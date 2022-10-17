Eveready launches TVC for ‘Ultimate Battery’

Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) has launched its new TVC for its Alkaline range – ‘ULTIMA’.

Speaking on the launch, Insiyah Chawala, General Manager- Marketing, stated, “Our modern lifestyle has made us reliant on devices which need to be supported with batteries that can provide optimum power, longevity and efficiency, so that consumers can avoid the trouble of replacing batteries frequently. For an iconic brand like Eveready, which enjoys strong brand equity across generations for its batteries, we believe that the Alkaline range is best suited to address these evolving consumer needs. The new communication cuts across consumer segments, through a warm, easily relatable narrative of a family engrossed in a TV series that builds up season after season, year after year.”

Trilok Singh, General Manager –Marketing further said, “The Ultima Alkaline range is the most premium and superior offering from Eveready. With Ultima, we aim to address the energy requirements of Gen-Z. The whole idea of the new campaign is to connect, communicate and interact with the newer generation introducing them to the ‘Give Me Red’ world, the vibrancy and the dynamism of brand Eveready, as well as its ethos and values that makes it India’s no. 1 battery brand.”

The new commercial has been created by Rediffusion.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)