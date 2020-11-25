Godrej Ezee brings in winter with new TVC

Godrej Ezee has unveiled a new TVC, setting the mood for winter.

The film emphasizes the product’s effectiveness as a specialized liquid detergent for winter clothing. It features a family, where the father and son duo is having conversation showcasing how they are prepping for the winter.

The TVC has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson (Mumbai).

The film opens with a couple in their mid-30s in the morning. Their young son comes out of shower, shivering with cold. He picks a tube of ordinary cream and asks his mother to apply it on his hands. The father then gives him a special cold cream instead, as its better suited for winters. He then gloats to his wife how he is so well-prepared for the upcoming season. In the next scene, the wife is washing her hands and notices hot water coming through the tap. Her husband smirks and announces how he has arranged for a geyser, to make sure they are all set for the winters. However, when their son spills some chocolate cake batter on his sweater, the father and son duo try cleaning the stain with an ordinary detergent and the wife steps in with Ezee. She tells them how woolens are much more delicate than regular clothes and need to be treated with special care. Ezee with its no soda formula and advanced conditioners, makes sure that woolen clothes remain clean and soft. That’s why Ezee is a must-have for the winters.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Godrej Ezee has always stood for gentle cleaning and caring of winter wear. With this new TVC, we wish to reinforce that the texture of winter wear is different and more delicate from regular clothes. Hence, usage of Ezee is a must to achieve that special care and cleansing for them, without damaging the delicate fibre.”

Commenting on the TVC, Steve Priya, VPs & Executive Creative Directors, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, “While you use the appropriate winter specialists when it comes to skincare or appliances or the clothes you wear, why make a compromise while choosing the right detergent for your woolens? Ezee unlike others is a true specialist without which your woolens will be unprepared for the winter.”