Gandhi Jayanti: The many ads of the Mahatma

The nation celebrates the 153rd birth anniversary of India's most enduring political figure, spiritual leader and a symbol of its freedom struggle -- Mahatma Gandhi. Born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, he continues to unite and inspire Indians 78 years after his death.

Indians need no primer on what his contributions were. The idea of the Mahatma is so deeply ingrained within the collective Indian psyche, that it only takes a rough illustration of round-rimmed glasses or a charkha to recognise him. He represents the values that Indians hold close to their hearts: truth, integrity, perseverance and humanity.



Any marketer worth his salt (see what we did there?) knows that aligning with these values can help brands endear themselves to the consumers and also earn their respect. That's why many brands have channelled Mahatma and his likeness in their ads. Let's take a look at some of them.



Hindustan Unilever -- The Day Gandhiji Returned

In 2018, to mark Gandhi Jayanti, Hindustan Unilever rolled out this ad to drive home the message of cleanliness and civic responsibility. It shows what happens when Gandhiji returns to the 21st century and witnesses everyday instances of people carelessly littering the streets. A goosebump-inducing rendition of Gandhiji's favourite bhajan "Vaishnava Jan" plays as the ad concludes. The ad was conceptualised and produced by Lowe Lintas.





Lifebuoy -- Little Gandhi

This Lifebuoy ad by MullenLowe Group from 2007 featured "little Gandhis" who take the initiative to clean up their locality as the adults watch in silent admiration. The ad salutes the brave ones who dare to change the world paying no heed to their own safety. It ties up with Lifebuoy soaps' promise of protection from germs.





Telecom Italia- Gandhi and his Message of Love

This 2004 ad for Telecom Italia or TIM showcases the power of Gandhi's words that cut across nationalities. It takes an anachronistic approach, showing Gandhi relaying his famous speech "Message of Love" in front of a modern webcam in the 1930s: "If you want to give a message, it must be a message of Love. It must be a message of Truth" as people all over the world watch and listen transfixed. Directed by the A-list Hollywood director Spike Lee and produced by VMLY&R Italia, the ad imagines the world today if Gandhi could have communicated like this.







Manyavar

Manyavar's 2015 ad for Independence Day shows how much we underestimate patriotism in children. A heart-warming spot by Shreyansh Innovation shows how a little boy is excited about dressing up in "vesh bhusha" for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Rather than being dependent on his busy dad to dress him up, the tot takes inspiration from Gandhiji to be self-reliant. He not only dresses himself up but also picks out the right outfit for his father.







BYJU'S -- Bapu Ki Aawaz

In 2021, ed-tech company rung in 152nd Gandhi Jayanti with veteran actor Manoj Kumar playing sutradhar to celebrate the Mahatma. It applauds real-life heroes like Padma Shri Jamuna Tudu, Dr Sapan Patralekh, Dr Ganesh Rakh and Kameshwar Waghmare whose selfless services are reminiscent of Bapu's own. BYJU's in-house creative strategy team conceptualised it.







Apple -- Think Different

This 1997 ad by Apple narrated by Steve Jobs salutes the "crazy ones" who dared to think differently. The ad features snippets of visionaries who changed the world with their courage. Gandhi shares the spot with other time-honoured "rebels" who had no "respect for the status quo." These include Pablo Picasso, Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King. This iconic ad was created TBWA\Chiat\Day.





