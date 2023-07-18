Godrej aer drives home the importance of being 'guest-ready'
The film is conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box
Godrej aer has unveiled its latest TVC campaign, which takes viewers on a whimsical journey into the world of non-living objects. The new TVC highlights how Godrej aer spray ensure that your house is always fragrant and guest-ready.
The film conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box, shows banter between various inanimate objects of a house. The scene unfolds with a bell ringing, signifying the arrival of guests. The objects expect fragrance of gulabo (rose) to alleviate the situation. However, to their surprise, the roses in a vase turn out to be plastic, leading to a comical exchange. Sensing the need for a solution, the petals of fragrance from the Godrej aer spray gently swirl around the room, instantly infusing it with a captivating aroma.
The TVC then showcases the captivating Godrej aer Petal Crush fragrance spray, with a voiceover emphasizing, "Bin bulae mehmano ka kuch nahi kar sakte, par bin bulae smell ke liye Godrej aer hai" (We can't do anything about uninvited guests, but we have Godrej aer for unwelcome smells). This succinctly captures the essence of the campaign, highlighting how Godrej aer transforms your home environment, making it a warm and inviting space for both expected and unexpected guests.
Commenting on the TVC campaign, Shivam Singal, Category Lead – Aircare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Our newest TVC is another addition to our BCI led campaign journey as a brand that we embarked upon 2 years ago. The objective is to fast track adoption of air fresheners category in India, hence in addition to bathroom and living room fresheners we are advertising room sprays for the first time in a decade of its existence coupled with a new design overhaul. The campaign is centred around consumer insight of guests gossiping behind your back and the BCI of inanimate objects helps bring the same alive in a quirky & cheerful way. Through the banter of inanimate objects, we showcase the transformative power of fragrances, turning ordinary homes into extraordinary havens"
PVR INOX creates a gripping tale for final instalment of Insidious
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 10:52 AM | 3 min read
Advertising and branded content uses many emotions to engage consumers. Fear is one of them. Brands have used fear as a powerful tool to communicate.
PVR-INOX Ltd, India’s largest cinema chain has been implementing impactful marketing tools to promote the movies in the Horror genre. In a recent initiative, the chain has used fear, with a horror-filled film that shows what it is to see a horror film alone, on a big screen.
The campaign started with a post on PVR Cinema’s Instagram page, inviting people who dare to watch the last instalment of the Insidious movie alone in the theatre.
The contest received overwhelming response and engagement. At the end of the week a winner was chosen by lucky draw. Vicky, the winner, was then invited to see the Insidious The Red Door at the plush PVR Inox theatre alone, in the last show.
The hidden cameras captured what actually transpired in the hall. Vicky was frightened to death and had his own imagination running wild. Vicky made it to the exit before the film ended.
The film, directed by Titus Upputuru, shows Vicky walk into the theatre like a star. With sunglasses on, chewing gum, he walks in to the theatre looking every bit the winner that he was. He makes into the dark theatre after picking up his favourite caramelised popcorn and chilled cold drink.
After settling down in the theatre, smiling to himself, he starts enjoying the film. But soon the scary scenes in the film start to take their toll on him and he begins to be increasingly frightened. When the service staff brings him the Hot Dog that he had ordered, he sees a red apparition behind him. He feels spooky hands running towards his neck but as he looks back he sees no one. When he can no longer take the intense scenes from the film combined with the scary sounds, he runs down the stairs, tripping over and falling down. He quickly picks himself up and heads out. The horrors do not seem to be over him, as he senses something vile in his car, down the parking lot.
The films end with the line ‘Enter the darkness, if you dare’
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company.
Speaking about the campaign, the Director of the film, Titus Upputuru said, “It is one thing to watch a horror film on a small screen at home. It is quite another to watch it on a big screen, alone! It was great fun shooting the film. The task was not just to capture the protagonist’s feelings and emotions but to manifest what was going on in his mind. That was the big challenge. There were several elements that we used to create the atmosphere of fear. The colors, the mirrors, the lonely top shots, the red apparition, the creepy hands, the sounds, and the edit, all went into making the experience both real and surreal.”
