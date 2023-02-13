GNC India launches campaign with John Abraham

Guardian Healthcare, the master franchise partner for GNC in India, has teamed up with John Abraham.

The new campaign—“NO COMPROMISE”— will launch with a set of four films communicating the impact on fitness results in the absence of the right supplements.

The objective is to highlight to fitness and wellness conscious consumers the idea that “NO COMPROMISE” should be applied to both the supplements they take and the results they earn.

In the new campaign, Abraham nudges fitness enthusiasts towards a “NO COMPROMISE” approach for their routines and fitness supplements so they can achieve the desired results. This initiative is designed to inspire and persuade people to use science-backed solutions and not settle for anything but the best. The “NO COMPROMISE” wellness campaign highlights the efficacy of the well-researched formulations in the GNC portfolio so consumers do not have to compromise on their wellness.

“Today, many consumers are exposed to multiple health and wellness products and brands but not all have enough research or experience to deliver solutions that genuinely create results,” Abraham said. “I trust the cutting edge, nutritional science backed solutions GNC brings, built on a strong legacy, superior quality and innovation. I am delighted to be a partner with GNC India and pledge to inspire India to adopt the “NO COMPROMISE” approach to health and fitness supplements.”

Ashutosh Taparia, MD, Guardian Healthcare, mentioned, “We are thoroughly delighted to have a long-standing partnership with Mr. Abraham. Being an icon and inspiration for many in health and fitness, John has always lived by the approach of “NO COMPROMISE” when it comes to health and fitness products. He is synonymous with discipline, commitment and fitness which are values GNC and its consumers across India believe in.”

Ankit Kapor, CMO, Ananta Capital said, “The campaign comes from a simple insight that when you compromise on your nutrition, you compromise on your health and wellbeing. GNC, with more than 87 years of experience, has science-backed formulations and innovations that have earned the trust of consumers across the globe. We believe it is our responsibility to deliver world-class products where there is “NO COMPROMISE” on the quality, ingredients and therefore the results for the consumers.”

The latest brand campaign #NoCompromise by GNC is an attempt to make people realise that it’s not just by doing more but taking the right nutrition that gets you results.

