as well. Advertisers want agencies to refund the “entire discounts” at “every quarter”.
“Make sure the contract is clear about what is defined as a rebate as it relates to income or benefits received by the agency group because of client billings. Ensure that your definition captures all types of rebates including fair share, fixed or minimum, cash, offsets and free space,” reads the ISA Media Charter.
ISA further asserts, “If it is your spend that results in rebates being received within the agency group, ensure they are all passed to you, no matter which agency entity or the country receives them.”
Digital media rebates are borderless, hence rebates earned from your billings should be yours, no matter where or how they are received, it states. "Make sure that your contract requires the agency to make all reasonable efforts to pay media invoices on time so that rebates are not lost,” it reads further.
The rebates have become such a pain point over the years that it often leads to collapse of agency contracts, industry veterans say, adding, “For advertisers, whose ad spend is Rs 100 cr, rebates could range from Rs 2 cr to Rs 5 cr which is a big amount considering the market situation.”
“Agencies often keep the entire rebates with themselves. Ideally, they should refund the entire rebates to advertisers,” Sunil Kataria, chairman of the ISA, tells e4m.
ISA board member Paulomi Dhawan says, “Many advertisers are not even aware of these rebates. Only media houses and agencies would know about it. The lack of communication over these crucial issues often leads to mistrust between advertisers and agencies.”
The ISA also wants some discounts from agencies for early payment, just as they pay interest for delay in payment.
The body wants agencies to report to them regularly on unbilled and unpaid money held by agencies for more than three months. Digital campaigns are sometimes billed monthly according to the media plan. Actual impressions delivered often differ significantly from the plan, requiring a reconciliation adjustment – or rollover – at the end of that campaign.
Salient features of the ISA model agreement
ISA calls its six-point Media Charter in line with “Global Best Practices” which aims to help clients to get the foundation right. The key focus areas are ISA Model Media Agency Agreement, Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud, Brand Safety, Ad Viewability, Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data and Cross-Screen Measurement.
According to Kataria, ISA has constituted five sub-committees to delve further on these focus areas. After receiving reports from these sub-committees, the model contract may be updated.
The salient features listed in the charter are:
* Ensure that the terms are signed before the contracted period begins
*Evaluate sharing non-negotiable clauses, at the pitch stage
*Detail a comprehensive list in the Appendices/ Annexures when signing
* Include all important matters that will have a bearing on the working relationship and deliverables
*Cover all entities within the agency group, not just the Agency of Record (AOR).
*Evaluate seeking an annual representation from a representative within the agency holding company
*Confirm the agency’s compliance with all terms of the agreement
*Adjust any areas where there has been non compliance, or changed circumstances
*As part of a Financial Compliance, audit the agency to provide a Management Representation Letter – signed by the Group CFO
*Call out in the Media Agency Agreement that a fee, and the occurrence of it, has been agreed between the two parties – keep the format in the annexure
*Ad verification across all programmatic buying - ensure the operating framework covers ad verification which should include ad fraud, viewability and measurement, and brand safety.
*Review your internal policy on inventory and ensure your standards are mirrored in your contract.
*Ad fraud and viewability should be documented in the contract, to be clear on what is and isn’t acceptable and what will and won’t be considered as fraudulent or viewable.
* Brand safety: What type of inventory is included on your approved list – and excluded via your blocked list – to ensure brand safety? Reviewing and updating the list
*Assign responsibility for the review
*Mandate to approve the list
*Ad serving: Clarify Charge per actual or planned impressions based on KPIs
* Charge at cost or a pre-approved rate card
*What are the timelines for agency response?
*Establish liability and clarity on non payment for breach
Programmatic Media Buying
*Agencies typically provide media traded programmatically to advertisers on either a disclosed or non-disclosed (Inventory Media) basis. It can be hard to access log-level data, even for advertisers operating on a disclosed basis. Having the right to this data enshrined in contracts is critically important. For a fully disclosed model, your contract should ensure audit access to: 4th-party invoices, meaning invoices provided by media, tech, or data vendors to the agency or trading desk used to buy media inventory on your spend through a disclosed model, ensure you have full transparency into the:
*Component pricing and the costs of the media, data, and technology applied, Platforms used, Resources deployed
* Agency trading desk systems, including campaign management platforms and proprietary tools used by the trading desk or agency to consolidate campaign and investment data sets, Side Platforms and other reporting interfaces, including ad verification platforms
Conflict of interests
*Ensure that agencies inform advertisers of any investment or other financial interests held by any member of the agency group in any ad tech, media, or data company that provides services to the client.
