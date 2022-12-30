Best ads of 2022: Campaigns that raised the creative barometer
We look back at campaigns that were appreciated on various fronts this year
Brands and ad guys have been constantly raising the bar of creativity and innovation. So, as the year comes to an end, we look back at endorsements that made us pause and think. There were others that wowed us or left us in splits. There were some that took the industry by surprise too.
Today we do a recap of ad campaigns that stood out in 2022.
When we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad - Ariel
Conceptualized by BBDO, this is the fifth film in the #ShareTheLoad series that shows how men create a bias unconsciously with a forthright narrative. The film shows a married couple visiting their two male neighbours who are helping each other with daily chores. The woman makes a note, and the husband goes back to the days when he was living with his college roommates. This makes the women retrospect that she is not being seen as equal. She brings it up with her husband who realizes his folly and takes the initiative to help his wife with household chores.
The video got a lot of appreciation on social media with many even writing blog posts about it on LinkedIn. It had over 73 million views on YouTube and was included in lectures at ad or filmmaking schools this year.
According to experts, the storyline portrayed in the TVC is something that has been talked about for a very long time, but a brand like Ariel taking a stance makes it an issue that needs to be resolved. The ad has been a part of many discussions and was used as a case study for the impact of advertising on consumers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA64FF7MR58&ab_channel=ArielIndia
5 Stars Everywhere - Cadbury 5Star
While many brands invested heavily during the festive season on their ad campaigns, Cadbury 5Star spent nothing! It was a quirky take on ‘doing nothing’. The tagline for the campaign was ‘When you #DoNothing and the entire world does your work for you’. The idea was every time an app asks for a rating, the five blank stars that appear on the screen would resemble the new 5Star logo. So, the brand was now visible across apps without ‘spending anything’.
The ad received over 37 million views in 3 weeks.
According to an expert, 5Star took the liberty to not follow purpose-driven advertising, and that's why it stands out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErpPVNvD330&ab_channel=Cadbury5StarIndia
Dove’s The Beauty Report Card: #StopTheBeautyTest
The ad film talks about how beauty-based judgments are ingrained in the minds of young girls because of the “advises” they get from society at various stages of their lives. Through the film, the brand has asked consumers to stand against these judgments and accept inner beauty. “Her face and body are not your mark sheet. The biggest test Indian girls face in their school years is the beauty test,” the ad said.
The video has received several positive comments with many sharing their own experiences of facing similar issues in their formative years. It has received over 46 million views and even evoked a revolution in social media with many saying #stopthebeautytest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv_1W3ss408&ab_channel=DoveIndia
Sabhyata’s Diwali Campaign: #RedifingCelebration
Sabhyata, an Indian ethnic wear brand, evoked varied opinions on the internet with a storyline revolving around a young woman seeking a job while being pregnant for the first time.
The ad shows a young woman waiting to get interviewed for a job when she is approached by an older woman played by Sheeba Chaddha who strikes up a friendly conversation with her and gives her a pep talk about the seemingly impending interview. Chaddha's character is able to gauge that the young woman is pregnant and offers some advice as to how to handle the interview.
The ad was discussed on various social media forums and received mixed responses from the audiences. It received less than a million views too. Many people wrote elaborate posts on the same. While many said that the ad should’ve not encouraged hiding such important things as - pregnancy, others loved the fact that the brand made the most out of story-telling.
A LinkedIn user wrote: “Some stories are best told at a leisurely pace. They un-spool, layer by layer and stay with you. This is one of them. Sabhyata's ad film. One wish: i wish the characters agreed upon 'not hiding' and telling the truth as is.”
According to an expert, the story was great but the brand should have been more careful about how they integrated themselves into the film. He said, “There is a graceful way to insert your brand in the storyline, but if you have chosen purpose as your storyline, stick to it rather than shoving the brand mindlessly.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNhUpRK9gQA&ab_channel=Sabhyata
Cadbury Celebrations - #ShopsForShopless
Mondelez’s Cadbury Celebration’s #ShopforShopless took the brand’s idea of helping others a notch ahead during the Diwali festival. This was Cadbury Celebrations’ third instalment in the ‘helping others’ festival campaign. The campaign shows a man searching for a hawker and gifting him a box of Cadbury Celebrations while enabling him to a virtual shop of his own. The campaign received over 35 million views with numerous comments appreciating the ad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI8V1T0iJuo&ab_channel=CadburyCelebrations
Bournvita presents Forced Packs - Cadbury Bournvita
Cadbury Bournvita rolled out its ‘Forced Pack’ campaign for Children’s Day with an aim to sensitise parents against forcing kids into pre-set career moulds. To make a point, the brand showcased its product in containers meant for other items – ketchup bottle, tissue holder, disinfectant, etc. – instead of the usual Bournvita jar. Conceptualized by Ogilvy Mumbai, the campaign received mixed responses from the audiences. While some loved the idea others frowned upon it.
