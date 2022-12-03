‘Yummiez mein kuch nahi chupa hai' promises Godrej in new TVC for Crispy Potato Starz

Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), unveiled its latest campaign for its newly launched Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz.

Conceptualized by The Womb for Godrej Yummiez, the ad film plays upon the sound associated with the products crunch and crispiness in a light-hearted manner. The campaign focusses on the products’ crispiness while also communicating on being free from added preservatives and yet high on taste, leaving viewers with the message of ‘Yummiez mein Kuch Nahi Chupa Hai’.

Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz has no added preservatives since it is made using IQF technology. This process involves a unique flash freeze technology that allows freezing each product ensuring high-quality standards in taste, texture and food safety.

Commenting on the new TVC, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd, said, “As a brand, Godrej Yummiez has always launched products that has created a space for itself on shelves and in homes. Our latest product, Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is high on taste and quality and does not have any added preservative thus making it a safe & delicious snack. The uniqueness of the product lies in its crunch and this is exactly what our new TVC communicates. Given the products new and exciting shape, we are certain it will become an instant potato-based snacking favorite for adults as well as kids.”

Dhaval Jadwani, Joint Head of Account Management, The Womb, said, “Yummiez was one of the early entrants into ready to cook category, and has been a source of many quick and fun snacking experience across the country. Being a category leader, it is incumbent on us to grow the category. With a clear understanding of the consumer’s biggest category barrier (Preservative) led us straight to our task – Demystify the current misconception around the category and the brand. IQF is a technology at our backend, however for consumers it means ‘guilt-free’ indulgence.”

Around 55% Indians binge on frozen foods as a mood uplifter on various occasions, as per the ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ – The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by Godrej Yummiez. However, the myth that frozen foods contain preservatives is a concern amongst consumers. The same report highlights about 51% Indians feel preservative-free frozen snacks would guilt-rid them off frequent snacking. As around 65% Indians confessed to indulging in any time snacking, consumers want preservative-free frozen snacks which will enable them snack guilt-free. Conscious about mini-meals, Godrej Yummiez is creating an ecosystem of frozen food products with no added preservatives and tasty go-to option for snacking needs.