As per Shony Panjikaran – General Manager & Head, Sony Pictures Releasing International, India said, “We embarked on a thrilling journey with PVR INOX, creating a captivating tale to unveil the final chapter of Insidious. This horror-filled promotion explores the consequences when one dares to venture into the chilling world of fear, alone at a cinema. From an Instagram contest that sparked an overwhelming response, Vicky emerged as the brave victor who stepped into the darkness, only to have his senses tested to the limit. Insidious: The Red Door delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience which needs to be witnessed on the big screen, like the grandest screens at PVR INOX.
The campaign is on air across digital platforms and generating great engagement.
ICC World Cup: Ad rates up but brands still game?
Experts say even though ad rates are higher and would stretch the brands’ budget, with the WC happening in India this year, it will pull more viewers
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 14, 2023 9:27 AM | 6 min read
The much-anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled later this year and brands and marketers have their eyes set on the huge advertising opportunity. Besides the love for the game, what makes the tournament more attractive for advertisers this year is its timing; coinciding with the festive months. However, industry experts point out that despite the cricketing extravaganza being a hot favourite among marketers (with an expected reach of over 6oo million views), being a part of it may not be easy for brands. The ad rates for the tournament, which will be telecast on Disney Star and its OTT platform Hotstar, are up by nearly 30-40% from the last tournament, with India-only matches costing up to Rs 30 lakh per 10 seconds, share sources in the industry.
“The ad rates for TV are up by a little over 12-17% over WC 2019 depending on type of buy (sponsor/spot) which is in line with the average inflation seen on cricket pricing,” says Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki.
“However, on Hotstar, the rates (CPMs) are up by almost 40-50% for mobile OTT over WC 2019. Further, this year CTV OTT rates are being sold separately and those are further 2- 2.5 times of mobile OTT rates,” Srivastava shares.
According to him, on an overall level, it seems to be “a mix bag for advertisers and brands' budgets would have to be highly stretched if they want to be present on both TV + OTT.”
Sharing the sentiment, Amol Dighe, CEO, Madison Media, opines, “The climate for the World Cup is very positive this time but the challenging part is filling the inventory at these ad rates. It is to be seen if brands will be able to afford these rates.”
“It is not impossible though. Many brands are thinking about how they will leverage the World Cup. But whether they have the budget for TV and digital both, that has to be seen,” he adds.
According to an industry source, the average ad rate for the whole tournament is Rs 9-9.5 lakh per 10 seconds for all matches, but it will differ from match to match. For example, India only matches will have higher ad rates, with initial proposal being Rs 30 lakh per 10 seconds for semi-finals, final and the nine definite matches that India is playing. It could go up further for the India vs Pakistan match.
But, as Srivastava says, even though ad rates are higher and would stretch the brands’ budget, with the WC happening in India this year, it will pull cricket lovers and will hence rope in more viewers.
“Ad rates are definitely higher and would stretch budgets but then WC happening in India is a great plus for the cricket lovers. All in all, this WC seems to be a huge crowd puller and hence may help broadcasters get the desired rates and inventory sales,” he believes.
According to Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo, brands will certainly be ready to pay no matter what the ad rate as ICC World Cup is a property that will deliver.
“If there is a property that delivers, they (the broadcasting platform) can ask for higher rates. Also, the World Cup is during the festive season, so the rates will be high and brands will pay. They are interested,” Rambhia told e4m.
Experts also explain though TV still delivers well for brands even when digital is picking up, brands’ inclination towards TV or digital will depend on the category and their requirement.
According to Dighe, some brands will go for TV and some for digital.
“Some could choose TV, others digital, but almost all brand categories will be interested in advertising during the World Cup… from automobile, paints, fintech, banking to FMCG brands and UPI platforms… everyone will be coming onboard,” he says.
“Ecommerce companies and electronics brands will also spend heavily this time,” he said.
According to Srivastava, picking digital or TV, will depend on the brand category and target group fitment.
“For certain categories like ecommerce/gaming etc, only digital presence may suffice, but for high involvement product categories like autos/high-end smartphones etc, both TV + OTT strategy is necessary.
“For eg. Premium TG for the auto category does a lot of appointment viewing these days and it's important to catch them wherever they are watching the game. This premium TG coming from HD homes (70Mn) and CTV homes (15Mn) have 3X affinity for cricket. Hence, TV + OTT strategy is a must,” Srivastava said.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. This is the time when GECs come up with big-ticket shows. So, will it be a fight for the ad monies?