While Bournvita previously endorsed competitive spirit in its ‘Tayyari Jeet ki’ campaign, the brand has realigned its tone in the last three years to be more mindful of children’s mental health. With this campaign, the brand took the courage of changing its container to deliver a strong message to the parents. The ad was viewed by more than 7 million people on YouTube and invited numerous debates on various social media platforms.
This ad, which is a 2-minute documentary, also received mixed reactions on the internet. While many people loved the idea and applauded the creators as well as the brand to talk about this issue, many called the idea a ‘forced’ one. Brand expert Karthik Srinivasan wrote on LinkedIn, “Ogilvy and Bournvita get the campaign name very right - "forced" packs, for an adequately "forced" idea. This one screams 'awards' right off the hook. It's a surprise Cadbury flagged this off.”
Coca-Cola’s ‘Follow The Bottle’
The ad shows how people are preferring to celebrate festivals virtually due to work commitments. The brand brings out the element of joy and togetherness via this film and makes people leave social media to enjoy the celebrations physically.
While the ad was appreciated for the idea and the message, the background score, and the song was appreciated more with many asking for the full version of the song. The film has received 17 million views on YouTube.
Talking on the same, an expert said Coca Cola has always been a brand to celebrate togetherness, and with this film they have tried to do that yet again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFPKos3BLD4&ab_channel=Coca-Cola
‘Buri Neeyat Wale Tera Call Laal’ - Truecaller
As the proverb goes in India, "Buri nazar waale, tera muh kaala", which can be loosely translated to "Those who have bad intentions, may your face be blackened," Truecaller hinged its ad campaign on this popular saying, swapping the kaala (black) for laal (red) since the app notifies users of spam calls by marking them red.
The campaign is a piece of art from a cinematic lens and the idea was executed well showcasing the culprit ‘colored red’. The ad film garnered more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. Although viewers appreciated the idea of the brand many people questioned why a male played the antagonist in the film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7949Q9PM528&ab_channel=Truecaller
Iss Diwali, Thodi Si Jagah Bana Lo - HP India
The campaign film, conceptualized by Simple Creative, was laced with expressions of compassion and generosity and spoke of the need to support traditional artisans and local businesses. The campaign had social media users write heart-touching posts and share the film. The film has received over 3.1 million views on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzAaczmX-Q0&ab_channel=HPIndia
The Interview - Tanishq
In this campaign, the brand took the initiative to talk about women who resumed work after maternity leave. The film shows how a woman is ready to get back to work and how a gap in the CV can affect her career in the future but instead of judging the gap, the company wants to offer her a bigger position than the one she applied for.
The ad had many mothers come forward and talk about their experiences of joining back to work. This is a raging issue faced by women while coming back to work after maternal leave/sabbaticals. The film has received a viewership of 3.8 million views on YouTube.
Experts said that not many brands have spoken about this issue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7a58TPoilEU&ab_channel=TanishqJewellery
This Daughter’s Day, tell your sons it’s just a period - Stayfree
This ad speaks about how important it is to have such conversations in growing years. Although this ad didn’t garner many views, experts found it to be a wonderful way to start a conversation. The ad followed a storyline unlike other ads where you could see the characters running around. This ad focuses on making one realize how crucial the issue was.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw6Zch2ETPQ&ab_channel=StayfreeIndia
This New Year, Numeric urges people to #DisconnectToConnect
The new year film underlines the importance of living in the moment and connecting in the real world
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 1:19 PM | 1 min read
Numeric, a UPS manufacturer, has unveiled its new year film themed #DisconnectToConnect. The film reminds people to connect with one another in real life and spend less time on screens.
The 1.13-minute long video by Numeric emphasizes the importance of living in the moment with good energy. The film reminds people to switch off their gadgets and experience the little moments of joy in life, like immersing in the tranquility of sunset, pursuing passion with their regular jobs, and so much more. It's time to begin a new journey of hope, feel emotions and maintain a good and loveable bond with family and friends.
Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS says, "In today's time, everyone is busy scrolling over their smart devices and rarely finds time to enjoy their life in its true essence. It's time for all of us to remind ourselves of living in the moment and feeling a positive ignition. This new year, we must disconnect from the digital world whenever possible, in order to have real-life conversations, spend time with family, play sports, go hiking, and just embrace the world around us.”
He further said, “Time is priceless, and living in the moment means taking time off from social media or smart devices to be there, do that and live the moment."
