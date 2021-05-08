Edelweiss Mutual Fund salutes the role of a mother as advisor & confidante in new campaign

Every day is a day to celebrate the love of mom and Mother's Day makes it even more special. This year, Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches a new investor education film which revolves around the idea that ‘Life ho ya money, Mom ki Advice Zaroori hain'. The film has been conceptualized by The Fickle Formula, a new age content studio group based in Mumbai. Through this film Edelweiss Mutual Fund salutes the role of a mother as a friend, advisor and confidante in shaping our value system and attitude towards money.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC said, “Moms have always been that voice at home who has guided us, shaping our behavior when it comes to savings and money management. This film celebrates that voice of our mothers which even if not seen, always stays with us.

The film showcases that at every stage of life, our moms guide us to make informed decisions. Ask any family member of a house who handles home, manages money, takes financial decisions, saves more and pat comes the reply - Mom. We have many times heard this idiom ‘A penny saved is a penny earned” and who can teach this best other than a Mother. Her guidance helps us learn and earn the life goals we aimed for.

Vivek Modi, Co-Founder, Fickle Formula said, “Mothers play a very silent yet defining role in our overall approach to money, savings and budgeting. While we may know this subconsciously, we hardly acknowledge this. This is what we realised during this social experiment. It was a fabulous experience converting these insights into this digital film."

Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s #AdviceZarooriHai campaign, launched in 2018 and so far7 digital movies were launched under this initiative celebrating different life praising stories.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)