No, say experts. “The World Cup is going to happen during the festive season and this can work very well for Star and Hotstar. There will be a great built-up for the brands and advertisers. The timing of the tournament is very good and most matches are on weekends so the rating will definitely go up,” Dighe said.
Rambhia too feels that big-ticket shows won’t affect the brands wanting to advertise with the World Cup.
“India is playing nine matches and the World Cup is a long-format event. I don’t think advertisers will have to choose between GEC shows and the World Cup. They will definitely go for the tournament which comes in four years,” he said.
Adds Srivastava, cricket WC in India is a festival in itself. It breaks gender, age and all other barriers and unifies the audience towards one cause (India lifting the WC). It is expected to generate a reach of 600 Mn and generate a TVR of 5+ with India matches generating TVR of 9+ and India Pak TVR of 15+.”
“These numbers are phenomenal and have no parallel in TV or digital universe on an all-India level. However, if India does not perform well during the initial matches, then the audience interest may taper down during later stages.”
“Overall, it should generate record eyeballs and record media ROIs,” he says.
Starlight Gaming India appoints 21N78E Creative as AOR
The mandate was awarded prior to Starlight Gaming’s first game release in the Country – ‘Raider SIX’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Starlight Gaming, a SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC company, appoints 21N78E Creative Labs as their Advertising AOR just prior to their first game release in the Country – ‘Raider SIX’.
With a view to pushing boundaries by using cutting-edge technology and innovative gameplay mechanics, Starlight Gaming aims to engage and attract Indian players with games that immerse players deep into the game. 21N78E has been onboarded to take the vision of the brand right to the screens of gamers across India.
Raider SIX is a brand-new Battle Royale that is made for India. It is different from other games in the genre, in that it follows a storyline and has game mechanics that add a strategic component to the game beyond just ‘Last Man Standing’. Starlight Gaming plans on an India-focused game development and release approach and building the game around feedback provided by the community.
Speaking on the pitch, Laveesh Pandey, COO – Starlight Gaming India, said: “Our vision is to create games that truly resonate with the Indian gamer in every way. 21N78E’s pitch didn’t feel like it was done by an advertising agency but more like it was a bunch of gamers who wanted to shape the category they most enjoy, very much in line with our goal. 21N78E Creative Labs brought some much-needed category understanding along with their creative spunk that gave us the confidence that they are the right partners.”
“As a gamer first and adman second, working on Raider SIX was a breath of fresh air. Starlight Gaming has a clear winner with Raider SIX. Working to build the brand and community is an exciting task that the team is itching to pull the trigger on. Starlight Gaming has a clear pulse on the scene in India and we’re excited to partner with them on this adventure,” added Nikhil Shahane, COO – 21N78E Creative Labs.
Anil Kapoor ‘does magic’ with Godrej floor cleaner
The GCPL brand has roped in the actor for a TVC promoting its ready-to-mix floor cleaner
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read
Godrej Magic has roped in actor Anil Kapoor for a campaign for its recently unveiled Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner.
The TVC opens with Kapoor getting ready on set for the shoot of an ad film. Enthusiastically, he checks with the director about his task for the shoot - whether it's dancing, fighting, or something else. To his surprise, the director asks him to sweep the floor. While he thinks it's a joke, the crew hands him a bucket and a mop. Upon learning that it's a Godrej product, he readily agrees and asks for the products. The director then hands him a sachet of Magic Floor Cleaner, and he looks at him puzzled, thinking the team is pulling his leg.
The director then explains that the sachet itself is the floor cleaner. The TVC highlights the convenience and affordability of the ready-to-mix format, where a small sachet can be mixed with water to create a full bottle of floor cleaner. Impressed by the uniqueness of Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, Anil turns to the camera and says, "Now that's magic!"
Speaking on the launch of Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer – India, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “The unique ready-to-mix format of this new product not only addresses reducing plastic consumption but also caters to the evolving needs of consumers. We are excited to introduce Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, revolutionizing the floor cleaner category with ready-to-mix format driven product. By capitalizing on our innovation-driven approach and deep understanding of consumer needs, we are confident in delivering a breakthrough product that not only meets the highest standards of cleaning and germ protection but also resonates with consumers need for affordable and sustainable life-choices.”
