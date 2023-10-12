Follow no script, says Shubman Gill in TVS Ronin's latest campaign
The film has been released across platforms
TVS has come up with a cricket World Cup campaign #MoveLikeARonin. The campaign is for TVS RONIN, a motorcycle. For the campaign, # the key brand asset is a film starring Shubman Gill. It encourages riders to make their own moves and follow no script.
“This ideology is brought to life with an experiential on-ground activation, Test-Ride Cricket, which is a first-of-its-kind cricketing experience where you can get scored on your riding moves and have a chance to take home the World Cup Edition TVS Ronin,” read a press release.
Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS RONIN’s journey began from a blank canvas. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With our latest campaign, we’re cementing that very ideology by collaborating with Shubman Gill, a promising young icon himself. The idea is to inspire riders everywhere to go where their heart takes them and follow no script.”
Govind Pandey, CEO TBWA India, the agency that conceptualized the campaign, said, “TVS RONIN is building a community of the new-age riders in this world. Which is why, when we say ‘Move Like a Ronin’ we want to inspire people to follow their calling , and make the moves that are #Unscripted just like the TVS RONIN.”
The film has been released across platforms, with a strong on-ground test-ride activation, and the promise of a special World Cup edition TVS RONIN.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Spinny launches World Cup 2023 campaign with Sachin Tendulkar
In the campaign, Spinny aims to showcase the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
Spinny has announced the launch of its latest ad campaign “It’s never just a car” featuring the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his car in the campaign that he fondly calls Sundae.
Celebrating the spirit of cricket and the enthusiastic fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India, Spinny aims to showcase car stories and the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars. Whether you’re buying or selling your car, it’s a special moment.
The campaign highlights the relationship Sachin has with his car, or as he likes to call it, his Sundae. He reminisces all the good times he had with this car, his happy place before he takes it out for one last drive. What follows is a journey into his memory box of long drives, scenic spots, how he maintains the car so tenderly and his favorite music. Sachin finally finds a suitable place for his precious companion at Spinny, as he trusts Spinny to find someone who cherishes Sundae as much as he does.
Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Sachin Tendulkar said, “My car has always held a special place in my heart. It's not just a mode of transportation; it's my happy place - It's where I find solace, peace, and joy. The 'It's Never Just a Car – Go Far' campaign beautifully captures this sentiment. Spinny has been a trusted partner in ensuring every car finds the right home when it's time to say goodbye or upgrade. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity.”
The Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said: “For us at Spinny, It's Never Just a Car is all about car stories that celebrate the connection between people and their cars.
This film with Sachin Tendulkar is a true expression of how our cars are more than just machines; they are trusted companions that take us on memorable journeys, a huge part of our lives. With this campaign, we aim to evoke those emotions and emphasize the fact that at Spinny, we understand that it’s never just a car and hence, we would always go far to make your car buying or selling journey special. Our commitment is to ensure that this cherished companion finds the right home when it's time for a new chapter. This campaign celebrates that connection and highlights the trust that our customers place in Spinny to make this transition seamless,” he added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Asian Paints celebrates Durga Pujo’s hidden heroes
The campaign conceived by Ogilvy pays tribute to the people who’ve been part of Sharad Shamman's creative legacy
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 11:55 AM | 3 min read
Over the years, while styles, trends, and attitudes have changed in West Bengal, one thing has remained constant—the spirit of celebration. Through these decades, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has been an integral part of Durga Pujo celebrations and proudly maintains its status of being Kolkata's most esteemed Pujo Awards since 1985. It has not only led the transformation of pandals from simple setups to vibrant centers of art, culture, and creativity but has also gone behind the scenes to recognize and celebrate the individuals who contribute to making Durga Puja memorable for all.
As a tribute to the dedicated people and pandals that have been part of Sharad Shamman for nearly four decades, Asian Paints has released a heartfelt TVC.
