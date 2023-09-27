Fitelo ropes in Bhumi Pednekar for social media campaign

Fitelo, a wellness and fitness platform, has launched social media campaign #GetFitWithFitelo featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar.

In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey and answers questions on fitness.

The strategic association with Pednekar is to highlight the role of lifestyle correction and dietary changes to make fitness fun and natural.

According to Bhumi, body shaming can be used as a weapon for motivation, confidence, and determination toward their goals, and it is important to love and accept one’s body to make the journey easy and enjoyable. Bhumi highlights the need for personalized diet plans to match different body types. She further indicates the need to seek guidance from a nutritionist or dietician for long-term results.

The campaign will run in multiple formats across the brand assets and social media channels.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “Embarking on a fitness journey is not just about shedding pounds; it's a transformative experience that involves embracing a healthier lifestyle. Through the #GetFitWithFitelo campaign, I'm excited to share my own fitness journey and emphasize the importance of balance, self-acceptance, and personalized nutrition plans."

Fitelo Cofounder & CEO, Sahil Bansal said, “We are thrilled to associate with Bhumi Pednekar and motivate people to remain fit and healthy by adopting simple diet plans. At Fitelo, we are driven by an unwavering passion to revolutionize the fitness industry and encourage individuals to achieve their health goals. We do not recommend any fad diets, medicines, or supplements but analyse each customer's unique nutrition and fitness requirements and help them achieve their fitness goals by focusing on habit formation and lifestyle correction.”

