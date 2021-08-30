FirstCry’s Fussy Is Fantastic, Fogg’s Elephant & more: Ads that impressed this fortnight

From Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan, the previous fortnight was full of opportunities for the advertising industry to showcase their creativity and they did not disappoint at all. A number of gems came out from their kitty, from emotional films to quirky ones, and from thoughtful campaigns to right in the face ones. Here are the top five campaigns that have impressed us and the critics, released between August 13 and August 27, 2021.

FirstCry ‘Fussy Is Fantastic’

Crafted by Fatmen, Firstcry’s ‘Fussy is Fantastic’ campaign showcases mothers in a very different light than ads usually do. They are being celebrated for the things that they are usually judged for. The direction and casting is also spot-on in the spot produced by Crazy Few Films and directed by Anupam Mishra. While the whole campaign lacks a little when it comes to showing parenting as an inclusive task for both parents, the ad does judgement to the core idea of fussy moms being fantastic.



Fogg ‘Elephant’

It’s not the first time that Fogg has got the pulse of the country right in its campaign, but this spot created by The Womb is surely one of their greatest ones. The witty ad aims to convey the message of 'It's time to say goodbye to the uninvited guest', which is the ongoing pandemic. It has the elephant as a metaphor with the often used idiom 'Haathi toh nikal gaya, bus pooch baaki hai' as it delivered the brand’s message.



Reliance Retail Smart ‘Smart Rakhi Gifts’

Created by Dentsu Webchutney. Reliance Retail Smart’s Rakhi campaign was a true clutter-breaker. While it used the similar emotions and story that most of the campaigns on the festival stick to, the concept of introducing quirky gifts that fit the brand image of Reliance Retail Smart stores was innovative.

Tanishq ‘#SistersByChoice’

Unlike any of the brands this year, Tanishq chose to celebrate the beautiful bond of a sister and her sister-in-law in its Rakhi film, conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney. While the festival is mostly promoted as one celebrated by brothers and sisters, this insight of sisters-in-law also being a part of the equation was mostly missed. But the spot produced by Table India and directed by Ronak Chugh has beautifully encapsulated the whole concept.



Zomato ‘Independence Day Post’

Amidst all the creative work and elaborate campaigns done by brands during the fortnight, Zomato’s simple creative post for Independence Day kept the netizens hooked. It was relevant to the brand, contextual to the event, and fit right in with the brand’s core messaging.





