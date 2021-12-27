From HP Omen’s Gamerkind to Cadbury Diwali ad with SRK: Top 5 innovative ads of 2021

Here's a look at exchange4media's pick of creative ads this year that stood out from the pack

Well, here we are at the end of 2021! That means it’s time for wrapping up 12 months of advertising and marketing into a snappy package with the 'Top Innovative Ads List'. There were several amazing ads this year, but these were the handful that grabbed e4m’s attention and stood out from the rest.

HP Omen’s Gamerkind | Jungle

Tech brand HP’s ‘Gamerkind, Humankind needs you’ campaign highlighting the OMEN portfolio, emphasizes the life skills that gaming provides while also challenging cultural stereotypes. The campaign, which has got 29 million views on Youtube alone since it was launched in October, is focused on a futuristic center where gamers are shown developing skills through gaming. The Director of the center is played by actor Boman Irani.

Over two dozen professionals including roto artist, matchmove artist, matte paint artist, compositor, 3D artist, VFX artist, holograph artist completed the project in 45 days working remotely for this ad that was created by Jungle.

Cadbury Cooki-eclipse| Ogilvy

The English news app Inshorts recently launched an innovative ad on the app that was a part of Cadbury’s Cookie-Clipse campaign for their chocolate-filled cookie- Chocobakes. The app commemorated the recent solar eclipse day on December 4 that couldn't be observed in India. With 4th December being World Cookie Day, Cadbury’s campaign asked consumers to witness this celestial show through Snapchat's AR filter.

Snapchat’s AR filter on smartphones, when pointed towards the sun, hides it with a cookie to give them an eclipse-like experience in the sky. The campaign has been viewed more than one million times on YouTube since its launch 20 days ago.

Netflix’s Money Heist collectibles | Wavemaker

Hindustan Times collaborated with Netflix and Wavemaker to create a newspaper-ad as-a-collectible innovation in November. As a result, fans of ‘Money Heist’, residing in Mumbai and Delhi, got a surprise as they found their favorite characters from the show delivered as collectibles with their morning news. The cut-outs of the ‘Money Heist’ characters could be pulled out from the newspaper, from the December 4 edition, and could be used as stickers by the fans of the show. This unique idea brought the characters to people's homes.

BGMI’s Responsible Gaming | DDB Mudra

When makers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India, a mobile game, decided to launch their BGMI game this November, they first released an ad campaign seeking to create a culture of responsible gaming.

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, this is a first-of-its-kind campaign from a major video game developer that addresses the issue of addictive and obsessive gaming. The ad showcases the additional features incorporated in the gaming interface such as OTP authentication by parents, time limits and spends limits for players below the age of 18.

Cadbury Diwali Ad with SRK | Wavemaker

The pandemic had a crippling effect on the Indian economy. While the big brands got back on track with their large marketing budgets, the neighborhood stores did not have the same resources. The 2.18-minute hyper-local personalized campaign features Shah Rukh Khan, who is seen promoting a local cloth merchant, shoe shop, electronic store and the nearby kirana shop. The ad showcased 1000+ stores across 34mn consumers in just two weeks.

Wavemaker crafted the innovative ad on the back of evoking generosity among consumers so that they support the local shopkeepers to help revive their businesses. The ad went viral across social media platforms and got more than 5 lakh views on youtube alone.

