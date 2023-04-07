Govt issues fresh advisory against publishing ads of betting companies
In the advisory, the MIB took a strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements of betting websites
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) today directed media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements/promotional content of betting platforms.
In an advisory, the ministry took a strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites.
The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers, with specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in recent times.
The ministry has also objected to the promotion by a specific betting platform encouraging the audience to watch a sports league on its website, which prima facie appears to be in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.
It emphasizes on the legal obligation as well as the moral duty of the media.
The Advisory refers to provisions of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council which, interalia, mentions that “newspapers should not publish an advertisement containing anything which is unlawful or illegal…………”, and further that “The newspapers and periodicals should scrutinize the advertisement inputs from ethical as well as legal angles in view of the editor’s responsibility for all contents including advertisement, under Section 7 of PRB Act, 1867. Revenue generation alone cannot and should not be the sole aim of the Press, juxtaposed much larger public responsibility”.
The ministry had earlier issued advisories in the months of June and October, 2022 stating that betting and gambling are illegal, and hence direct or surrogate advertisements of such activities falls foul of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and other relevant statutes.
Sebi introduces advtg code for investment advisers, research analysts
The communication should not promise investors the guarantee of assured returns
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come up with a new advertisement code barring investment advisers and research analysts from promising investors the guarantee of assured returns in their communication.
This applies to ads and all forms of communication, including pamphlets, research reports, print and TV ads, mail and social media platforms.
The language in the communication should be accurate, true and complete along with being unambiguous and concise, Sebi has said.
The order asks for: “Standard warning in legible fonts (minimum 10 font size) which states “Investment in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.”. No addition or deletion of words shall be made to/from the standard warning.”
In March, Sebi had asked AMFI to remind entities about sticking to the advertisement code.
Embrace AI cautiously as future will be about balancing tech with art: Cannes Lions report
Mind and machine shouldn’t be an either-or in the context of creativity. The best ideas come from the crossroads of creativity, technology and humanity, states The 2023 State of Creativity report
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 8:29 AM | 3 min read
Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken centre stage in the advertising industry so much so that two third creative leaders and marketers believe that AI will be the most important tech trend in 2023, and a third of them plan to experiment with signal-based marketing through AI, says the latest survey of Cannes Lions Advisory.
The 2023 State of Creativity report, which was released on Wednesday, is based on insights from over 2,400 creatives and marketers.
Although AI is enabling hyper-personalisation and creativity at scale, a section of the industry feels threatened with its growing influence over creativity. Others worry whether ChatGPT, Dalle-E and all the other daily appearing AI tools will damage creativity.
Some business leaders, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, have demanded a regulator to curb the potential “misuse of the AI.”
There is a reason for them to sound the alarm. A study by Gartner says that by 2025, 10% of all data produced, and 30% of all outbound marketing messages from large brands, will be from Generative AI.
The Cannes Lions report dwells on the biggest question that has perplexed both marketers and creative leaders-“How can we harness its power rather than be threatened by it?”
The authors of the report say, “AI is playing a much bigger role in the field of creativity. Our recommendation is to cautiously embrace AI. Mind and machine shouldn’t be an “either-or” in the context of creativity. The best ideas come from the crossroads of creativity, technology and humanity,”
Referring to the late Author Ken Robinson, the report said, “Imagination and creativity are what fundamentally set us apart from anything else on earth. For now, that still includes AI. Success will come from combining the attributes that set us apart from technology, with those that set technology apart from us.”
The report predicts that the next decade will be about balancing tech with art. “There is a lot of hype around technology and its impact on creativity, but rather than see one as more critical than the other, there is more value in seeing the power of the two together,” say authors.
Value of creativity
The pressing issues this year are macro - global uncertainty has put downward pressure on budgets. Creatives and marketers are having to work harder than ever to prove the value of creativity. Most important is demonstrating a clear link between creativity and commercial outcomes, the report suggests.
Investment in creativity can power growth
The report reveals that while brand leaders state they are prioritizing investment in the customer journey, their creative partners believe brand leaders are prioritizing investment in targeted promotions and activations to drive sales uplift.
On the plus side, creativity has the interest of the C-suite. There is a call to bring the CEO and CFO in on the conversation and prove to them the value of investment in creativity and how it can power growth, found the report.
Limited growth due to budgetary constraints
Respondents in the survey questioned whether the industry could reach its full potential, saying it’s “limitless, but limited”. But to foster creativity, we must see these constraints as opportunities, not limitations, authors noted.
They explained, “We need to use small budgets as a catalyst for creativity, a way to look at challenges in different ways to find new solutions. 70 years of award winning work has taught us that creativity is found at the edges, and constraints are what push us there.”
Ikea appoints Leo Burnett India as its creative agency: Reports
One of the media reports claims that the account was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 7:29 PM | 1 min read
Swedish home furnishing brand Ikea has named Leo Burnett India as its creative agency, according to media reports.
The mandate was reportedly won following a multi-agency pitch.
This account was earlier held by Dentsu Creative.
One of the reports claimed that more than 15 agencies participated in the pitch.
The company last month came up with a new campaign showcasing its storage solutions. The TVC features IKEA’s two iconic products – Kallax and Trofast. The TV commercials highlight the advantages of using IKEA storage and organisation solutions to declutter and organise spaces, making life at home easier and stress free while creating a spacious living environment for the entire family.
Cannes Lions honours Yvon Chouinard as the 2023 Cannes LionHeart
Founder and former owner of Patagonia is awarded in recognition of his philanthropic contributions and commitment to environmentalism through his leadership of Patagonia
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 7:15 PM | 3 min read
Cannes Lions has announced that it will honour the founder and former owner of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, as its Cannes LionHeart; the award given to a person who has harnessed their position to make a significant and positive difference to the world around us.
