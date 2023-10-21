Godrej launches #DeshkiTijori campaign with Ayushman Khurana
To spread awareness of home security, Godrej Security Solutions has conceptualized a life-sized locker on wheels with a smart home integrated in it. It has started touring in Mumbai
Godrej Security Solutions has unveiled their latest campaign ‘Desh Ki Tijori’, with brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, highlighting the brand’s legacy and how it’s on a path of constant innovation.
“The business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, as a part of their marketing campaign, designed a smart van that looks like a ‘locker on wheels’. This vehicle houses their latest innovations from home cameras, cctvs, and a range of digital lockers among other home security solutions. The Smart home inside the Van represents a powerful initiative that is aimed at inspiring and guiding home owners toward adopting smarter home security solutions and prioritising home security,” the company said in a statement.
Flagged off in Mumbai by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the smart van visited some iconic spots in the city including Horniman Circle, Bandra-Worli Sea-Link, Gateway of India and more. Not only that, the ‘locker on wheels’ and it’s equivalents will be traveling pan India across 100 cities in less than 100 days as a part of this activity.
Pushkar Gokhale, Senior Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Security Solutions, said “As a leading security brand, we recognize the importance of engaging directly with our target audience from the perspective of gathering critical insights.
"We've taken this initiative to create a life-sized, mobile smart home locker - a compelling proposition designed to educate users about the paramount significance of home security and safety. This innovative concept unfolds a fully furnished home interior, serving as a dynamic showcase of our comprehensive home security solutions including home lockers, video door phones, CCTV cameras, and alarm systems. This immersive experience will allow users to get a firsthand look at our products. Our team of dedicated sales consultants will assist and advise our customers in selecting the ideal home security products that align with their needs. This personalized guidance is a crucial step in cultivating a security-conscious mindset amongst customers. As an integral part of this initiative, we are thrilled to introduce "four vans" that will embark on an incredible journey spanning East, West, North, and South, commencing in Mumbai. Over the course of less than 100 days, these vans will traverse 100 cities, ensuring that our message of security and safety reaches far and wide."
Ayushmann Khurrana, brand ambassador, Godrej Security Solutions, said “As someone who travels a lot and spends so much time outside the home, I completely understand the value of security of my home and its surroundings. Like so many Indians, I too have grown up with Godrej in my home, in some form or the other and it’s truly an honour to be associated with Godrej Security Solutions. I remember an old ‘tijori’ that my family had and it was seen as the epitome of securing valuables in the house. Today, as I want more tech enabled and digitally savvy products I am so glad I can still trust a Godrej ‘Tijori’ for my ‘peace of mind’ but only I have a very cool digital locker with biometric scanners. This is exactly what today’s campaign is about, that the tijori or the Godrej home locker has constantly been evolving. And I’m so thrilled to see how Godrej Security Solutions is focusing on innovations constantly not only for our homes but for India overall. Because as a consumer we are linked directly or indirectly. We will want our home locker and bank locker to be secured by the best after all!”
Doritos to bring a different experience altogether with Dinamita: Pranshu Sahni, PepsiCo
Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, talks to e4m about the launch of corn chip product Dinamita, crafting a TVC, the focus on digital and much more
Oct 20, 2023
While the World Cup and the festive season are dominating most marketing boardrooms right now, Dinamita, the new corn chip product in the market, has been a bigger bet for Doritos, the Pepsi brand.
The product has been launched with a TVC that goes with the tagline, ‘Har bite mai blast’.
In a conversation with e4m, Pranshu Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, shared, “The product brings along a very differentiated experience that no snack in the country has tapped as of now. It’s an absolutely different format with a corn chip.”
The TVC is about the bold taste of the product, Sahni said. “It's not relevant to only one occasion. It was a strategic call to bring in new platforms like Doritos Dinamita in the country and give consumers more options.”
Sharing more on the product category, Sahni said, “Tortilla chips entered the country somewhere in 2014-15 and then Doritos started manufacturing in 2017. So, the life cycle of every product takes time. If you talk about it, a lot of people are not even aware of a corn chip right now. So, the category building will take 10-15 years and that's what we are trying with doritos.”
The key focus for Doritos is now to make the snack a more widely accepted category in India.
“It's Doritos' responsibility to grow the category. If we are able to grow the category at an overall level, consumers will be drawn more to the product and category as a whole. That is exactly why we are doubling our investments on marketing the product in the past few years,” added Sahni.