Commenting on his association with Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner as the brand ambassador, Kapoor expressed, "Being a part of this innovative and eco-friendly solution is exciting. Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner presents a remarkable concept that not only ensures effective cleaning but also contributes to reducing plastic waste and energy consumption. I am delighted to endorse an innovation like Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner that empowers consumers to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives. It's a step towards a greener future, and I believe that each individual can make a difference through simple yet impactful choices.”
Liberty Adult Diaper redefines perception of aging
The campaign has been conceptualized by ADbhoot
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
ADbhoot has launched a campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper, redefining the notion of aging and empowering adults to live life to the fullest. The campaign aims to dispel the prevailing stereotypes of helplessness associated with elderly individuals, showcasing their desire for vitality and celebrating their freedom.
The core insight of the campaign designed for Liberty Adult Diaper revolves around the universal aspiration of adult individuals to retain their youthful spirit, mobility, and zest for life. Recognizing this inherent need, Liberty Adult Pant offers the perfect solution, granting users the freedom to engage in activities, go out, and celebrate life unencumbered.
ADbhoot has partnered with actor Anang Desai for the campaign.
"We wanted to break free from the traditional portrayal of elderly individuals as helpless and bring forth a more empowering narrative," said Vaibhav Pandit, Founder & Creative Director at ADbhoot. "Our campaign emphasizes the essence of life, energy, and vitality that resides within every adult, irrespective of their age. Liberty Adult Diaper enables them to live life on their own terms and rediscover the joy of being young at heart."
Chirag Pan, MD & CEO, PAN Healthcare, said, “At PAN Health, we believe in enabling individuals to lead lives of freedom and dignity, regardless of their age. The partnership with ADbhoot for this campaign reflects our commitment to challenging stereotypes and empowering adults to embrace life to the fullest. Liberty Adult Diaper provides the freedom and confidence to pursue their passions and celebrate every moment. We are excited to launch this dynamic campaign and invite everyone to join us in redefining the perception of aging.”
“Creating this campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper has been a rewarding experience for our team at ADbhoot.” Said Monika Dharankar, Business and Content Head at ADbhoot. “The collaboration with PAN Health allowed us to bring forth a message of empowerment and freedom, highlighting how Liberty Adult Diaper enables individuals to embrace their independence with confidence. We are proud to have played a role in crafting a campaign that celebrates the energy and vitality of every individual, regardless of age.”
The campaign will be amplified through various TV channels, digital platforms and OOH.
Rishabh Pant features in HDFC Life's latest campaign on term insurance
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 6:29 PM | 2 min read
HDFC Life has collaborated with cricketer Rishabh Pant to create a compelling campaign aimed at driving the need for term insurance.
The objective of the campaign is to encourage individuals to financially secure their loved ones against unforeseen circumstances. The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the fact that life is unpredictable and seldom gives second chances. This makes it necessary for one to prepare beforehand to enable their loved ones bounce back from any challenge that life throws their way.
The film showcases the real-life story of Rishabh Pant and his journey of realisation. Through the film we see glimpses of his numerous accomplishments, moments of happiness and the experience that taught him the biggest lesson of his life.
Speaking about his association with the campaign, Rishabh Pant said, “I am happy to be associated with HDFC Life for this campaign. Life is unpredictable, and HDFC Life has been at the forefront of encouraging people to financially secure themselves and their families against life’s uncertainties. Life insurance is a financial product that not only acts as a safety net but also enables us to continue the journey ahead with a sense of pride.”
Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life added, “The film captures the true essence of life while bringing the spotlight on the core benefit of term life insurance. We hope that the powerful real-life story of Rishabh Pant, a role model for many and a world-class athlete, serves as a pertinent example to make one realise the uncertainties of life and the need for financial protection. Most Indian households find it hard to sustain their living standards in the absence of adequate life insurance cover. We sincerely hope that this campaign will educate and inspire more individuals to secure their families with Term Insurance.”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said, “The pandemic has left us with a false sense of invincibility. With this campaign we wanted to reiterate that not everyone gets a second chance at life. The biggest mistake we can make is to not learn from our mistakes and to bring home the message of unpredictability. We drew inspiration from the real-life incident of cricketer Rishabh Pant where he survived a near-fatal road accident. Our campaign breaks the illusion of invincibility and reiterates the importance of financial planning.”
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms - Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor.
