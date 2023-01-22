Freshey takes a cheerful route to introduce its paneer
The campaign will run across TV channels and digital platforms
Freshey's, the ready-to-cook brand from the house of WayCool, has unveiled a new TVC ‘Soft and Strong’ with the core communication "Soft Amma’kum Strong Chutti’kum-kaana paneer (Paneer for every strong kid and their Supermom)". The TVC acts in parallel to the brand's endeavor to shine the spotlight on the fun element in paneer.
The new Freshey’s TVC builds on the thought - Moms make it Fun with Freshey’s. The TVC envisions the chaos mothers go through in dealing with their active kids every day, the verbal tussle between them, and how moms transform the whole situation into an enjoyable affair by cooking up a delicious paneer dish.
Commenting on the campaign, BP Ravindran, Chief Business Officer, WayCool said, "We are delighted to roll out this campaign celebrating the daily banter and relationship between the mother and the child while showcasing Freshey's Paneer as a delicious accompaniment or treat. The film will be very relatable to children and young mothers while communicating the product’s attributes - convenient, fresh and fun. We are certain that this campaign will accelerate our journey to become the preferred choice of Paneer and will nudge consumers to include protein (Paneer) in their regular meal regimes, more often.”
The campaign will run across television channels, digital platforms like YouTube and OTTs like SunNxt and Hotstar.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sonu Sood gives a glimpse into 'the house of tomorrow' in APAR Anushakti ad
The commercial has been conceptualised by Rediffusion
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
APAR Industries Limited recently launched its second TVC with brand Ambassador Sonu Sood, featuring APAR Anushakti, the only wires in the Indian market, powered by electron beam technology.
With a dazzling depiction of the year 2070, The ad envisages the future where we take jet packs to work, plan travel through 3D interactive holographic computers and have robotic pets teach our children lessons.
Sood traverses through the future life of Indians, where households have upgraded and adopted all the latest technologies.
He concludes by revealing, in 50 years’ time a great deal will change, but what won’t change in a house are the APAR Anushakti wires and cables, that offer 50 years of life, powering the future.
Electricity consumption in Indian homes has tripled since 2000. As the number of gadgets, appliances and household energy requirements increase day-by-day, APAR Industries, through the ad campaign, is raising awareness across the country; for the installation of electrical wires that sustain an increasing electricity load for not 10-20 years but for the next 50 years. If existing wires cannot handle these growing energy demands, short-circuits will occur, endangering our beloved homes and families.
The Ad is live on TV in Kerela, and on digital platforms Pan India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioMart launches #OnPublicDemand campaign for Republic Day sale
The ad films have been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 22, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Reliance Retail’s JioMart brings in its first sale of the year for the Republic Day festivities with #OnPublicDemand campaign.
As part of Grand Republic Day sale, JioMart has launched two TVCs under the #OnPublicDemand campaign.
Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad films play on the term ‘On Public Demand’. In our country, there’s always a debate around what the public wants. Through a parody, the TVCs connote that the one thing that remains constant for Indian public is the demand for savings and great deals. Thereby, featuring the offers available across categories on JioMart.
The first TVCs opens to a concert where a rock star says he is ending his set with a song on ‘public demand’ but is soon interrupted and enlightened by a fan that it’s not a song that the public demands in life but instead some great deals and savings on shopping. The second TVC shows an activist student leader appealing and stirring the students to go against the institution and continue with the morcha as it is the public’s demand, just then a fellow student corrects him that it’s not the morcha that the public desires but some deals and savings like what’s on offer on JioMart.
Apart from the two TVCs, JioMart has planned for an intensive 360-degree marketing campaign including all major mediums like TV, print, digital, social media, and impact properties. The Grand Republic Sale brings the best of the offers and discounts of up to 80% off across categories and some lucrative bank tie-ups.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shares happiness hack with #HugHerMore campaign
A survey conducted by the company found participants hug their mothers 50% less compared to when they were children
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 22, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
In today's fast-paced world, stress levels rise for a variety of reasons. Often, we resort to watching content online, gaming and spending time on social media to de-stress and relax. On the contrary, spending time and physical closeness with our parents is decreasing as work and other social obligations take precedence. However, a recent social experiment conducted by ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shows that ‘hugging mom’ was the most powerful stress reliever for the protagonist, giving him a boost of happiness.
