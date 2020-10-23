Emami Healthy & Tasty ropes in Dia Mirza & Ranveer Brar for new cooking oil range

The Zoo Media network has worked on different aspects of the campaign, with FoxyMoron overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy across social media

Emami Healthy & Tasty, the edible oil brand of Emami Agrotech Ltd, has signed actress Dia Mirza and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar for the digital campaign of their new cooking oil ‘Smart Balance’.

Various agencies of the Zoo Media network have worked on different aspects of the campaign, with FoxyMoron overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy across social media. Pollen, the network’s influencer management agency, brought on board the talent. The conceptualization and direction of Dia Mirza’s video was executed by the video solutions agency The Rabbit Hole. An exclusive landing page was also developed by the network’s technology products and solutions agency, Noesis.Tech, so that consumers could read product information and purchase the same online.

Speaking about the campaign strategy, Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships & Business Head, North said “We’re glad the agencies of Zoo could support our client’s newest venture seamlessly, in every aspect of the campaign, from signing talent to developing the product’s website so that consumers get easy access to the product’s information. In today’s way of life ‘immunity’ building products are essential and it is important brands get their messaging right around the same. I believe we’ve achieved that with this campaign”

Director, Emami Group, said, “The response to the campaign so far has been largely positive as people are keen on using products that will aid their immunity during the time. Smart Balance does just that and additionally retains the taste of food. Ranveer Brar and Dia Mirza, are extremely relatable and authentic and we’re glad to have them on board as our ambassadors.”

At present the campaign is live on Facebook, Instagram, Google Search, Quora Search, Bing Search and YouTube.