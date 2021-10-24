Riteish Deshmukh rings in Diwali with Godrej aer's new spot

Godrej aer, India’s leading bathroom, car and home fragrance brand, released a digital film series as part of #PowerPocketZarooriHai campaign, featuring actor Riteish Deshmukh, to highlight Godrej aer power pocket, its amazing range of bathroom fragrances. Aer power pocket comes with power gel technology that keeps the bathroom smelling fresh, happy and festive-ready. The Diwali special film released as part of the series, conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, showcases Riteish recommending the power-packed pocket to keep bathrooms fresh during the festive season, with its refreshing fragrance lasting up to 30 days.

With Riteish as the lead, the films have a slight quirk element brought out through the interaction between him and his better half.The central message is how Godrej aer power pocket can instantly replace the foul smell with their refreshing fragrance and keep bathrooms fresh and ready for guests during the festivities. The film is quick witted and has a direct messaging of the necessity of the air fresher. It concludes with the actor highlighting aer power pocket’s key features of having a variety of lovely fragrances, the powerful advanced-gel based technology and 30 days’ longevity.

Speaking about the launch, Sunil Kataria, CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Godrej aer power pocket comes with advanced gel-based technology making the fragrances more powerful and long-lasting. The products work efficiently even against the damp smell, making them a smart solution. With the digital film series, we wanted to showcase Godrej aer power pocket’s game-changing bathroom experience. We are pleased to partner with Riteish Deshmukh for this series as he brings his own charisma and humour making the films more interesting for consumers to watch.”

Talking about the collaboration, actor Riteish Deshmukh, said, “I’m excited to be working with Godrej aer, as they keep evolving and coming up with new, innovative products. They have made homes more refreshing, pleasant and fragrant with aer power pocket.”

Godrej aer power pocket’s advanced gel-based technology is a game-changer, making the fragrance last up to 30 days. The delightful fragrance options are Sea Breeze, Fresh Blossom, Berry Rush, Lavender Bloom and Floral Delight, that caters to every personality, providing an instant escape from the mundane. Godrej aer power pocket is available across general and modern trade along with e-commerce platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)