Philip Thomas, CEO, Ascential Futures, Chairman, LIONS, said, “Yvon Chouinard has made a tireless commitment to environmentalism through his philanthropic contributions and leadership of Patagonia. He embodies the purpose of the LionHeart award and we are humbled to be able to offer the platform of Cannes Lions to appeal to the world’s communicators to help his cause. His work is an inspiration to us all and we look forward to honouring him in June.”
Previous recipients of the Cannes LionHeart include Bono, Al Gore, Blake Mycoskie, Richard Curtis, Paul Polman, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Malala Yousafzai.
On receiving the award, Yvon Chouinard said, “50 years ago, we started this experiment in responsible business, and today, as we look towards the next 50, we’re dead serious about addressing the environmental crisis. Every part of the Patagonia business, including the value we create, is linked to our purpose. We have a long history of asking customers to think differently about the clothes they wear, buying only what they need and repairing when necessary. And as a company, we give away 1% of sales each year and are a certified B Corporation. But none of this is enough. That’s why we decided it’s time for a new experiment, with the announcement that earth is now our only shareholder.
“Receiving the recognition of the LionHeart award sends the message that creativity can be a powerful force in the work to save our home planet. The creative industry is uniquely placed to lead the way in ambitious business practices and to inspire people everywhere to act now.”
Tyler LaMotte, Marketing Director, EMEA, Patagonia, will represent the brand on stage at Cannes Lions in a highly anticipated seminar. LaMotte said, “For our 50th year, we’re looking forward, not back, to life on Earth. Together, we can prioritize purpose over profit and protect this wondrous planet, our only home.” For the first time, the Cannes LionHeart seminar will dive into the marketing practitioners point of view and demonstrate how to drive the sustainability agenda in practice not theory, and how to prioritise purpose over profit.
Chouinard founded Patagonia in 1973, a company known for its quality products and commitment to advancing solutions to the environmental crisis. The company was nearly 50 when Chouinard decided it was time for another improvement. In September 2022, Chouinard and his family adopted an innovative ownership model, locking in the company’s values and dedicating the excess profits to protecting our home planet.
Chouinard cofounded 1% for the Planet, Textile Exchange, Fair Labor Association, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, The Conservation Alliance, the Regenerative Organic Alliance, and the Global Salmon Farming Resistance. Chouinard‘s business memoir Let My People Go Surfing has been published in 16 languages and has sold more than 500,000 copies. His book The Responsible Company tells how to incorporate values in business.
The Cannes LionHeart award will be presented during the final awards show of Cannes Lions on Friday 23 June. Further information on Cannes Lions, including speakers and how to attend can be found at canneslions.com.
Rapido unveils campaign on JioCinemas during IPL streaming
The campaign created by Enormous comprises four films that showcase Rapido Bike-Taxi as a smart alternative in different scenarios
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 2:09 PM | 1 min read
Rapido launches its 360-degree ‘Bike Wali Taxi, Sabse Saxi’ campaign aiming to drive consideration for the category in the e-mobility space.
The campaign created by Enormous comprises four films that showcase Rapido Bike-Taxi as a smart alternative in different scenarios. The first film has been released, where the Bike-Taxi service is pitted against the shortcomings of a crowded bus. The remaining films will be released in the weeks to come.
With a digital-first approach, for the first time, Rapido has collaborated with the OTT platform JioCinema. Capitalizing on the reach and frequency of IPL on the platform, JioCinema serves as the lead channel. This will be followed by TV for amplification, and OOH as the recall channel.
Salman turns into a magician for Navratna Oil
The ad has been created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Navratna Oil has launched a new campaign with brand ambassador Salman Khan in a magician’s avatar.
Brought to life by the renowned adman-turned-film director Nitesh Tiwari, the film kickstarts the year for Navratna Oil with a bang.
Created and conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the film puts Salman in the backdrop of an Indian society where he refreshes people with a quick Jaadu ki Champi. The film carries the legacy of the older Navratna films while keeping the fun element intact and urging people to create a champi ritual in their hectic lives.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “In today’s hectic world, it’s very easy to forget to take time out for yourself. While the west is coming up with new terms like self-care and self-love, we want people to remember our traditional Indian champi. We also really loved the simple but sweet campaign line Jaadu ki Champi. And Salman Khan wonderfully brings it to life with his dance and fun expressions. Our motive while making this film was to entertain people across the country while bringing our brand to the forefront, and I think Salman’s performance has truly helped us achieve that goal.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “Knowing that Salman Khan is the face of the film, we wanted to do something different with him. We have seen him in dabangg roles, but have you ever seen him perform magic? Not only that, the Jaadu ki Champi song combined with Salman’s cool moves and Nitesh Tiwari’s brilliant direction, the result was as magnificent as we imagined. This film very effortlessly establishes the champi ritual in people’s lives while keeping it as entertaining as ever.”
MPL gets Virat Kohli to talk about player safety and security
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:02 AM | 1 min read
MPL has launched a new campaign called “Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jao” with brand ambassador Virat Kohli.
The film is aimed at showcasing how the platform has robust security measures in place to safeguard the interest of its players and allow them to play fearlessly.
In the film, we see various versions of the former Indian captain. While they may appear indistinguishable at first glance, only one of them is the real one, while the rest are mere replicas. As each of these Virat Kohli avatars enters the MPL Arena, only the genuine one is able to pass the threshold, emphasizing that only legitimate players are allowed to compete here—no impostors or rogue players can gain entry into the MPL arena.
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.
