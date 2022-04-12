Cricketer Ravi Bishnoi roped in as brand athlete for GNC India

Health & wellness brand - GNC India has roped in Indian Cricketer Ravi Bishnoi as GNC Brand Athlete. With this association, the brand aims to drive credibility in sports nutrition, further fanning the aspirations of upcoming sports persons across the country with a scientific approach towards life to ‘Live Well’.

GNC is a global specialty retailer of health and wellness products that takes pride to be the world's largest company of its kind, present in over 100 countries, devoted exclusively to help communities improve the quality of their lives.

The partnership with Ravi Bishnoi focuses on creating a reverberating impact in the world of sports nutrition. With Bishnoi’s growing fan base, the brand aims to create a complete synergy that is sure to motivate young fitness and wellness enthusiasts to pursue their health goals with scientific nutrition.

February 2022 debutant in international cricket, Ravi Bishnoi has made his mark in the recent first T20I between India and West Indies, and currently he represents Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2022. Since his debut, Ravi has had a stance to become a household name in the game and is considered a significant bid when it comes to bowling line up.

Commenting on the same, Mayank Jha, CEO, e-Commerce, Guardian Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the master franchise owner of GNC in India said, “Our objective is to help Indian consumers manage their lifestyle and related issues such as fatigue, stress, vitamin and other deficiencies which are on the rise, in a better manner with right, science-based nutrition. Our association with Ravi Bishnoi is not only to build and spread the goal of staying fit among high-physical intensity groups like bodybuilders and sports personalities but also to spread general awareness about health amongst larger groups with a brand philosophy of living well.”

Ravi Bishnoi, Indian Cricketer & Brand Athlete, GNC said, “The brand has carved a niche in the nutrition and wellness space globally. Being a user of the brand for many years now, I absolutely admire and believe in the brand’s dedication to support and improve the lives of people with nutritional science. I am glad to have associated with GNC to achieve a common mission to motivate fitness enthusiasts, sports aspirants and health-conscious younger groups alike to manage their health better and choose the right nutrition partner, right from their formative age.”

Built on over 85 years of scientific expertise, superior product quality and innovation, GNC assists its consumers to bridge the gap of inadequate nutrition intakes with the assistance of health and nourishment products. The assortment of GNC’s wide range includes proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins & immunity essentials, fish oils, herbs and greens among other wellness supplements.