Created by Ogilvy, the TVC takes viewers through the lesser-explored alleys of festive Kolkata. It sheds light on the labours of love that ultimately culminate in the grandeur and captivating experiences of Durga Pujo. Unlike the well-known pageantry of Pujo, the TVC focuses on the preparations that build up to it which is where the true essence of the festival resides – in the anticipation and fervour of Agomoni. The ad film offers glimpses of small, heartfelt moments – neighbourhood uncles guiding pandal builders to their designated spots, young girls lending a hand with decorations, and a differently-abled woman using her feet to paint alpona on the ground. It also showcases a group of artistic boys and girls painting a mural of Durga on a wall. Each frame is filled with warmth and camaraderie, highlighting themes of inclusion and acceptance.
Speaking about the film, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, shared, "Asian Paints Sharad Shamman stands tall almost four decades on due to efforts of countless artists, sculptors, devoted committee members & communities or paras at large who work diligently to make their ‘para-pujos’ special and grand. We at Asian Paints are happy to have infused thematic excellence into Kolkata Pujos & championed the cause over years. The love that we have got from the people of Kolkata is special as they fondly refer to Asian Paints Sharad Shamman as the ‘Oscars of Pujo’. Last year, this festival received global recognition when UNESCO honoured it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a milestone made possible by these heroes & paras collectively, who have worked relentlessly over decades to make their Pujos . They truly embody the heart and soul of Pujo festivities. In our 39th year of Sharad Shamman, we celebrate and pay tribute to these exceptional individuals through our heart-warming film."
“Durga Pujo is the only time of the year when the art of love and the love of art become one and the same. The days leading up to the big festival transforms into a celebratory workshop of laughter, inclusivity and creativity. Boundaries dissolve and differences get resolved when Pujo comes knocking on the door. That’s what we have tried to show and celebrate through this film. It is an homage to the festivity of creativity.”, said Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Protection ka all-Rounder: Hardik Pandya features in film for Onsitego
The commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 6:34 PM | 2 min read
Onsitego, a device care company, has announced a new campaign “Protection Ka All-Rounder” – featuring All-Rounder & Vice-Captain of India's white-ball Cricket Team, Hardik Pandya
With the festive season being around the corner, Onsitego has launched its new brand campaign featuring Hardik Pandya and positioning itself as “Protection ka All-Rounder."
While the company covers all devices, the commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones. Hardik then reassures the consumers by saying, “Phone hai toh Bigdega, aur Bigdega toh Banega.” The spot highlights Onsitego’s role in the life of consumers wherein devices are very likely to face some issues during usage and Onsitego will always be there to help.
Kunal Mahipal, founder & CEO of Onsitego, said, “Powered by easy EMI options, people today buy a Rs. 5000 per month phone vs. a Rs. 80,000 phone paid in one go. In case it gets damaged, the cost of repair can go up to 70-80% of the device price & needs to be paid upfront. Our affordably-priced plans safeguard consumers from such unfortunate expenses. However, in India, only a small fraction of consumers buy protection plans. Our new brand campaign aims to increase consumer awareness about protection plans and underlines the role Onsitego plays.”
“Onsitego is not only enhancing the after-sales service experience of the consumers, but it is also redefining the entire device care industry. I think everyone out there should know about this and ensure their devices stay protected,” added Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.
The commercial will be aired on digital media & popular social media sites. The spot will also be aired inside all the leading electronic stores across the country that have partnered with Onsitego.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey star in Tasva’s ad for wedding collection
The film tries to break the age-old adage of men staying aloof from wedding planning
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 3:18 PM | 2 min read
With Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Pandey as the brand ambassadors, Tasva has unveiled its Autumn Winter 2023 collection.
