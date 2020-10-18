Forevermark launches unique campaign for the Tribute Collection 

Forevermark, the diamond brand from The De Beers Group, has launched a new campaign for its Tribute™ Collection comprising 22 stackable rings that let women celebrate their timelessness, unique individuality, multifaceted nature, successes and achievements in their own distinct style. The campaign drives home the message that ‘Seasons Change. A Diamond is Forever’.

The campaign is created by global teams that include the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, G.A.S and Keko. Actor Shreya Chaudhary features in the campaign. She characterizes a modern, confident working woman who has fearlessly taken on change and adapted wonderfully to her new working environment. She is wearing the rings from the Tribute™ Collection but stacks one more ring on her finger just before getting into an official online video call with her team to celebrate this new milestone in her life. The film alludes to the changes that the current times have brought in everyone’s lives and how this timeless, professional Indian woman doesn't let anything come in her way to move ahead with the times. She prides her latest achievement by stacking a new Tribute ring on her finger.

“In times of uncertainty, consumers are looking for things that hold meaning and value with the sense of permanence. Diamonds present this inherent quality and with self-gifting gaining prominence, this campaign reaches out to women who see diamonds as tokens or mementos of relationships, personal achievements and lasting values. The Tribute™ Collection campaign celebrates each woman’s unique story. The stackable rings are symbols of every success or milestone she’s fearlessly covered. For us, this is a hardworking campaign where we are maximizing every penny that we are putting into the media to get the best possible ROI,” said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers – India.

The campaign has a 360-degree media focus that will include digital and conventional mediums. Digitally, the brand will focus on ad spots on OTT video platforms, social media, display, search and video platforms as well as influencer collaborations. The conventional media platforms include television, radio ads across major FM channels and print nationally. The campaign will further be supplemented by OOH ads in vantage points across all major cities pan India.