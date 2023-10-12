Follow no script, says Shubman Gill in TVS Ronin's latest campaign

Spinny has announced the launch of its latest ad campaign “It’s never just a car” featuring the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his car in the campaign that he fondly calls Sundae.

Celebrating the spirit of cricket and the enthusiastic fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India, Spinny aims to showcase car stories and the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars. Whether you’re buying or selling your car, it’s a special moment.

The campaign highlights the relationship Sachin has with his car, or as he likes to call it, his Sundae. He reminisces all the good times he had with this car, his happy place before he takes it out for one last drive. What follows is a journey into his memory box of long drives, scenic spots, how he maintains the car so tenderly and his favorite music. Sachin finally finds a suitable place for his precious companion at Spinny, as he trusts Spinny to find someone who cherishes Sundae as much as he does.

Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Sachin Tendulkar said, “My car has always held a special place in my heart. It's not just a mode of transportation; it's my happy place - It's where I find solace, peace, and joy. The 'It's Never Just a Car – Go Far' campaign beautifully captures this sentiment. Spinny has been a trusted partner in ensuring every car finds the right home when it's time to say goodbye or upgrade. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity.”

The Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said: “For us at Spinny, It's Never Just a Car is all about car stories that celebrate the connection between people and their cars.

This film with Sachin Tendulkar is a true expression of how our cars are more than just machines; they are trusted companions that take us on memorable journeys, a huge part of our lives. With this campaign, we aim to evoke those emotions and emphasize the fact that at Spinny, we understand that it’s never just a car and hence, we would always go far to make your car buying or selling journey special. Our commitment is to ensure that this cherished companion finds the right home when it's time for a new chapter. This campaign celebrates that connection and highlights the trust that our customers place in Spinny to make this transition seamless,” he added.