*This is particularly true of programmatic trading desks which – with increasing proportions of media bought programmatically – could represent a significant conflict of interest. The motivations for clients choosing this route are often linked to price - Inventory Media can offer a way to reduce costs and make budgets go further. But advertisers buying agency inventory should expect trade-off transparency for any price reduction.
*The practice also creates a conflict of interest for the agency. With the agency acting as both agent and principal, it’s important to ask whose best interests are being served when they choose to place their Inventory Media on the media plan.
* Clearly define in the contract what is and isn’t considered to be Inventory Media, and thisoften means prohibiting agencies from repackaging free space or realized benefits as Inventory Media.
*Clearly spell out requirements for the agency to disclose the inclusion of their Inventory Media on the media plan.
*Clients should also consider limiting use of Inventory Media to a certain % of total spend.
*Advertisers should have access to data and supporting information for Inventory Media, as well as to establish – and enforce – penalties if their agency partners do not fulfill their contractual obligations in this area.
Data Ownership
Agree on how campaign data will be managed by the agency. For instance, does the agency capture digital campaign related data – such as DSP log files – anonymize it, and aggregate it in an agency pool or database? Should this be the same protocol for disclosed and nondisclosed models?
*Make sure that you approve how and by whom your data can be used.
- Set up contingencies for what happens when you stop working with your agency partners, if and how it will be transferred to new partners, and whether and how it should be destroyed.
- Ensure that your media data is not shared with other clients or partners. To provide the desired levels of transparency, advertisers should make sure that they have direct access to campaign related data, either through their own logins or via agreed reporting.
Cash neutrality
* If the agency receives client money in advance of payment to the vendor, then the agency’s cash flow benefits from this money to the detriment of the client.
*If the agency needs to pay the vendor before they receive payment from the client, then they are being asked to fund the client business and should receive compensation.
*With a Cash Neutrality clause, interest is payable to the agency if they pay vendors before receipt of funds from the client. Meantime, interest accrues to the advertiser for time the funds are held by the agency before paying the vendor. This can be reconciled and paid out at the end of each year and be subject to audit
*Additionally, there are three other aspects of payment terms you should ensure feature in contracts. Sunset clauses of late payment. This means that the agency is obliged to charge on invoices received within a specified number of months of late payments crystallizing – not after three years when you have decided to terminate the contract.
*Credit notes: are sometimes not taken up as they do not always have matching purchase order numbers. To prevent this from happening, there should be monthly reporting of any outstanding credit notes by the agency.
*Early Payment Discounts: can be offered by some vendors. Advertisers should be advised of the availability of these EPDs and allowed to participate in the discounts if the appropriate payment terms can be met. A formal opt-in/opt-out letter should be issued every year.
Remuneration
*Remuneration needs to reflect the entire suite of services provided by the agency group under the scope of work.
*The use of related parties or entities should not create any opportunity for agencies to either duplicate fees or charge mark-ups.
*Percentage Commission Model can lead to incentivizing the agency to maximize client spend. If you do choose to use a commission-based model, consider ensuring that:
- it is calculated on net media costs (not gross) and
- a definition of net media is agreed by both parties and included in the contract.
*The Fee-based Model approach can be used to encourage and reward media neutrality – making the right selection of media to create maximum success in the
achievement of client objectives at the optimum cost.
Principles of using a Fee Model Built upon defined statements of work (SOWs). • Determine how out of scope work will be managed, accounted for, and authorized. If the fee is fixed and is based on a specific SOW, spell out what happens to the fixed fee if the agreed SOW increases or decreases in scope.
*Is the fee fixed or is it reconcilable against actual FTEs?
*If the fee is reconcilable or adjustable due to changing scope
*If standard hours are used to calculate FTEs in a fee model, ensure that anyone working more than the standard annual hours is capped at 1.0 FTE. That is, if standard hours are 1,800 but the employee works 2,000 hours on client business, the FTE is still 1.0 not 1.11
*Adjustments need to be made for staff churn, as multiple people doing one role can easily go over 1.0 FTE if this situation is not clarified
*Ensure consideration or allowance is made for gaps in the staffing plan through staff leaving or going on leave and not being replaced. Have they been replaced or covered by someone already in your fee model or by someone more junior and so at a different cost?