To propagate this message, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic this new year launched a nationwide campaign #HugHerMore, with an objective to encourage everyone to hug their moms more frequently.
Sunfeast Mom’s Magic conducted a survey with 321 participants across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai in collaboration with Crownit to ascertain how hugging one’s mother, has changed over the years.
Key highlights of the survey among the participants:
- The frequency of hugging their mom when they were a kid vs now reduced by 31% for the Gen Zs and by 33% for the millennials. Students hug their mothers more than working professionals.
- Listening to music is the most common form of de-stresser, followed by watching content on over-the-top (OTT), hugging mothers ranked third.
- Hugging one's child stands at 6 times per week, frequency of hugging spouse is approximately 5 times per week whereas hugging mothers is about 3 times a week.
- When the participants of the survey were asked how they felt upon hugging their mothers - more than 60% said that they felt a sense of comfort, mood upliftment and happiness.
The survey saw participation from age groups of 13 to 35, both males and females. The survey was further bifurcated into segments of students, working professionals, homemakers, and youngsters staying with and away from their parents.
Speaking about the survey and the social experiment campaign, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, "Hugging is an expression of love and is integral for bonding between a mother and her children. As we grow older and life catches up, physical closeness, with our moms significantly reduces. The gap just keeps increasing leading to loneliness for mothers as kids become more independent. As a purpose driven brand, we have been vocalising support and making everyday problems related to moms a conversation in the mainstream. The intent has always been to communicate that ‘Mothers are the warmest superpower’. This year, on behalf of the mothers we wanted to convey the message to all children that hugging mothers is healing and magical for both. Our campaign, #HugHerMore is aimed to encourage everyone to hug their moms more often. Infact, our social experiment shows that hugging his mom gave a boost of happiness to the participant. As the New Year progresses, we should take a pledge to hug our mothers more just as we did when we were children."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Q4 2022 in line with expectations: S4 Capital
The company said that is confident of delivering at least £120 million of Operational EBITDA for the full year 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 3:46 PM | 1 min read
S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), the tech-led, new age digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, today confirms that trading in the fourth quarter of 2022 was in line with expectations and therefore the Company anticipates delivering at least £120 million of Operational EBITDA for the full year 2022.
The Company significantly improved Operational EBITDA margin performance in the second half with like-for-like gross profit/net revenue growth also in line with the 25% guidance. As a result of improved liquidity, net debt is expected to be well towards the lower end of the guided range of £130-170 million.
The annual results for 2022 are expected to be announced by Thursday 30th March at the latest. The Company will provide a full outlook for 2023 in the annual results.
Sir Martin Sorrell, S4Capital Executive Chairman said: "We look forward to updating our shareowners on the progress of our results in March. Most market commentators are now projecting high single-digit growth for digital advertising and high teens percentage growth for digital transformation, which we believe we can continue to outpace, given our addressable markets including Technology services, and as we build further momentum with our clients. Their priorities for 2023 seem to be focussed on driving revenue growth through "lower funnel" performance and activation and reducing cost through digital marketing transformation."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Greenlam Industries shows what a seed of love can do
The Titus Upputuru Company has conceived a film for the brand promoting sustainability
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
Greenlam Industries has launched a new film on sustainability "The Gutli" to promote sustainability.
The Titus Upputuru Company's new film depicts how the company believes in creating beautiful spaces without causing harm to our planet, while also producing better products using processes that are sustainable and have a gentle impact on people and the environment.
The new film "Gutli" (Seed) depicts a young girl named "Suguna" who is full of questions. After gaining knowledge that our planet is losing trees, she begins to worry about her father, who is a carpenter and relies on trees for a living. Suguna then decides to plant trees to help not only her father but also the planet. At the end of the film, it showcases that, like the little girl, the company cares too, and hence "sources wood from sustainable forests."