‘2022 for most agencies’
In a post on social media, Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner/Chief Creative Officer at BangInTheMiddle, sums up what a new year means for the advertising world
By Prathap Suthan | Dec 27, 2022 11:09 AM | 3 min read
Long weekend over. 3rd of Jan dawned. The first working day of the new year. Like a sprig of light. Illusion of warmth. Steaming mouths. Dank alcohol vapour. Big smiles invade office. Genuine wishes. Warm shake hands. Puddles of conversation. Minds alert. Like a fire station. Client call jangles the air. As usual. Faraway fingers type out orders. Factory gets cranked. Templates get packed. With brand guk. They are dispatched. Quickly. The earnest sauce of sincerity.
Retaliation is immediate. Brand diva doesn’t like your copy. Hammer away smith. Bash out a few more. In lines or blocks. With colour or without. Designer moans. Art director groans. Curses follow. They trot off to infest fleas upon some grandfather’s dog. Back on the floor, keyboards clickety clack. Fonts get pulled out by their serifs. Squealing. Jammed into little spaces. Multiple options. Servicing loads content into their emails. Or whatsapps. The sun is still cold outside. Foggy. Many cigarettes get cauterised.
Lunch is fast approaching. So is that 2 pm meeting. When client stomachs are full. The rest unfed and angry. Zoom gets pressed into service. Black rectangles. One way chatter. Some bark. Some whine. The CDs at the client side are on overdrive. We hate the blue. Is this a headline? Why isn’t someone thinking? Why are we paying you? This is drivel. Of course. There was no brief. There never was. The CMO is pissed. His brand elves have crammed, much like this paragraph, 347 benefits into a tiny ad. Or a post. Or a 6 sec film. Or a gif. Or gosh, even a sticker. All he wanted was something only he knows.
There is murmur. Pushback. There are protests. Till the brand queen offers the dove of peace. Can we move this to that and bring that instead of this and put a blue line under the red line so people in Nagpur will notice. Aha. Genius. Nodding heads. Daisies in a meadow. Finally, a direction. Easy goal. Can we have this EOD? It’s only 5. Click. Crushed souls. Get back to work. The agency head finds his voice. Tearing nonexistent hair. We continue to work without briefs. Ouch. We shouldn’t. We shouldn’t. A chorus of echoes. Swiggy arrives with food. Er, late lunch now. Or early dinner. Pop.
One new email from the client. Where is the script on ice cream pictures? Gasp. That copywriter is missing in action. He went to get his pooch brushed. Now we got to lie. It will be sent by EOD again. No one is free. One bright intern gets an idea. Let’s get the nearby cab drivers to take finger vanilla stained thumbs up selfies. Thumbies. We shoot five reels. Client sees them at 6:08 pm. Call comes pronto. Idea is good. But won’t work. Thumbies is a Tam word for brothers. Or a Mal word for dragonflies. Not pan Indian. Do it again Sam. Want it tonight. Argh! So goes the first day. Into the night. Only to be repeated the next day. And the next. Till year end. Welcome to advertising. Or whatever soufflé it is now. Circular but.
Cadbury Dairy Milk puts together the happiest moments of 2022
The #HeartTheHappiness campaign has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 9:24 AM | 2 min read
Cadbury Dairy Milk has unveiled one-of-its-kind algorithms that mines videos with happy hashtags to filter and create a bank of the ones with low views and like counts automatically as a part of its #HeartTheHappiness campaign. Through this effort, the brand has leveraged its Instagram guide section, allowing consumers to acknowledge the happiest moments of 2022 and end the year on a meetha note.
As a stepping stone towards activating the new dimension of the generosity campaign - ‘Kissi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’, the brand has partnered with DeltaX to up the ante on story-doing.
Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India: “Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has created and celebrated indefinite moments of kindness through an array of purposeful storytelling. This includes some well celebrated efforts of acknowledging the unacknowledged during the cricket season and adding ‘meethas’ to everyday relationships by melting power distances. Adding yet another dimension to the existing generosity narrative, with #HeartTheHappiness we aim to look beyond what’s popular and what the platform’s AI wants to show you, and guide people to channel their inner acchai and partake in others’ not-so-popular happy moments.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “We believe that digital has the power to create new experiences that bring us closer together in the most real and heartfelt ways. With our latest initiative #HeartTheHappiness, we engineered a transformative social experience that beats the algorithms and puts the power of discovery back in people's hands. What's beautiful about this idea is that it leverages technology to enable every Indian to be a part of real and heartfelt moments of others happiness, which otherwise remain hidden. These are India’s happiest reels - moments of happiness that never made it to mainstream media or news.”
Apart from the digital film, the campaign will be amplified through print media and influencer engagement to amplify the year-end celebration.
Grapes bags integrated creative mandate for Statiq
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Delhi office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 12:45 PM | 2 min read
Grapes has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Statiq. The brand is an EV charging network provider in India, and is working towards revolutionizing the EV charging experience in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the Delhi office.
According to the mandate, the agency will be handling the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms.
