Fenesta unveils humorous film for its #KeepTheOutsideOutsideForever campaign

The campaign is live across print, digital and social media channels; other activities will continue for the next 6 months

Fenesta, a windows and doors brand, has today launched a new brand film ‘Sirf Do Din Ke Liye’ for its campaign #KeepTheOutsideOutsideForever. The campaign aims to raise awareness on features of the brand’s superior quality of windows and doors designed for noise insulation, weather-resistance, energy conservation and insulation against dust pollution.



Given all the chaos outside, we all want our homes to be quieter, brighter and cleaner. External elements including noise, dust, rain and wind often make a complete mess of the home and need effort to be kept outside. Being the first to engineer windows and doors systems in India, Fenesta’s window and door system have successfully made windows noise, air and water insulating – transforming homes into cocoons of comfort.

The new brand campaign – ‘Keep the outside, outside forever’ by Fenesta highlights these issues and reinforces the brand’s assurance, firmly. It’s a bold campaign communicating about the products’ benefits to the consumers in a more direct way as to generate awareness that an efficient and well-designed window and door system can give extreme peace of mind.

The first leg of the campaign kicked-off with engagement with micro-influencers, wherein a group of individuals and communities focusing on a specific niche began driving meaningful and authentic conversations to generate awareness on the brand’s salient features.



The brand has today unveiled a comical digital film ‘Sirf Do Din Ke Liye’ which is the brand’s take on how individuals feel dread imagining a dusty, messy home after they return from a long vacation. The film features Sharmaji - a young, friendly, lovable neighbourhood character. Sharmaji always panics at the thought of leaving his house/town for more than two days and always plans a vacation ‘Sirf, do din ke liye’ – leading to uncomfortable and humorous situations in the film. The film seeks empathy from the audience for Sharmaji’s problems, as these problems are relatable for all people. The film then embeds the brand story as a solution for Sharmaji’s dilemma which is solved by Fenesta.



Shot at the height of the pandemic, it was a first for the brand team and the agency to organize a long-distance shoot over Zoom. The film also includes a message in the end which dissuades unimportant travel during the current times.

Talking about the creative challenge and the idea, Susmita Nag - Marketing head Fenesta, opines “Windows is a low involvement category and is usually bought basis the basic functionality light and ventilation. A good window can actually do a lot more which is unknown to the general consumers. Humour, we thought, would be a good genre to get our point across; hence as an idea, we created this unusual quirky character of Sharmaji to showcase our solution to a problem that every household in the country faces."



Being a customer-centric brand, Fenesta conceptualized this campaign after multiple conversations with its customers to understand their pain points and their experience with Fenesta’s products. The brand while designing any communication has always kept the ‘consumer insight’ at the core for the ‘message’ to resonate with the universality of situations’ which we face in our day to day lives.



She, further adds “The endeavour has been to have a brand promise which is relatable and real. The film does it brilliantly without over-promising. We want people to know that given the conditions that we live in where noise, dust and pollution is part of everyday life, Fenesta can actually help improve the quality of our lives."