Flipkart’s campaign urges sellers to start their e-comm journey without any worries

Flipkart Seller Hub has launched a series of brand films targeting potential sellers across India, informing them about the easy registration process, ease of doing business & multiple growth opportunities assured by Flipkart.

‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign mainly finds its roots in the existing apprehension of sellers towards online marketplace platforms owing to their complicated processes. However, with this campaign, the Flipkart Seller Hub aims to enlighten potential sellers about the 3-step easy registration process of Flipkart along with the opportunity to sell across India without stressing about the logistics involved. It also apprises sellers about the accessible-to-all great learning and growth opportunities.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Anshul Sehgal, Associate Director, Marketplace, said, “Flipkart, as a homegrown platform, hugely focuses on making the platform more inclusive to sellers who are ready to explore e-commerce marketplace for their business but somehow find it either difficult or confusing, to begin with. At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards providing our sellers with bundles of growth opportunities, fulfilling their business expansion needs and helping them reach millions of customers across India without any added hassle of increased paperwork or complicated processes. So, with this ‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign, we intend to see a positive behavioral change amongst sellers towards Flipkart as a growthassuring and easy-to-understand e-commerce platform.”

Conceptualised by ARTe Media Tech, ‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign stars Naveen Kasturia, Bijendra Kala and Divyansh Dwivedi in the roles of a new-age seller, hesitant seller and the guide respectively. The campaign features Divyansh Dwivedi in the role of a guide informing sellers about how associating with Flipkart & availing its facilities for business growth is as easy as a child’s play.

Sharing his view on the entire approach of this campaign Rohit Sakunia, Co-Founder and Chief Business officer of ARTe Mediatech said, “Flipkart enables sellers to begin their ecommerce journey without any complications and helps them to expand their business beyond expectations. Also, as an agency driven by creativity, it is always interesting to work upon ideas that can transform business as well as people. Nonetheless, the ‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign redefines Flipkart’s efforts to make Indian sellers more comfortable with the idea of doing business online devoid of any stress or complicated steps. Through this campaign, we aspire to see a significant rise in the number of new registrations.”

