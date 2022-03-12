Eveready unveils new ‘Give Me Red’ campaign

Eveready has unveiled a new ‘Give Me Red’ campaign. The commercial is a whacky and fun interpretation of a long-running idea where Give Me Red has always symbolized both hi- octane energy and exhilaration. The Give Me Red series has been Eveready’s signature for the last 30 years.

A young, fully decked bride-to-be takes a surprise plunge into marriage by jumping off a plane, skydives onto the marriage venue in all the wedding finery to the applause and laughter of all assembled, including the amused bridegroom.

“Eveready has always stood for the younger generation breaking traditional moulds of thinking. The latest Eveready commercial is fun. It is a bit of surprise and incredulity. Yet it has so much of endearment and brand proximity. The energy, enthusiasm & drive of the youth to be NOT just Ready, but Eveready for everything is captured in this campaign”, says Anil Bajaj, Business Head for Battery and Torch Business.

Trilok Singh, GM Marketing, said: “The magic of Give Me Red is that the idea is open to newer and newer interpretations and executions for every new generation of consumers. From the grunge look of the 90s to the current execution of a different kind of metrosexuality, Give Me Red has adapted, yet changed. The messaging and the portrayal of the brand has constantly kept evolving.”

The new commercial has been created by ad agency Rediffusion. “Give Me Red is a cult campaign. We at Rediffusion are delighted to have remained part of the 30 years journey of the Give Me Red creative thought. The skydiving bride is the new shero. She is spunky. She is the new consumer – expressive and outwardly directed while being immensely self-confident and self-willed,” said Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions.

The new Give Me Red commercial has been created by Rediffusion Kolkata, led by creative director Aritra Bhattacharya and with strategic support by Navonil Chatterjee.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)