Speaking on the collaboration, Akshit Bansal the CEO & Co-founder of Statiq, said, “As we work diligently towards making sustainable transportation a reality with our network of affordable, accessible and reliable EV charging stations. As we establish this ecosystem in India, it is equally important that the masses are aware and updated about the work done by the brand. Therefore, we have onboarded Grapes to increase our visibility amongst the audience and make our presence felt in the market. The agency coming with the expertise to amplify presence across varied mediums will help us in effectively reaching out to our target audience. At the same time, the proficiency of the agency to strategically streamline the creative ideas will help us in conveying our message efficiently.”
Elaborating on the same, Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder of Grapes, said, “India's electric vehicle (EV) charging market is growing at a significant rate and is bringing exciting times for the Indian market. Today petrol pumps are a necessity but the rate at which EVs are making inroads into the market, the industry portrays immense potential to thrive in the years to come. Owing to this, EV charging stations outside homes, malls, and offices will become a part of daily lifestyle. Owning an EV car well supported with an integrated EV ecosystem will be a huge selling point for real estate in the next five years and at the same time will create demand amongst consumers. Through our association with Statiq, we strive to add value to the brand in its resolve to render a resilient EV ecosystem. We are determined to amplify its presence across the platforms and create better opportunities for engaging with the audience.”
Bail Kolhu kicks off humorous social media campaign
The campaign talks of an attempt to address gender roles
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:29 AM | 3 min read
Bail Kolhu, the flagship brand of BL Agro, has launched a new social media campaign, an extension of the #RasodeMeinMardHai initiative which forges ahead of awareness and conversation, creating real change around men working in the kitchen. The concept “ab kitchen mein badh rahi hai mardo ki bhaagedaari” has been illustrated through 5 digital films.
Bail Kolhu launched RasodeMeinMardHai TVCs in March 2022, starring actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The campaign redefined the pressing concern that women are the only "cooks" of the house with three commercials. The TVCs depicting men cooking with aprons on sparked a revolution. Conversations about the need for men to shoulder kitchen responsibilities began to rage on social media.
“The way kitchen duties and roles are perceived were metamorphosed with the introduction of the Rasode Mein Mard Hai campaign. We knew it had caused a paradigm shift in the subconscious of people of all ages and genders. Men were finally noticing the oft-ignored normative issue and inching their way into the kitchen. Women were applauding both the initiative to redefine how most Indian households regarded cooking and men trying to adapt themselves,” explains Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro. “But that was half the battle won. We had to do more.”
Talking about the initial brief by the brand to the agency and the message they wanted to convey, Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, at Leads BrandConnect, said: “The brand has achieved a cult position, people are very loyal to the product. Around a year back, we had a discussion with the brand where they said that they do not want to have a regular campaign instead they want the brand to be portrayed as a responsible brand. So this is how we thought of coming up with a social agenda where we can talk about the issue - why not men contribute in the kitchen?”
Building upon the legacy the TVCs created, the brand decided to press on and give #RasodeMeinMardHai a new avatar with the latest campaign comprising of 5 films. Each depicts a typical day in the life of a man – a day that includes casually talking about cooking. They portray different scenarios where the male characters discuss the best oil to cook a dish in between the usual work conversations. The campaign has an ingenuous humorous spin and organic product integration.
"It’s Rasode Mein Mard Hai 2.0 if you will," says Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director of Leads Brand Connect. "The first version of the campaign put our hearts in the right place and got our minds ready to accept that men cooking is not something out of the realm of imagination. And it was welcomed with open arms by all. It became evident that we needed to advocate for and work towards more change. So, we launched an extension of the campaign. This time we’re normalising the fact that men too can discuss food, cooking, and kitchen chores during their day as comfortably and regularly as women do."
(Inputs from Tanzila Shaikh)
GroupM's Rajesh Kannan passes away
Kannan was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Rajesh Kannan, Investment Director Buying at GroupM, has passed away.
He was associated with GroupM for nearly 15 years.
Kannan was a media and advertising veteran and was associated with Havas Media and Wavemaker too. He was skilled in the fields of advertising, brand management, media buying, planning and implementation.
Industry colleagues remembered him as being "one who was super spirited and full of life".
Delfrez does the #chickendance with Kerala Blasters
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods, has rolled out a fun #chickendance ISL campaign.
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year. The collaboration with KBFC, a popular Indian professional football team from Kochi, for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience. The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style.
Krishna Prasad VP, Process Food Division, Suguna Foods said, "The #chickendance fever is catching the eyes among our customers and we are excited to have rolled out this campaign. Whether you remain at home or watch the game live, the ISL fervor is apparent, and what better way to get everyone excited than to bring some delectable ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat snacks to the party! The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves. We are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our Delfrez products while rooting for their favorite teams."
The advertisement is live on all digital platforms