Timesheets management
*Timesheets should be maintained and be auditable, at least insofar as they relate to a client's business. Agencies need to ensure there is a robust system in
place with appropriate authorization controls for time being allocated to your account agency group from client’s business is as outlined in the
How should reconciliation be managed?
*Should be prepared and submitted quarterly to allow monitoring of any material differences and so avoid year-end surprises for either party.
TCL launches campaign to celebrate greatness of Independence Day and Onam
The month-long campaign will be implemented through a series of posts, statics and videos, celebrating the colours of India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 3:43 PM | 3 min read
Consumer electronics brand TCL has launched a campaign, ‘Celebrate Greatness’, to celebrate the spirit of 76th Independence Day and Onam. TCL aims to reach out to people of different geographies and demographics with exclusive offers on its 4K QLED HD Smart TV range, read a press release.
Delighted with the campaign idea, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL India said, “Independence Day and Onam are both significant occasions that celebrate the diversity and greatness of India. Our campaign talks about the greatness of the different aspects of India as a nation, thus localizing the entire campaign and promoting the awareness about TCL’s technological capabilities at a global level that makes a perfect match for a viewer’s entertainment experience.”
The month-long campaign intends to celebrate India’s cultural and geographical diversity by transitioning into different states and co-relating their popularities with the nation’s tricolour. It will be implemented through a series of posts, statics and videos, celebrating the colours of India while also incorporating C645’s tagline “Vivid Color, Vigorous Life.”
The newly launched campaign will also drive the “Celebrate Greatness Sale” through influencer collaborations across the country. Each collaboration will be targeted at demonstrating TCL’s stunning design for the latest home interiors, showcasing various TV models, demonstrating the ways to style TCL TV into home décor, etc.
Taking on the trending video formats on social media and internet, the brand aims to create video content in an innovative manner that is relatable with the general audience.
Additionally, TCL will promote a contest – Guess the great momentum on the brand’s social media handles. A visual including a blurred picture of the monument with just a section of the monument in full HD will be displayed and the audience will have to guess the name of the monument.
Furthermore, a series of videos with clips from different festivals, and places in India at a fast pace without compromising on the picture quality. The participants will be required to comment on all the things they can spot. Like the Red Fort, a temple from Vrindavan, the Howrah Bridge of Kolkata, the Charminar from Hyderabad etc. The videos will play on the TV screen of the TCL C645 QLED Smart TV across TCL’s dealership stores.
Towards the end of the campaign, it will transition the sale phase onto Onam, and continue with communication of greatness, diversity, and colors. But the elements and the communication would be molded around the festival of Onam; showing food, clothing, boat races, etc.
The sale communication of the campaign will remain constant while emphasizing the picture quality KSPs along with the XL collection of an extensive range of TCL TVs.
Thums Up says 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao'
Thums Up is the official beverage partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 12:54 PM | 2 min read
Thums Up, the official beverage partner of the ICC, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’.
As the anticipation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Thums Up's innovative campaign aims to address the inner dilemma of every cricket fan around which team will win the ICC Cricket World Cup this year.
The campaign also pays tribute to India's immense love for cricket and serves as a journey of connection, empowerment, and collective joy throughout the ICC World Cup. To add another layer of excitement to the campaign, Thums Up's iconic split can package represents the dilemma of fans on the World Cup winner.
Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca Cola India and South-West Asia said, “Amidst the excitement building up for the World Cup this year, the first phase of our integrated campaign ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’ embraces India’s love for cricket and empowers fans to voice their support for their favourite cricket team. Coupled with our split can packaging, Thums Up becomes the pulse of the nation during the ICC World Cup.”
Commenting on his association with Thums Up, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this captivating campaign for the ICC World Cup 2023, Thums Up's 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao'. It’s always an exhilarating experience to witness the passion of Indian cricket fans, and the campaign promises to elevate the excitement to greater heights.”
The campaign film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, CCO at Ogilvy India (North) said: “This world cup, India will win or will India win, this is the debate that is stirring up a toofan in every Indian’s mind. As we stand by our team and believe they will win, we can’t help but wonder about the form and caliber of the other heavy weights that will make this world cup a nail-biter. In a very Thums Up way, this is the debate we’ve captured for our big ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. As the official beverage partners, we’ve launched an all-platform campaign that starts with the debate right here on our cans and gets more toofani as the World Cup comes closer. This is part one, stay tuned for more toofan.”