Commenting on the launch of the brand campaign, Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries, said – “At Greenlam, we are constantly improving our product portfolio to offer the best surfacing solutions while being committed to people and the planet. We monitor our resources in real-time, which has helped us substantially reduce our waste production. We also conduct Greenlam plantation drives from time to time spreading the message of promoting a sustainable environment and protecting our mother earth. Through this brand film, we want to convey the message that Greenlam sources wood from sustainable forests, and till date, we have successfully been able to prevent the felling of a minimum of 8,000 trees through our paper waste recycling initiatives."
Commenting on the launch of the brand campaign, Upputuru said: “The film shows that we don’t need giant plans and purposes to help the environment today. Like the little girl, we just need a handful of faith and love. We can move the mountains and make this a happier, greener planet. It was a wonderful opportunity to write and direct ‘Gutli’ for Greenlam Industries.”
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
P&G Health unveils campaign to mark launch of Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA in India
A study by Kantar in association with P&G Health reveals that only 15% Indians on an average get good sleep at night
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 5:34 PM | 3 min read
Sleep is essential for a person's health and wellbeing, yet millions of people in India do not get enough sleep. The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey2 by Kantar in association with P&G Health reveals that only 15% Indians on an average get good sleep at night, with almost 60% Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. More than 40% sleep less than 7 hours on workdays, with a large part of the population unaware of the impact of sleeplessness on daily life. To address the issue P&G Health has launched Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA to help users fall asleep.
Speaking at the launch, Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director, P&G Health shared, “The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey has brought to light important statistics on how India sleeps, and more importantly the limited awareness on sleeplessness as a condition and ways it can be addressed. India is the 2nd Most Sleep deprived country with 6 out of 10 Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. Committed to addressing the unmet needs of our consumers, we are delighted to introduce the latest addition to the House of Vicks in India – the NEW Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA. Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA - a Melatonin sleep supplement from the World’s No.1 Sleep Aid Brand - is a non-addictive sleep supplement, suitable for Occasional Sleeplessness with no next day drowsiness. It also has Vitamin B6 that helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue, giving support to your night's rest to help you wake up refreshed. With 60% Indians willing to make lifestyle changes to get better sleep, we hope that our Indian consumers can start using ZzzQuil NATURA to unlock their best selves next day”.
Speaking at the ZzzQuil ‘Slumber Fest’, Celebrity guest & Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her tryst with sleep, “Being a new mom with a very busy career, I am now realising how much I took my sleep for granted. Especially for professionals like me, a struggle with quality sleep on a regular basis, leads to multiple issues including an irritable next day. I am glad that a product like Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA has been launched which makes life easier for people like me who are juggling multiple responsibilities. As I get back to my fitness regime Vicks ZzzQuil Natura will support me in regulating my sleep to unlock my best self. I am very pleased to be a part of this initiative to make India sleep better and call on people to try this non-addictive sleep gummy to aid your peaceful night’s rest.”
Dr. YongChiat Wong, Group Head & Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health said, “Melatonin is a natural body-produced substance. It is produced by our body every night to signal and relax our body to prepare for sleep. Melatonin production peaks during childhood but decreases as we age. After our 30’s, we may produce less than half the melatonin we did as a child. This may lead to the prevalence of sleeping issues as we age together with our lifestyle changes. Apart from age, other factors that may impact our body’s production of this important substance, includes device usage, shift work, alcohol intake, and usage of certain medications. Blended with melatonin and vitamin B6, Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA gummy is a nutraceutical intended to supplement your body’s natural production of melatonin to help you fall asleep fast with the added benefit to help fight tiredness and fatigue.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cannes Lions makes sustainability reporting a factor for entry process in 2023 awards
All participants will now be encouraged to outline their CO2 emissions on the entires they are submitting
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 5:04 PM | 5 min read
Cannes Lions has announced the introduction of non-compulsory sustainability reporting to the entry process for all Lions awards in 2023. Using AdNet Zero’s five-point Action Plan as a guide, all entrants will be encouraged to outline their C02 emissions on the piece of work being submitted. The data and information is being collated by the Festival to benchmark best-practice across the production and distribution of creative work globally, and will not inform the judging process.
As part of the Festival’s ongoing commitment to driving action on sustainability, all 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Lions entry fees have been donated to five Lion-winning charities. Each nonprofit, who are actively supporting the ambitions of the United Nations’ Global Goals across the world, has received an equal share of 226,860 euros.