Talking more about the campaign and its media mix, the executive explained they are very digital heavy with this campaign. The brand is going live across all digital channels with the Dinamita launch including YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and OTT.
Doritos is going for 70 per cent digital-led campaigns for Dinamita, and the rest will be amplifying the brand messaging across different mediums like influencers. Outdoors is a ‘work in progress’ for Doritos and TV is another avenue the brand is not looking at actively as of now.
“Because our TG sits on digital more, connecting with them on digital makes more sense. For a brand that has sensory experiences, we normally don’t do print. We invest heavily on digital because then we can do our storytelling better.”
Since Doritos caters to a young age group, urban metros are a large focus for the brand. Sahni said, “I would not say rural, but the rest of urban areas are also our focus where the upcoming cities are.”
Today, every consumer knows what they like, what they want and can easily order it from any nook and corner, he said. “But because the economy is more concentrated in metro cities, it makes more sense for a brand to focus there.”
Speaking of future expectations, the brand thinks this product will help the corn chip snacking category grow at an overall level.
Cautiously optimistic: HUL’s Rohit Jawa on upcoming festive demand
The company reported a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore in Q2. Ad spends increased by 65% to Rs 1,720 crore
Oct 19, 2023
Going forward, HUL is cautiously optimistic as FMCG demand is likely to continue a gradual recovery with tailwinds from the upcoming festive season, sustained buoyancy of services, and the government’s thrust on capex, Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD, HUL, has said. Jawa said this while commenting on the company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 2023.
“At the same time, we need to be watchful of volatile global commodity prices as well as the impact of monsoon on crop output and reservoir levels. In this context, our focus is to provide superior value to our consumers, drive competitive volume growth, and invest behind our brands,” Jawa said.
“We remain confident of the mid to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth,” he added.
The company has posted a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The figure stood at Rs 2,616 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,027 crore in the reporting period. The EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 3,694 crore and margins at 24.18%.
HUL’s ad spends increased by 65.23% to Rs 1,720 crore for the quarter ended 30 Sept 2023 against Rs 1041 crore for the quarter ended 30 sept 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, the advertising and promotion expense was Rs 1,481 crore.
“We delivered a resilient and competitive growth whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin in a challenging operating environment, marked by subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity,” Jawa said on the numbers.
Rahul Dravid is Mr Dependable in new MAK Lubricants campaign
The campaign comprises three TVCs aimed at car, bike and truck owners
Oct 19, 2023
MAK Lubricants has released three TVCs featuring brand ambassador Rahul Dravid as Mr Dependable.
The first TVC, aimed at car owners, skilfully captures the essence of commonplace household discussions escalating into serious debates over trivial matters. Dravid, with his ever-reliable persona, swoops in to inject levity, underscoring the importance of making wise choices, whether it's about engine oil or selecting the right school for your child.
Similarly, the second TVC, catering to bike and scooter owners, derives humour from the complex decisions surrounding love and life. Dravid's intervention serves as a reminder that decisions, whether related to engine oil or relationships, should be approached with careful consideration.
Lastly, targeting truck owners, the advertisement humorously illustrates the ripple effect of a breakdown, humorously linking it to the closure of a beloved dhaba. Dravid's sagacious advice underscores the significance of dependability, both in the choice of engine oil and in discovering the best chicken joint in town.
P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), articulates this sentiment with precision, "These TVCs exemplify our unwavering dedication to dependability. They embody our core values of reliability and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."
S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights, "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."
Swiggy tells a festive tale with Ma Durga's Bahons
The ad film and OOH campaign were conceived by Brandmovers and produced by Gotham Films
Oct 19, 2023
Durga Pujo calls for something special from Swiggy - and for this festive season, the food platform partnered with creative agency Brandmovers India for a magical campaign focused on those who bring happiness to our doorstep – the Swiggy delivery partners. For the festive campaign, the agency Brandmovers India came up with a surreal quirky take on an age-old cultural motif - the Bahon.
Khushir Bahon Swiggy - the new digital and outdoor campaign brings forth a tale of Ma Durga's Bahons (or vehicle) congregating and discussing a new Bahon in town - which ends up in a fun chase to reveal the new Bahon as Swiggy's delivery partner.
Food is deeply woven into the culture and festivities in the City of Joy. The bahons traditionally symbolize the advent of prosperity and happiness for Bengalis and the Swiggy delivery partner blends in as the new Bahon in town, bringing joy in the form of food. Featuring a suave cycling mouse, a proud peacock, a dainty swan, a curious owl, and a lion full of swag, the motley crew chases the Swiggy delivery partner on whatever vehicles they can get on! Pujo is a time filled with thrill, wonder, and joy - all the emotional high points that are tied into the core thought of the campaign.
