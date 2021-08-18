Fogg assures India that we're at the tail end of a 'jumbo' problem

Like in the past, Fogg and The Womb combo has picked up the pulse of the country and has an interesting message to give Indians through its recently released ad. This witty, yet simple ad is conceptualised by The Womb for its client Vini Cosmetics.

On the launch of the campaign Darshanbhai Patel, MD & CEO, Vini Cosmetics, said “As market leaders and corporate citizens of the country, we felt it was our duty to stand with the people of India in the fight against Corona. As India opens up and starts feeling normal, caution is equally important. The first time we heard this idea, we knew the message resonated with our thinking”

Commenting on the work Navin Talreja, Founding Partner of The Womb, said, “Sometimes the simplest of briefs turn out the trickiest ones. The brief to us was ‘we should give a message of hope and optimism to the people of the India’. ‘The challenge was connecting it back to the brand in a way that was meaningful. Fogg has always been a brand that is part of enjoyment for Indians. Yet given the pandemic, people have lost out on those times but are impatient to get back. We had to encourage people to stay patient and wait for the good times to be back and make Fogg a part of their lives again. To bring alive the message we used the elephant as a metaphor with the often used idiom 'Haathi toh nikal gaya, bus pooch baaki hai' as it delivered the brand’s message beautifully.

Prasoon Pandey, Director of the film said “As soon as I heard the idea, I loved it. In the current difficult times, it is an extremely charming, clever and uplifting film from Fogg. It is a message to society at large to not get bogged down by these tough circumstances, just stay careful, positive and hang in there, better times are round the corner. It was super fun working on this project.”

Suyash Khabya, Creative Head, The Womb "Pankaj, in our creative team cracked the idea. And it had clutter breaker written all over it. Messages like these can be boring, preachy. But this one was insightful and surprising. We had to run with it. And then Prasoon's magic, the music, the location of Mandhava...all ingredients made it a cracker. "

