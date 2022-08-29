Go far with Spinny, says Sachin

Spinny has announced its brand new campaign “Go Far”, featuring brand ambassador and strategic investor, Sachin Tendulkar. The series of films celebrate India’s spirit to dream big and make things happen.

The campaign explores how different people go beyond boundaries for love, dreams, self. For Sachin, someone who has seen the kind of success that he has, going far is in a way going back to basics - an inward journey to meet himself again. Back to the person that makes him who is, to the source and to his most rooted version. A part of this is driving his first car, the humble 800.

Couple of years ago, Sachin had expressed a keen interest to reconnect with his first car. “My first car was a 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch…”

The 800, Bayers Blue, was painstakingly recreated down to every last detail in Spinny’s Integrated Quality centres. Now, as a strategic investor for Spinny, Sachin is seen out and about in the 800, doing things that represent his most authentic self.

Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said, “We believe in life and in your choices, go far. You should be able to buy a car that you actually, really want to buy, that you know would make you happy. With Spinny, we’d go that extra mile, go far at every step to make it happen for each of our customers, including Sachin Tendulkar. His first car would make him happy in a way that is rooted and real and we made it happen. A car is a special purchase for a home and our endeavor is to make it extra special for each of our customers."

Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Sachin Tendulkar said, “A car to me is more than just a mode of travel. It’s my second home, my co-passenger in the journey as one explores life and goes places. Our car reflects us, sometimes complements our personality.When Squad Spinny re-created my first car, it was therefore very special. The team had put in a lot of effort and gone great lengths to bring back special memories of my first car. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity”.



The campaign will run on digital platforms along with a strong presence across TV, radio, OOH and OTT platforms. It will also be aired during Asia Cup 2022 on Disney+Hotstar, and on StarSports.