The campaign has digital, OOH, cinema, print, and social media extensions as well as some in-app activation.
Aparna Giridhar, VP of Marketing at Swiggy said, “Swiggy has been a part of the electrifying Pujo celebrations in Kolkata since 2015. This Durga Pujo, we decided to take the narrative beyond food, weaving Swiggy into a core cultural motif that is packed with local nuances and nostalgia. The Khushir Bahon Swiggy campaign pays homage to Bengali childhood, celebrates our delivery partners, and brings alive the role Swiggy plays in the special moments of a consumer’s life. ”
The campaign was scripted and directed by Brandmovers’ Senior Creative Director Adrijaa Sanyal, who said, “Food is central to Pujo which makes Swiggy extremely relevant to the celebrations during this time. When the good folks at Swiggy approached us with the brief we wished to explore ideas beyond just the food aspect and take the opportunity to look more deeply at the role that Swiggy plays in the consumer’s life during the festive season. Anyone who’s grown up celebrating Pujo would know the significance of the ‘bahons’ on which Ma Durga comes down to earth with her children every year. They are the vehicles that carry our source of joy – our gods and goddesses - down to earth and come to think of it, our Swiggy Delivery partners too carry bits of joy on their backs delivering it from door to door. Once we were able to establish this very fitting parallel, it was very exciting to take the idea forward in all the ways that we could – through the visuals, the characters, the styling and very importantly the music – creating this universe was full of fun and nostalgia and the hope is that it translates just as well among the audiences.”
Microsoft Corporation India records a 30% jump in net profit in FY23
The Indian arm of the US-based tech giant recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23
Oct 19, 2023
Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, the Indian arm of the global giant, recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23 owing to its growing market in the country.
The company recorded Rs 19,354 crore as revenue for the year 2022-23, which includes revenue from products, and the sale of services.
It also saw a 30% jump in its recorded net profit for the same period totalling Rs 649 crore, according to Tofler.
The company’s total expenses grew 39.5% for the fiscal to Rs 18,472 crore from Rs Rs 13,241 crore in the previous year.
The company’s global parent is expected to announce its quarterly results next week.
Kareena Kapoor Khan owes her peace of mind to Pluckk
The actor has been roped to promote the fresh food brand's new 'Eat Good, Do Great' campaign
Oct 19, 2023
Pluckk, the lifestyle-oriented fresh food digital brand, has launched a new campaign “Eat Good, Do Great.” The brand has forged a partnership with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the same.
In the new brand film, Kareena Kapoor Khan enthusiastically announces her decision to take a much-needed break—specifically, a break from worrying about what her family eats. She attributes this newfound peace of mind to Pluckk. This message is meant for busy homemakers and working women who often find themselves short on time for high-quality fresh food shopping. Kareena emphasizes that Pluckk's 1000+ farmers are dedicated to delivering safe, clean, and exceptionally fresh fruits and vegetables, eliminating the need for such concerns. She goes on to encourage viewers to grant themselves a well-deserved break from the monotony of traditional food choices and explore the vast array of options offered by Pluckk such as Exotics, Organic, Hydroponic, DIY Meal Kits, and more.
As she aptly concludes, "Eat Good, Do Great."
Unveiling the new brand campaign, Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Pluckk said, “The key goal of this campaign is to spread our message about consuming high-quality fruits & vegetables and enjoying what you eat. The differentiation we have built with Traceability to know your farmer & Ozone- Washed for safer eating, coupled with our innovative products really sets us apart in the market. We make it easy for the modern Indian consumer to improve their lifestyle choices by allowing them to browse & purchase by food and health trends which has made a real difference in their lives. Kareena being a mother herself, is the perfect ambassador to spread our message of Eat Good. Do Great to all Indian families”
On this partnership, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned, "Pluckk is a brand that I personally relate to and believe in. This campaign captures very well what Pluckk is solving - providing Indian families with the highest quality. With their unique innovations like Traceability & Ozone - Washed, I can now trace my produce back to the farmer and get the added benefit of eating fresher & safer. Pluckk’s product range keeps everyone in my family excited and engaged around fruits and vegetables. There is always something new to discover on Pluckk with their exciting categories like exotic fruits, stuffed veggies, salads & DIY meal kits. It really is time to Eat Good. Do Great”
