Flamingo unveils three new TVCs with Hrithik Roshan

Flamingo, the flagship consumer healthcare brand of Ascent Meditech Ltd., has kickstarted a 360-degree campaign with the launch of three TVCs; with each TVC showcasing brand partner Hrithik Roshan using one of Flamingo's products – heat belt, knee cap and lumbar sacro belt. The TVC campaign overarches the brand motto of 'An aid for a new life.'

In the TVC, the brand showcases its functional diversity with Hrithik using the Flamingo products to overcome situations of pain in his demanding professional lifestyle.

“The messaging by brand Flamingo in collaboration with Hrithik Roshan has evolved to communicate a unique positioning each time. With an initial concentration on developing brand awareness and recall, the communication of ‘An aid for a new life’ was aimed at establishing Hrithik as the face of the brand. This was followed by a thought provoking messaging ‘…But ultimately what matters is what you do’ in the second season which left the consumers with a decision to make between an existing practice versus a sustainable solution when encountered with pain. The newly launched campaign thrives on the idea of ‘never say die attitude’ which is well expressed as ‘…par hum kabhi haar nahi maante’ in the 3 TVCs,” the company said in a statement.

Sharing his thoughts on the new campaign, Rakesh Kumar, VP Sales & Marketing, Ascent Meditech Limited, said, “Our campaign, Actor ki Zindagi ho ya Aap ki…thrives on the diversity of the product audience. The campaign will strike the correct chord with millennials struggling with the hybrid work model as well as with homemakers who suffer from pain. The narrative and the finalised touchpoints also creatively capture a wider spectrum of audience demographics residing in Tier 1 & Tier 2 towns of India with creative messaging that speaks to the consumers on an individual level and provides them with a day-to-day pain tackling solution through Flamingo products."

Excited about the launch Roop Naik, Creative Director, Zip Zaap Zoom Productions, said, “'Putting on the 'thinking hat' and then getting on the floors to shoot for the brand Flamingo has always excited me. The creative for Flamingo is true to the value of the products and their worth in our day-to-day life. There is no extra effort put into hard-selling the products. With Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador, it gets more challenging to balance Hrithik's megastar personality and brand communication. The sync has been perfect so far and each time you watch Hrithik the brand recall is immediate. Brand Flamingo and its motto of 'pain-free India' is true in its every word.”

