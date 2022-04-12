From Parryware’s ‘You Rooms’ to Spotify’s quirky films: Best ads of fortnight

Take a look at exchange4media’s collection of the best ads released between March 26 and April 8

From humorous ads to heartfelt storytelling, the Indian adland was filled with exceptional work this fortnight. The past two weeks saw a number of path-breaking ads coming on the screens and starting conversations. Here’s exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads released between March 26 and April 08, 2022.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Hirect ‘Main Bhi Ban Gaya, Tu Bhi Bada Ban Jayega’

A part of #BeyondHiring series of the brand, Hirect’s latest campaign showcases the never giving up spirit of a candidate who struggles after college to get a job placement to work his way up in life by overcoming all the tough circumstances, and external distractions through dedication, and perseverance. Though a little long, the film keeps you hooked till the end with powerful narration and relatable storytelling.

Jaquar Lighting ‘Introducing Jaquar Bath + Lights’

Probably the most talked-about campaign of this fortnight, Jaquar Lighting’s latest ads have impressed the creative world with its unique approach. The ads have associated the prime offering of Jaquar with a lesser-known range of products, a double bonanza. The ads have been created by Enormous Brands.

Parryware ‘You Rooms’

Parryware, in its recent campaign, is positioning bathrooms as a place where one can truly be themselves. Conceptualised by Dentsu Impact, the film has its strength in its writing that draws straight from many personal experiences that the users can connect to.

Škoda Slavia ‘It’s All That Matters’

Conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide, Škoda Auto’s recent ad for their Slavia model is a beautiful story of a man who keeps dreaming about the perfect car since childhood until he discovers the brand. The story is well-written and directed and strikes an immediate emotional connection.

Spotify making everyday annoying situation fun

Another campaign that brings alive some real-life situations with a quirky twist, Spotify’s latest mult-lingual ads are amazing. The campaign shows how people can zone out of daily-life noise, be it in the traffic or on forced shopping sprees, with the help of Spotify music. The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)