Since 2015, Cannes Lions has donated nearly 2 million euros through the SDG Lions and Glass: The Lion for Change awards combined, to support vital projects worldwide.
Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said: “We believe it’s our collective responsibility to drive action on sustainability through creativity. That’s why we’re embedding sustainability across all of the Lions awards this year to inform best-practice and support the ambitions of Ad Net Zero. The SDG Lions’ winning charities show how creativity can drive action to meet the ambitions of the Global Goals and we’re delighted to support the ongoing work of these inspirational charities.”
The five charities who have each received a 45,372 euro donation from the 2022 SDG Lions entry fees are all fighting for vital causes, from birth control rights, to freedom of speech; food poverty to disability awareness. The charities are:
Everybody Eats is the New Zealand based charity behind ‘The Goodie Box’, created with DDB New Zealand Auckland, to encourage restaurant diners across the country to ‘pay’ for their leftovers. Helping to tackle food poverty and unnecessary waste, ‘The Goodie Box’ was awarded a Bronze SDG Lion in 2022.
Nick Loosely, Founder & GM of Everybody Eats, said: “Everybody Eats is hugely excited to be the recipient of much needed funds as part of winning at Cannes Lions. The money will be put towards setting up our third permanent, pay-as-you-feel community restaurant, in Glen Innes, Auckland. The site is on the border of New Zealand’s highest concentration of social housing and aims to provide 750, 3 course meals each week.”
Reporters Without Borders is the NGO behind ‘The Truth Wins’ developed alongside DDB Germany Berlin. Spotlighting the importance of press freedom, it utilised an innovative method of providing access to censored information by prominent journalists from Russia, Turkey and Brazil through Twitter, using lottery numbers as an access code. It also won a Bronze SDG Lion.
“Reporters without Borders is constantly working towards a world with more press freedom. Campaigns like the “The Truth Wins” help us to raise awareness of our cause, spread our work worldwide and gain supporters - ultimately enabling us to support journalists who are risking their lives every day. For journalists in Ukraine for instance, we could provide protective equipment, psychological assistance or even safety training,” explained Christian Mihr, Executive Director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Germany.
Change the Ref, Inc. advocates for gun control rights in America and the nonprofit collaborated with Leo Burnett Chicago to create the ‘The Lost Class’. A stunt that tricked gun ownership advocates into speaking at a memorial for gun crime victims, it brought mass attention to the issue of gun violence, and took home a Silver SDG Lion.
Manuel Oliver, Activist/ Co-founder, Change the Ref commented: “The SDG Lions’ donation will positively impact how we drive our actions and campaigns during 2023. Thanks to this kind of support, we will be able to reach more people and generate effective awareness about gun violence in America. In addition, we will travel the country with young activists to support communities impacted by the gun violence epidemic. So, in the name of our son Joaquin Oliver and the more than 45 thousand people that lose their lives yearly to gun violence in our society, thanks, and God bless your kindness.”
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) worked with adam&eveDDB London who developed the ‘#WETHE15’ campaign film. Promoting the WETHE15 disability inclusivity movement, the film aired during the Tokyo Paralympic Games, and won a Bronze SDG Lion.
Craig Spence, IPC Chief Brand and Communications Officer, commented: “The donation from Cannes Lions towards our ongoing work is gratefully received and will provide further support to the team as we look to use WeThe15 to advance the lives of the world’s 1.2 billion persons with disabilities. For the WeThe15 campaign to be recognised at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is testament to the hard work that was put into the launch by so many different stakeholders.”
Nonprofit GEPAE (Grupo Estratégico para la Pastilla Anticonceptiva de Emergencia) advocates for women’s birth control rights in Honduras, and partnered with Ogilvy Honduras to develop ‘Morning After Island’, winning a Bronze SDG Lion.
The SDG Lions award, launched in 2018 in partnership with the United Nations, aims to advance awareness of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals: a collective ambition to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all by 2030. This Lion celebrates creative work that actively supports the advancement of the Goals and utilises the power of the creative communications industry to support the goals’ ambitions.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube