Godrej Aer marks launch of Power Pocket with fresh new TVC

Godrej aer announced the launch of Godrej aer power pocket, a power-packed bathroom fragrance range which will replace its existing aer pocket range. The launch of power pocket will be supported by a TVC campaign that will highlight the product features and increase its visibility.

Speaking about the launch, Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Godrej aer pocket redefined the category of bathroom fragrances when it was launched in 2016. With constant focus on innovation, the brand is committed to provide consumers superior products at an affordable pricing with the latest technology. The new Godrej aer power pocket is a revolutionary product in the category offering advanced power gel technology. We are also offering 5 exciting new fragrance options, empowering consumers with more to choose from. To support the launch and drive visibility for power pocket, we have launched a new TVC highlighting the stellar qualities of this new offering.”

The TVC, conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, communicates the USPs of aer power pocket. It focuses on the longevity aspect while also highlighting the new refreshing fragrances.

The film played up the disbelief factor about the long-lasting claim with a playful interaction between a brand endorser and a non-believer. This has been showcased by the perfect protagonists- a young couple who challenge each other. The plot is a banter between a husband and wife, where the skeptical husband constantly checks on Godrej aer power pocket again and again on different days. Every time the husband goes into the bathroom to check, he is pleasantly surprised to find that the fragrance still there. Eventually, while he loses the bet with his wife, Godrej aer power pocket clearly wins him over.

Commenting on the TVC, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “The proposition was single-minded. We had to deliver the message that the fragrance of Godrej aer power pocket lasted for 30 days. It’s almost unbelievable. True to aer’s quirky tonality, we used the fact that it’s incredible, as the central thought. The disbelief became the idea. I think the ad delivers the message in a memorable way.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)