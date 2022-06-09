Flipkart calls for creative & digital pitch

According to sources, the pitch was called in Bangalore last week

Highly placed sources have told exchange4media that e-commerce marketplace Flipkart called for a creative and digital pitch last week.

The pitch was called in Bangalore where the company is based. We have also learnt that Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditya’s newly launched ad agency, Talented, is expected to participate in the pitch along with some other agencies. However, Reghunath has denied being part of it.

PG Aditya and Gautam Reghunath handled the Flipkart account for more than five years before they parted ways with Dentsu Webchutney, earlier this year.

Responding to exchange4media’s queries, Dentsu said they had no knowledge of such a pitch and that they ‘still handle most of the Flipkart portfolio’. Our mail to Flipkart went unanswered.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)