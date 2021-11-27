Everyuth Naturals’ TVC for body lotion talks about relief from dry skin in a natural way

Everyuth Naturals has launched a new range of body lotions.

The new launch has been unveiled with a new communication conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India targeting young consumers who are seeking relief from dry skin, albeit in a natural way.

The new range is available in four variants that are all blessed with a non-sticky formulation that channels the goodness of 100% natural almond milk.

The campaign is conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

Commenting on the launch, CEO of Zydus Wellness, Tarun Arora, said “Everyuth Naturals is among the top facial skin cleansing brands in the country and a leader in the face scrubs and face masks segment. We are happy to extend our expertise in providing effective skincare leveraging natural ingredients in the new segment of Body Lotions. Everyuth Naturals now embarks on an exciting new phase where it has the scope to become a more holistic skincare brand.”

Samarth Shrivastava, Sr. Vice President & Executive Business Director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, added, “While conducting extensive consumer immersions, we came across two critical insights – unlike popular belief dry skin is not just a winter-only problem and second the young girls are peeved with the inadequacy of the current lotions that are usually either sticky or ineffective. The campaign brings alive the youthful and happy vibe of the brand that is refreshingly different in the clutter of category communication.”

The high decibel campaign will air in eight key languages across GECs and all digital platforms.