“The TV commercial, featuring the brand ambassadors, depicts the playful demeanour that marks wedding festivities today. It breaks the age-old adage of men staying aloof from wedding planning. Instead, it invites grooms to take charge of the most important day of their lives and make choices that reflect the best that they can be,” read a press release.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of TASVA's AW campaign as it mirrors a significant change in how urban grooms are now engaging in their wedding preparations. Nowadays, grooms actively participate in every facet of the wedding, from overall planning to selecting their attire as carefully as the bride. I am excited to be representing a brand that aligns with the preferences of discerning modern Indian grooms.” Inspired by India's architectural marvels and its breathtaking natural beauty, this collection unfolds a captivating narrative adorned with a plethora of architectural, floral, and fauna motifs.
Ananya Pandey said, “TASVA is a brand that mirrors the changing role of today's grooms. It's refreshing to witness this paradigm shift towards a modern perspective on weddings which I believe is elegantly depicted in this film from the bride's lens.”
“Ranbir and Ananya, with their great on-screen chemistry, perfectly portray today’s young generation which is increasingly taking charge while staying true to their roots. The campaign is a continuation of TASVA’s commitment to and celebration of the modern Indian man, who has redefined how he sees himself. Whether in marriage or in life, comfort, quality, and a joie de vivre must go together. He wants to have fun and we at Tasva are committed to bringing him clothes that can do just that” says Tarun Tahiliani.
Ashish Mukul, Brand Head said, “Over the last year, Tasva has created a strong customer connect with its best-in-class product offering and unique store experience for Men’s Indian wear buyers. We have an exquisite range across festive occasions & wedding wear apparel and accessories for Men. We believe we are the go-to choice for the Global Indian man looking for designer wedding wear at affordable prices.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Kareena changes Goibibo’s social profile name to Goibebo
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new ambassador
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:50 AM | 3 min read
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new brand ambassador. This announcement coincides with the launch of Goibibo’s new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo’ – and a new adapted social media identity.
The brand integrates cues from the actor’s most memorable roles and her name in real life to its own personality thereby converging the brand and the brand ambassador like never before.
To bolster the announcement, Goibibo has also launched a new brand film that gives voice to the main character energy of every Indian traveller with Kareena’s famous ‘Poo’ as the mouthpiece.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo further explains, “We all have a main character energy to our personalities which becomes especially prominent when we are on our travel breaks. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand not only gives representation to this facet of our personality but also seamlessly integrates the brand and the ambassador into a cohesive voice. Our larger campaign speaks to the evolving expectations of Indian travellers and the increasing expectations from all operators in the space. We are hopeful that our audience will be as excited as we are for this new chapter for Goibibo.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It's such a delight to be the new face of Goibibo, or should we call it 'Goibebo'? Among all the roles I've played on screen, Poo has been one character that has been an all-time audience favourite, even after all these years! It’s fascinating to see how Goibibo has taken such a beloved character and infused it into their new, fun campaign. Becoming Poo again, twenty years later, was such fun and it reminded me that there's a bit of 'Poo' in every Indian traveller… after all, who doesn’t want to have the best holiday! So, what are you waiting for? Because ‘Poo’ has already given her seal of approval!”
The film has been conceptualised by Talented and executed by Dharma 2.0.
Priyanka Borah, Founding Partner, and Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative, Talented said, “When we uncovered that the Indian consumer wants to be treated like a main character, from the movies, when on vacation - it instantly connected the dots for us, and gave birth to Goibebo. While the Poo character is iconic and has been leveraged in different ways, the strategic soundness makes this special, and its familiarity in a new context makes it memorable.”
Punit Malhotra, Founder, Dharma 2.0 said, “There is an inherent stickiness to ‘goibibo’ and ‘bebo’ that will stay in the mind of the audiences. Poo is an unforgettable character, and it's an honour to revive her quintessential sassiness, in a brand-new context to speak to the Indian masses.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Akshay Kumar's spitfire reply on Vimal ad controversy: 'Ads were shot in 2021'
Kumar was at the receiving end of flak after a Vimal Elaichi ad featuring the actor was aired during the India vs Australia match
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation…— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp