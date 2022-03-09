Dating app Bumble unveils new campaign with Bhumi Pednekar

Dating app Bumble has partnered with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar in India to show some of the gendered inequalities women face in dating and relationships. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the ‘Romance Gap’ - the discrepancy in behavior expected from men/masculine-presenting people and women/feminine-presenting people when dating and in relationships.

In an engaging and evocative video, Pednekar shared anecdotes on the deeply ingrained traditional gender roles and the expectations which exist in dating. Through this campaign, Bumble and Pednekar urge viewers to make romance equal by taking steps to bridge the romance gap.

Sharing her views on the Romance Gap, the actor said, “The Romance Gap is actually something we have subconsciously accepted and adjusted to. Women are perceived to be ‘delicate darlings’ or ‘damsels in distress’ but I feel this perception needs to be shattered. This Romance Gap stems from our inability to see things from an evolved lens. There is an interesting concept called the Equity Theory of Love, which means people are more satisfied in relationships that have an equal give-and-take by both parties. So, that explains why the Romance Gap is a flaw and needs awareness to be an extinct phenomenon.”

Speaking further about this association, Pednekar shared, “Bumble urges women to make the first move and that to me is empowering. In a world that’s dominated by the bold moves made by men, it’s refreshing to see an entity that enables women to initiate conversations and express their feelings. I like to break stereotypes and stand up for what I feel strongly about and hence this collaboration is something that resonates with me as a person too.”

Commenting on the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “We are delighted to partner with the talented actor Bhumi Pednekar who has been at the forefront of meaningful cinema in India. With this association, we aim to spark conversations around what equality means in dating and relationships. We hope that our partnership with Bhumi will help us reach audiences far and wide as Bumble aims to bridge the Romance Gap, encouraging women to make more first moves in all aspects of their lives.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)